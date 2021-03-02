Aliens: Fireteam Is A Co-op Shooter Out This Summer

Cold Iron Studios today revealed its new Aliens game, and it’s a multiplayer game called Aliens: Fireteam. It’s due out sometime this summer. The reveal trailer promises a very action-heavy third-person shooter, marking a sharp difference from the last (good) Alien game we got, Alien Isolation.

Set some time after the Alien film trilogy, the player characters are Colonial Marines who have been called to help remote human colonies beat back the Xenomorphs. The game is a cooperative survival game, with five classes of Marine (you can play in squads of three) going up against 11 types of Xenomorph, as well as Weyland-Yutani synthetics and other enemies. Players will fight the Aliens across four campaigns that’ll apparently show new stories in the Aliens universe.

If you’re getting flashbacks to the Aliens: Colonial Marines disaster, don’t worry: You’re not alone. But the developers seem to be determined to shed that association, with studio head Craig Zinkievich calling it “the action game Alien fans have been waiting for.” The game will be released for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. You can pre-order the game now on Steam. According to the Steam description, the campaigns can be replayed with Challenge Cards that alter the gameplay. It’ll also have RPG elements, including skill trees and upgradeable weapons for all five character classes.

The development time of this game has been a story in and of itself. Cold Iron Studios was founded in 2015, and has been purchased four times in the years since then. Its current parent company is Daybreak Games. Cold Iron has been working on its Alien IP ever since it was founded, but up to now, we’ve never heard much about the game it was making. Now we can finally see the fruits of the studio’s labors.

Source: The Verge