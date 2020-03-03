[PAX East 2020] Check out New Gameplay From SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is on the way as a full-blown remaster, but up until this point, there has not been a significant look at the game and all its refined glory. However, that all changed this weekend, as the game was available to play at the Pax East 2020 show floor.

Check out new gameplay for the upcoming remaster down below via Gematsu:

This new look at the game gives fans both a nostalgic and fresh look at the game as it is fully reworked as a remastered version of the original which released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. We also get a look at the one and only SpongeBob Squarepants as he traverses through the Bikini Bottom and all its quirky characters. The game is looking very impressive and definitely has fans of the original amped up to revisit the beloved classic.

As of right now, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated does not have an official release date, but stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Youtube: Gematsu