PlayStation Gives Away 10 Free Games For Play at Home Initiative

Sony has announced a new giveaway as part of the Play At Home initiative. Starting next week, players will be able to download 9 games for free, with another coming in April. Some of the games available in this giveaway are some of the best titles available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as some of the most interesting indies that have been released.

The first five games that aren’t VR titles are Abzu, Subnautica, The Witness, Rez Infinite, and Enter the Gungeon. Any single one of these would be great to have for free. Abzu and Subnautica both offer a deep-sea diving experience. The Witness is a great puzzle game, while Enter the Gungeon is more of an action experience. Rez Infinite can be played with PSVR, though it is optional.

Four out of the ten games are PlayStation VR titles: Moss, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Thumper, and Paper Beast. Sony is starting to make noise about what the next generation of PlayStation VR is going to look like, from an announcement about what kind of improvements to expect and a preview of what the controllers will look like. This whole Play At Home giveaway could be a stealthy way to get PSVR titles in the hands of more prospective PSVR buyers and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit.

And if all of the above isn’t enough to sway you, Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the PS4’s magnum opuses, will be available to download for free starting on April 19. Sony is also offering the extended trial of Funimation. Worth noting that of the ten games total, only two — Horizon Zero Dawn and Astro Bot Rescue Mission — will be available in China, while Enter the Gungeon will also not be available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Source: PlayStation Blog