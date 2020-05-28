Microsoft Announces New Set of Titles for Latest Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced a new lineup of titles featured in this week’s Free Play Days.

Announced in a blog post uploaded on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has revealed that starting Thursday, May 28 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Jump Force, Hunt: Showdown, and Stellaris: Console Edition will all be free to play courtesy of Free Play Days. Microsoft also notes that if you enjoyed the weekend and want to keep the fun going, all these titles will be available to purchase at a discounted price.

Lastly, the post also covers that Xbox Game Pass is currently being offered for $1. Xbox Game Pass gives players an instant library of titles including Red Dead Redemption, Gears 5, and the most recently announced No Man’s Sky.

In related Xbox news, today Microsoft has announced the official Games with Gold titles for the month of June 2020. The lineup features a handful of titles from both current and last generation of consoles and 2200 in gamerscore. Read our full story here.

What are your thoughts on these new titles featured in this week’s Free Play Days? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire