The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Launch Trailer, Available Now on All Platforms

Developer En Masse Entertainment’s new Netflix adaptation video game title, The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics is officially available to purchase on all platforms!

In lieu of celebrating the game’s release, the developers debuted a new launch trailer for the game giving viewers and newcomers alike a good look at what to expect if they decide to pick up the game. The launch trailer is pretty short, however, its a nice blend of showcasing the tactic gameplay and overviewing the story of the epic title.

Check out the brand new launch trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics down below:

Titled The Dark Crystal Age: Resistance Tactics, players should expect to jump into the Dark Crystal universe to recruit new allies, customize their forces by assigning them jobs and outfitting them with new equipment in order to survive the harsh world of Thra.

This will be a great title for both fans of the franchise and newcomers alike as En Masse Entertainment is pushing the story further into the Dark Crystal Age lore with new stories and never before seen characters. If you’re a fan of tactic strategy games or the iconic Dark Crystal Age franchise, I would keep an eye on this specific title. Learn more about the tactics game right here!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is now available to play on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you planning to jump into the game this week? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube