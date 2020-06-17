Latest Splatoon 2 Update Now Available to Download; Minor Patch Notes Detailed

Nintendo’s critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title, Splatoon 2, has been running for a couple of years now and it seems that the community is still strong. And for good reason, the game has been in stable condition for months, the gameplay is super fun, and it is highly addicting.

One of the reasons Splatoon manages to remain stable is due to Nintendo’s hardworking developers. They have been issuing useful, concise, and meaningful updates to help maintain the game’s flow. Nintendo has issued a new update for Splatoon 2 today.

The update is very minuscule, however, the developers did manage to release the patch notes on the Nintendo website. The update makes some changes to the multiplayer, and avid players will be glad to hear some of the changes. When you pop onto Splatoon 2, make sure to download the new update before jumping into a match.

Check out the minor patch notes issued to Splatoon 2 down below:

Changes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where if the player had Dualie-type weapons equipped, they could travel farther in the air than intended when dodge-rolling, as the result of a certain combination of movements.

Fixed an issue where the player could land in a different location than intended if they activated a Booyah Bomb and then quickly ended the effect.

Splatoon 2 is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Are you still playing Splatoon 2? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Nintendo