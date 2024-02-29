Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All Card Carnival Solutions | Puzzle Guide

Solve some of the trickiest puzzles in FF7 Rebirth.

The sunny resort town of Costa Del Sol is packed with minigames and activities – including lots of games you’re required to finish if you want to dress up Cloud, Aerith and Tifa in the latest swimwear fashions. Wasting time on the beach is fun, but we’re hungry for a different kind of leisure. If you’re hunting down Queen’s Blood cards, you’ll want to complete all the puzzles at the Card Carnival booth. This optional activity challenges you to solve puzzles using set cards, and some of these puzzles are incredibly tricky. To help you unlock all the cards, here’s a full rundown of every puzzle and solution.

Card Carnival – Easy Card Puzzles

Three-Card Stud

Reward: Card 023 Fleetwing

Fleetwing to Lane 3 – Spot 3.

Zu to Lane 1 – Spot 1.

Quetzalcoatl to Lane 2 – Spot 2.

Go for Choco-Broke

Reward: Card 109 Chocobo

Fat Chocobo to Lane 3 – Spot 1

Posh Chocobo to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Chocobo * Moogle to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Mischief-Making Moogles

Reward: Card 110 Moogle Trio

Moogle Trio to Lane 2 – Spot 1

Fleetwing to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Moogle Bard to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Moogle Mage to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Grasslands Wolf to Lane 3 – Spot 1

Card Carnival – Advanced Card Puzzles

Spears and Needles

Reward: Card 031 Spearhawk

Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Spearhawk to Lane 1 – Spot 3

Spearhawk to Lane 2 – Spot 3

Quetzalcoatl to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Sea Devil By Night

Reward: Card 032 Sea Devil

Security Officer to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Sea Devil to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Sea Devil to Lane 3 – Spot 1

Mandragora to Lane 2 – Spot 1

Mandragora to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Mandragora Minion to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Mandragora Minion to Lane 3 – Spot 2

A Kingly Clash

Reward: Card 035 Tonberry King

Zu to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Zu to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Tonberry King to Lane 2 – Spot 3

Mindflayer to Lane 2 – Spot 1

Deathwheel to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Deathwheel to Lane 3 – Spot 1

One Shot, One Kill

Reward: Card 119 Dyne

Bloatfloat to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Scrutineye to Lane 3 – Spot 4

Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 5

Bomb to Lane 1 – Spot 4

Dyne to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Curse of the Gi

Reward: Card 123 Gi Nattak

Desert Sahagin to Lane 1 Spot 2

Sandhog Pie to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Jabberwock to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Crystalline Crab To Lane 3 – Spot 2

Riot Trooper to Lane 3 – Spot 1

Griffon to Lane 3 – Spot 1 (Replace Riot Trooper)

Gi Nattack to Lane 2 – Spot 2 (Replace Jabberwock)

Card Carnival – Collection Card Puzzles

Collector’s Card: Cloud

Reward: Card 086 Cloud

Security Officer to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Cloud to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Sephiroth to Lane 2 – Spot 4

Collector’s Card: Barret

Reward: Card 087 Barret

Sandhog to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Toxirat to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Insectoid Chimera to Lane 2 – Spot 2 (Replace Bomb)

Barret to Lane 2 – Spot 3

Collector’s Card: Tifa

Reward: Card 088 Tifa

Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Spearhawk to Lan 2 – Spot 2

Deathwheel to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Tifa to Lane 2 -Spot 3

Griffon to Lane 3 – Spot 2 (Replace Deathwheel)

Collector’s Card: Aerith

Reward: Card 089 Aerith

Aerith to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Leviathan to Lane 1 – Spot 3

Mandragora to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Mandragora Minion to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Adjudicator to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Collector’s Card: Red XIII

Reward: Card 090 Red XIII

Red XIII to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Sandhog Pie to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Stone Golem to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Stone Golem to Lane 2 – Spot 3

Gi Specter to Lane 2 – Spot 2 (Replace Sandhog Pie)

Collector’s Card: Yuffie

Reward: Card 091 Yuffie

Crystalline Crab to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Spearhawk to Lane 1 – Spot 3

Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 3

Skeeskee to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Skeeskee to Lane 3 – Spot 1

Yuffie to Lane 2 – Spot 3 (Replace Bomb)

Collector’s Card: Cait Sith

Reward: Card 092 Cait Sith

Cait Sith to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Chocobo Jockey to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Space Ranger to Lane 3 – Spot 1

Moogle to Lane 2 – Spot 1

Loveless to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Dio to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Collector’s Card: Cid

Reward: Card 093 Cid

Cid to Lane 3 – Spot 1

The Tiny Bronco to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Skywheel to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 4

Insectoid Chimera to Lane 2 – Spot 4 (Replace Bomb)

Collector’s Card: Vincent

Reward: Card 094 Vincent

Vincent to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Black Bat to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Black Back to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Galian Beast to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Rictus to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Card Carnival – Skill Drill Puzzles

Power-Down Practice

Reward: N/A

Archdragon to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Archdragon to Lane 3 – Spot 3

Quetzalcoatl to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Chain Reactions

Reward: N/A

Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Gagighandi to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Amphidex to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Major Power Outage

Reward: N/A

Desert Sahagin to Lane 1 – Spot 2

Reapertail to Lane 3 – Spot 2

Jabberwock to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Rictus to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Back to Replace-ics

Reward: N/A

Grandhorn to Lane 1 – Spot 2 (Replace)

Quetzalcoatl to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Gigantoad to Lane 3 – Spot 2 (Replace)

Replacement Test

Reward: N/A

Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 1

Spearhawk to Lane 2 – Spot 2

Griffon to Lane 3 – Spot 2 (Replace)