Little Nightmares 2 Receives 15 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage, Watch Here

Bandai Namco showed up to gamescom 2020 and they brought some exciting news for one of their highly anticipated horror-based platforming sequel — Little Nightmares 2!

Little Nightmares 2 has been somewhat quiet, we haven’t really heard from the game for quite some time, but that all ended at gamescom 2020 when Bandai Namco brought some new epic footage for the upcoming game.

Yes, we have received 15 minutes of gameplay footage for Little Nightmares 2 and its pretty amazing. The sequel seems to be upping the scare levels, while remaining its cute charm. The original Little Nightmares title was one of the best platforming games of recent times, and now with the sequel on the horizon, we can only hope to see it outshine the original.

Check out 15 minutes of Little Nightmares 2 down below:

Spoilers Ahead: Learn how Mono meets Six in the Wilderness outside the Pale City. Will they be able to escape The Hunter together?

In related news, gamescom 2020 has brought plenty of great news last night including some detailed looks at some of the most anticipated games of the year.

We saw new gameplay footage for Insomniac’s Ratchet and Clank title, EA’s Star Wars title Squadrons, and plenty more. If you missed out on the latest gamescom news, no worries, we here at gameranx got you covered. Catch up on the latest gamescom news right here!

Little Nightmares II is coming to PS4, Xbox1, PC, and Switch on February 11, 2021 and also to PS5 and Xbox later in 2021. Are you excited about the upcoming sequel? What did you think of the gameplay? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube