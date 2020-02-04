Nintendo Exclusive Daemon x Machina Announced for PC, Launch Date Trailer Released

Developers XSEED Games announced today that their once exclusive Nintendo title, Daemon x Machina will be heading towards to PC platform this month!

The news comes as a surprise to most of the gaming community as it was an exclusive title to the Nintendo Switch. However, it seems that indie developer XSEED Games wanted to bring the epic mech fighting title to the PC platform, and if you’re itching for some robot fighting goodness, this game is right up your lane.

The game is set to release for the PC platform on February 13th! The new launch date trailer showcases the game in action, so if you never heard of the game and want to check it out, make sure to check out the new launch date trailer down below!

If you’re new to Daemon x Machina, learn a little bit about the title, thanks to the game’s official description newcomers can get a glimpse of what to expect. Check out the detailed blurb of the game down below:

Welcome to your battlefield. DAEMON X MACHINA puts players in the cockpit in a fight for the future of humanity. Taking the role of an Outer, a new breed of human that emerged following a global catastrophe, players will suit up and pilot their fully customizable mechs, called Arsenals, on the front line of a desperate war for survival against corrupted AIs known as “Immortals.” Team up with fellow mercenaries in the Orbital organization to turn the tide, but be careful – mercenaries always have their price, and today’s allies can become tomorrow’s enemies. Soar across the battlefield in an Arsenal mech to combat the Immortals wherever they appear – in crumbling cities, strange deserts, and inside of massive facilities. As players progress through missions they will be able to salvage new equipment from defeated enemies, providing more combat options ranging from laser swords to explosive artillery, and can customize their characters with a variety of cosmetic modifications and cybernetic upgrades that grant new skills.

Daemon x Machina is set to launch for the PC platform on February 13th. Are you excited to get your hands on the mech-fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

