Chivalry 2 Will Finally Hit The Marketplace This June

The hack-and-slash Chivalry: Medieval Warfare game is receiving a sequel. Chivalry 2 was announced within 2019 and the development studio from Torn Banner Studios was hoping to see this game hit the marketplace back in 2020. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as it ended up being delayed out of the year, much like other video game projects slated to launch within the 2020 calendar year.

We know that in this upcoming installment, the development studio is doubling the number of players able to take the battlefield which will make it a total of 64 players. Likewise, gamers can even ride horses which will make some battles to be chaotic as you clash your swords into the enemy forces. There’s certainly been a lot of hype and anticipation for this game, but as mentioned, it was last year that the developers announced the title would be delayed to 2021 .

Much like other studios at the time, the delay was mainly due to the coronavirus health pandemic. Developers were working remotely and by delaying the project, we would see the studio have more time to work on the project during this new health pandemic obstacle. Now we finally know just when we can mark our calendars for Chivalry 2.

Chivalry 2 is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 on June 8, 2021!

Pre-order on PC for guaranteed access to the Closed Beta March 26-29.



Catch the short announce dev diary here, or watch the long cut on Youtube: https://t.co/gM33dKBIQ9 pic.twitter.com/MCKDSMvTTJ — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) February 11, 2021

Announced through the official Chivalry Twitter account, the development team has revealed that Chivalry 2 will be releasing on June 8, 2021. Likewise, if you pre-order the game on PC then you’ll gain access to the closed beta on March 26-29. With that said, when Chivalry 2 does release into the marketplace, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. For now, you can check out the official trailer for the upcoming video game embedded down below.