Payday 3 Still Actively Being Developed 

Within the Payday series, players can work together in a cooperative FPS as they go through elaborate heists. These heists typically will have players rob banks, shops, and armored cars. Of course prior, players will find various contracts to take on which will showcase the job details and while the game offers AI to help you along with the heists, most will find it more entertaining to join up with friends online. Jobs are meant to be done in a more stealth-like matter where players are avoiding the attention of security or police. With that said, if players trip the alarm, the gameplay will become difficult where focus shifts from gathering loot to escaping with your life.

There have only been two mainline installments to the Payday franchise under Overkill Software. Despite the positive reception, it’s taking the development studio a bit longer to bring out this third Payday installment. In fact, the reason behind this delay came after Starbreeze unveiled their intentions to bring out a restructuring plan which would bring the release of Payday 3 into 2022 to 2023.

ACCESS: PAYDAY TWITTER MAN

MEMBER COUNT: 100,000



REQUEST RECEIVED, ACCESSING CRIMENET…



CONNECTING…



ONLINE.



TIME: 13:37



STATUS PAYDAY 3



☑️CONFIRMED

☑️DESIGN PHASE

☑️RELEASE DATE TBA

☑️UNREAL ENGINE pic.twitter.com/fqnWYEaCSg — PAYDAY 2 💰 (@PAYDAYGame) October 3, 2020

That’s quite the lengthy push for the game series after Payday 2 released back in 2013. Still, for fans who have been waiting on the installment will be glad to see the IP get brought back up online. On the official Payday 2 Twitter account, the studio wrote out a small teaser alerting fans that the game is still in development with the studio in the design phase still. Unfortunately, nothing more was really unveiled about the game so those of you who were wanting a bit more insight about the title are out of luck.

Instead, we will see this game likely brought back up in the following year if the studio still plans to bring it out in 2022 at the earliest. At any rate, it’s at least reassuring that the studio is not dropping the Payday franchise but instead focusing on the third installment released likely aimed towards next-generation platforms, but that’s purely speculative on my part.

