Best New Games Announced In May 2026

We’re midway through June, and there have already been a ton of big new game reveals to get excited about. But don’t let the various game shows from this month have you looking away from the new game announcements from May. There might not be as many big new reveals last month due to events like Summer Game Fest. However, there were still some titles well worth mentioning. So with that said, here are a few newly announced games that might want to keep on your radar. Of course, don’t consider these ranked in any particular order. We’re going to cover a wide range of genres, and hopefully you’ll spot something in the mix that catches your interest.

Planet Zoo 2

There’s been a few simulators based around owning your own zoo. The games where you strive to build an establishment that gets guests eagerly walking through the front gates to gaze at the various wild animals thriving in their custom environments. Planet Zoo was one of the popular titles out there where you took the reigns of building and managing your zoo.

Get ready, as this year we’re getting a new installment, Planet Zoo 2. You can expect a wide range of improvements on the mechanics and features established from the first game. However, the developers are adding new elements that might entice you in picking up a new copy. For the first time you’ll finally get to work with both aquatic and flying species. Or you can go one step beyond and establish a full-on wildlife reserve and unleash your animal conservation efforts into their own little ecosystem.

War Fantasy

Now for something completely different with War Fantasy. The developers behind this game are aiming to deliver a darker, more sinister version of The Stanley Parable, with a dash of Spec Ops: The Line for good measure. It’s an interesting concept and one that aims to tell the bare minimum in its marketing, instead allowing players to hone in on the experience when it officially drops.

From what we know so far, War Fantasy is a psychological horror FPS game. It’s a story that blends war games with grooming those who play them to become actual trained attack dogs. The system blends the everyday world into a twisted military complex, with a voice constantly guiding your every move. Is there an exit ramp from this experience or are we just stuck in an endless loop of suffering? Only time will tell as we wait for this one to officially drop.

NBA The Run

There’s more than a few sports simulation games out there to enjoy. But if you’d rather have a more arcade-style experience, then we might something for you. We wouldn’t mind seeing more of these kinds of games come out, and fortunately, NBA The Run might be a real contender to consider. If you played NBA Jam or NBA Street then this might be a bit familiar.

Players are getting a 3v3 street basketball gameplay experience. The developers are crafting this game up to be fast-paced and filled with big trick moments. Change the venue, select some iconic all stars to be on your team and work your way to becoming the goat.

Dracula: The Disciple

Ready for a new vampiric game to sink your teeth into? Well fortunately we have one for you with Dracula: The Disciple. This title is described as an adventure game filled with exploration and puzzles. What we know so far is that players will be stepping into the role of Emile Valombres. Cursed with a terminal illness, Emile won’t go down without fighting. Seeking any potential cures has eventually lead Emile to Dracula’s abandoned castle.

Seek out Dracula’s notes left behind, uncover new and strange methods that might cure your disease. However, you very well might end up going too far and becoming the next lord of this castle. Each room holds a secret just awaiting to be uncovered. All you have to do is solve the puzzles Dracula placed prior to your desperate arrival.

Dig In

War is hell and the further we go back and research the horrors soldiers had to endure, the more brutal the conditions seem to be. For instance, Dig In is a simulation game set within WW1. There was no such thing as an easy battle during this time. You’ll manage your soldiers and prepare for the approaching military opposition by building a trench system.

Dig into the earth, prepare supply routes, set up barricades, and hold the line. When the dust settles and the shots stop ringing out, you’ll need to regroup and refortify the area again. Can you lead your men into battle and see them coming out whole on the other side? Vitar Games is giving you the opportunity when this game eventually enters early access.

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem

Now for something completely different again we have The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem. This game gained quite a bit of attention online, and it might be your next family-friendly party game. Think of this as a Mario Party-style game, but based on Cat in the Hat. The iconic Dr. Seuss book is being turned into another video game in which Sally and Johnny go on a wild adventure filled with mini-games. Whether you’re just wanting a lighthearted game to enjoy or something that might be fun for all ages, it might be worth keeping tabs on this game as we wait for its arrival this October.

Rocket League x Unreal Engine 6

Okay, while it’s not a new game, and you will see this theme stick around later in this list, there is a notable update coming for Rocket League fans. During the Rocket League Paris Major, there was the official unveiling of what the game’s future held. Turns out we are getting a new release on a brand-new game engine, Unreal Engine 6. The footage was incredibly brief, but it at least shows that there are some major updates coming to the game that might not only change how we view it visually, but also its mechanics. When this game will release and how far out we are from seeing Unreal Engine 6 become accessible are not yet known, but at least we know one of the first games to utilize this engine will be Rocket League.

Helldivers II x Warhammer 40,000

As mentioned, there’s a bit of a trend over the last few games, and that’s that they are not necessarily brand-new releases. For instance, one game that got quite a bit of buzz is Helldivers 2. This has been a hit title and what might make more players flock back online to enjoy the crusade for humanity is a crossover with Warhammer 40,000. We unfortunately don’t know too much about this crossover, but you can bet this venture is still all about democracy and glory of Super Earth. With that said, more information is expected to be released later this year.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom

We’re not done with Warhammer just yet. We have one more game to make mention of for fans and newcomers to the IP alike. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun released back in 2023, but we learned last month about Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom. This is a take on the game for mobile users, so those of you on iOS and Android can dive in on the go. Optimized for mobile controls, players will enter this shooter as a Space Marine who will vow to purge the enemies of the Imperium one battlefield at a time. If you need more Warhammer in your life, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? Then you can pre-register the mobile game right now.

World of Tanks: Heat

Another newly announced game, and one that’s ready to play today, is World of Tanks: Heat. Don’t think of this as an update to the World of Tanks video game. Instead, this is its own venture and something that developers hope will appeal not only to veteran fans of the IP but also to newcomers. Set in an alternate timeline after WWII, players will enter battlefields as teams in newly designed tanks. Rather than being historically accurate, this new timeline allows developers to craft up machinery that feels authentic but also experimental than what we initially got from the manufacturing line.

World of Tanks: Heat is meant to feel faster-paced, with matches ranging from 5v5 skirmishes to larger-scale 10v10 battles. As mentioned, this free-to-play game is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Having been out for just a couple of weeks now, reception has been a bit mixed. But we’ll have to see how things progress as developers incorporate feedback and further tweak the game.