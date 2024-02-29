Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All Card Carnival Solutions | Puzzle Guide

The sunny resort town of Costa Del Sol is packed with minigames and activities – including lots of games you’re required to finish if you want to dress up Cloud, Aerith and Tifa in the latest swimwear fashions. Wasting time on the beach is fun, but we’re hungry for a different kind of leisure. If you’re hunting down Queen’s Blood cards, you’ll want to complete all the puzzles at the Card Carnival booth. This optional activity challenges you to solve puzzles using set cards, and some of these puzzles are incredibly tricky. To help you unlock all the cards, here’s a full rundown of every puzzle and solution.
Card Carnival – Easy Card Puzzles
Three-Card Stud
Reward: Card 023 Fleetwing
- Fleetwing to Lane 3 – Spot 3.
- Zu to Lane 1 – Spot 1.
- Quetzalcoatl to Lane 2 – Spot 2.
Go for Choco-Broke
Reward: Card 109 Chocobo
- Fat Chocobo to Lane 3 – Spot 1
- Posh Chocobo to Lane 3 – Spot 3
- Chocobo * Moogle to Lane 3 – Spot 2
Mischief-Making Moogles
Reward: Card 110 Moogle Trio
- Moogle Trio to Lane 2 – Spot 1
- Fleetwing to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Moogle Bard to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Moogle Mage to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Grasslands Wolf to Lane 3 – Spot 1
Card Carnival – Advanced Card Puzzles
Spears and Needles
Reward: Card 031 Spearhawk
- Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Spearhawk to Lane 1 – Spot 3
- Spearhawk to Lane 2 – Spot 3
- Quetzalcoatl to Lane 3 – Spot 3
Sea Devil By Night
Reward: Card 032 Sea Devil
- Security Officer to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Sea Devil to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Sea Devil to Lane 3 – Spot 1
- Mandragora to Lane 2 – Spot 1
- Mandragora to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Mandragora Minion to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Mandragora Minion to Lane 3 – Spot 2
A Kingly Clash
Reward: Card 035 Tonberry King
- Zu to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Zu to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Tonberry King to Lane 2 – Spot 3
- Mindflayer to Lane 2 – Spot 1
- Deathwheel to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Deathwheel to Lane 3 – Spot 1
One Shot, One Kill
Reward: Card 119 Dyne
- Bloatfloat to Lane 3 – Spot 3
- Scrutineye to Lane 3 – Spot 4
- Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 5
- Bomb to Lane 1 – Spot 4
- Dyne to Lane 2 – Spot 2
Curse of the Gi
Reward: Card 123 Gi Nattak
- Desert Sahagin to Lane 1 Spot 2
- Sandhog Pie to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Jabberwock to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Crystalline Crab To Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Riot Trooper to Lane 3 – Spot 1
- Griffon to Lane 3 – Spot 1 (Replace Riot Trooper)
- Gi Nattack to Lane 2 – Spot 2 (Replace Jabberwock)
Card Carnival – Collection Card Puzzles
Collector’s Card: Cloud
Reward: Card 086 Cloud
- Security Officer to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Cloud to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Sephiroth to Lane 2 – Spot 4
Collector’s Card: Barret
Reward: Card 087 Barret
- Sandhog to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Toxirat to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Insectoid Chimera to Lane 2 – Spot 2 (Replace Bomb)
- Barret to Lane 2 – Spot 3
Collector’s Card: Tifa
Reward: Card 088 Tifa
- Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Spearhawk to Lan 2 – Spot 2
- Deathwheel to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Tifa to Lane 2 -Spot 3
- Griffon to Lane 3 – Spot 2 (Replace Deathwheel)
Collector’s Card: Aerith
Reward: Card 089 Aerith
- Aerith to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Leviathan to Lane 1 – Spot 3
- Mandragora to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Mandragora Minion to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Adjudicator to Lane 3 – Spot 3
Collector’s Card: Red XIII
Reward: Card 090 Red XIII
- Red XIII to Lane 3 – Spot 3
- Sandhog Pie to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Stone Golem to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Stone Golem to Lane 2 – Spot 3
- Gi Specter to Lane 2 – Spot 2 (Replace Sandhog Pie)
Collector’s Card: Yuffie
Reward: Card 091 Yuffie
- Crystalline Crab to Lane 3 – Spot 3
- Spearhawk to Lane 1 – Spot 3
- Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 3
- Skeeskee to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Skeeskee to Lane 3 – Spot 1
- Yuffie to Lane 2 – Spot 3 (Replace Bomb)
Collector’s Card: Cait Sith
Reward: Card 092 Cait Sith
- Cait Sith to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Chocobo Jockey to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Space Ranger to Lane 3 – Spot 1
- Moogle to Lane 2 – Spot 1
- Loveless to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Dio to Lane 3 – Spot 2
Collector’s Card: Cid
Reward: Card 093 Cid
- Cid to Lane 3 – Spot 1
- The Tiny Bronco to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Skywheel to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Bomb to Lane 2 – Spot 4
- Insectoid Chimera to Lane 2 – Spot 4 (Replace Bomb)
Collector’s Card: Vincent
Reward: Card 094 Vincent
- Vincent to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Black Bat to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Black Back to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Galian Beast to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Rictus to Lane 1 – Spot 1
Card Carnival – Skill Drill Puzzles
Power-Down Practice
Reward: N/A
- Archdragon to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Archdragon to Lane 3 – Spot 3
- Quetzalcoatl to Lane 2 – Spot 2
Chain Reactions
Reward: N/A
- Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Gagighandi to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Amphidex to Lane 3 – Spot 2
Major Power Outage
Reward: N/A
- Desert Sahagin to Lane 1 – Spot 2
- Reapertail to Lane 3 – Spot 2
- Jabberwock to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Rictus to Lane 1 – Spot 1
Back to Replace-ics
Reward: N/A
- Grandhorn to Lane 1 – Spot 2 (Replace)
- Quetzalcoatl to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Gigantoad to Lane 3 – Spot 2 (Replace)
Replacement Test
Reward: N/A
- Cactuar to Lane 1 – Spot 1
- Spearhawk to Lane 2 – Spot 2
- Griffon to Lane 3 – Spot 2 (Replace)