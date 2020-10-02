Silent Hill 4: The Room Released Digitally For PC 

There is a massive fan base for the Silent Hill franchise and for years this fan base has sat and waited to see if anything would come of the IP in terms of an actual video game release. After Konami disbanded the internal Team Silent group which was responsible for the original Silent Hill video game installments, we’ve received less than stellar releases. After that, we’ve received nothing at all. It’s been a long and cold period of time for us fans, but it looks like there is something in the works which could prompt fans to relive at least one Silent Hill title over again.

Konami recently had a few PC ports released again digitally for their various IPs. This included the likes of Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania. Earlier this week it looked like there was a rating discovery for Silent Hill 4: The Room, which means we may get the last Team Silent game released digitally for PC. It’s a game that was available on the PC platform before, but now it’s something that can be digitally purchased and enjoyed.

Silent Hill 4: The Room is a unique installment to the Team Silent games. This particular installment takes place between two maps and even transitions from first-person to third-person. However, the symbolism, dark atmospheric tone, puzzles, and scarce resources are still intact. Now the game is fully available for purchase digitally on GOG.

While this will be some big news for Silent Hill fans, there are always rumors swirling online. With the likes of Capcom killing it with the remakes of Resident Evil, fans have been receiving an influx of rumors that a similar setup was coming for Silent Hill. If rumors prove to be true, we could eventually see a reboot to the Silent Hill franchise altogether, but at this point, the hope has really started to dwindle down.









Source: PC Gamer