Comic Series Will Bridge Gap Between God of War 3 And 2018 God of War

There’s a massive following for the God of War franchise. The series got its start back during the days of the PlayStation 2 and has since seen several installments released across the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable and the current-generation console platform, PlayStation 4. However, the PlayStation 4 release of God of War did take place several years after the events of God of War 3. As a result, there may be quite a few wondering what Kratos has gone through since defeating the Greek Gods.

We’ve seen a comic series that was set before the 2018 God of War installment. Despite this, there are still years worth of storyline seemingly missing from Kratos. That storyline will finally be told through a Dark Horse Comics series known as God of War: Fallen God. This storyline will apparently bridge the gap between God of War 3 and the 2018 God of War. It’s being written by Chris Roberson as well which was responsible for the previous God of War comic book series.

God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena. Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness.

Not too many details are known right now for the series and likewise, we’re not going to see the first issue come out until June 24, 2020. This means we have a few months to wait but in the meantime, a small synopsis alerts fans that we can expect a story that dives into the madness of Kratos who is running from his past but it’s still very much a haunting lifestyle Kratos is forced to live with despite his efforts to put the events from God of War behind him.

Source: IGN