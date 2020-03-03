PSN Now Adds Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Control, Wolfenstein II, and More in March 2020

Brian Dunn Senior Marketing Manager for PlayStation Now took to the PlayStation Blog to announce the new batch of titles joining the service later this month, March 2020.

As you can read from the headline, we got some great new additions this month! We see three big titles joining the service, but there is some more sprinkled in as well. But let’s talk about the big three first.

Yes, PS Now is now adding Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and the critically acclaimed title in 2019 — Control! If you’re in need of a new game to play, but don’t want to commit to buying it, PS Now might be your place to go!

Check out the three main headliner titles joining the service down below:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya Apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Available to download (PS4 system only) and stream through Monday, August 31

Control

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control. From developer Remedy Entertainment, Control is a supernatural third-person action adventure which will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments, while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.

Available to download (PS4 system only) and stream through Monday, August 31

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Battle in iconic American locations, equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to fight your way through legions of enemy soldiers, and spark the second American Revolution.

In addition to the three main headliner titles joinging PS Now, Dunn goes on to talk about the other great titles that are set to join the subscribtion later this month. Check out the full list of titles heading towards PS Now down below:

Control (available until Monday, August 31)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

In related news, PlayStation’s Sid Shuman recently took to the PlayStation Blog to announce a major price change for the PS Now streaming service. If price was a problem for you, the new price changes made to PS Now might change your mind as they are pretty good.

The changes to the price are pretty drastic, check out the changes for the US: $9.99 – monthly / $24.99 – quarterly / $59.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99). If you want to learn more about the price changes for PS Now, click here!

PS Now is available to subscribe to on both PS4 and PC. Are you planning on joining the service thanks to the new game announcements? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog