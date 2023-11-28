Top 13 Upcoming Anime Games of 2024

Anime has been growing exponentially for the last several years, and in 2024, there will be several anime-style titles to enjoy!

#13 Palworld

What better way to start than with an anime knockoff? Okay, there are many better ways to start, but when it comes to Palworld, there’s no other way to define it. The game is a knockoff of a certain monster-capturing franchise, but it twists it in a way that even certain anime titles would be hesitant to do.

For example, while you can capture monsters, you can also have them wield guns, which kind of defeats the purpose of them being monsters with abilities; you can put them to work in a factory and more. It’s nuts, so let’s move on.

#11 Narin: The Orange Room

Something about anime titles that can’t be ignored is that they’re not afraid to push the boundaries of stories so that they can deliver something special. Narin: The Orange Room is another example of that.

The game focuses on Narin, who is a young girl who is trying to find her sister. What happened to her sister? Something within the school they go to has taken her, and when Narin goes to investigate, she gets caught in another dimension that appears at night!

Now, Narin will need to navigate the days and nights at her school to get the clues needed to find her sister and stop this place from taking anyone else.

#10 UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II SYS:CELES

Want to know how you’re dealing with an anime or an anime video game adaptation? You look at how long the title is and see if you can pronounce it in one breath.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II SYS:CELES is the latest entry in the hit franchise, and it’ll once again force you to fight for your life and the safety of those around you.

The perk of this title is that it will end the current storyline with the games and start a new journey. But will you survive long enough to see it? Choose your character, fight in the games’ multiple modes, and see how far you can get.

#9 ASTRA: Knights of Veda

The world is not as it should be. A terrible ruler is trying to crush everyone beneath his boot, and only a resistance can stop him.

However, when that resistance was formed, a “death tree” sprouted out of the ground, turned everyone into monsters, and now things are even WORSE than they were before! Good times.

In ASTRA: Knights of Veda, you’ll be a chosen warrior of the Goddess Veda, and you’ll need to use tactics and skills to get through this monstrous world, rid it of evil, and save the realm once and for all.

With multiple knights under your command, you have the ability to save the day! But can you?

#9 Rift of the NecroDancer

If you loved the previous entries in this series, including the one inspired by Hyrule, you’ll want to check out Rift of the NecroDancer. This spinoff focuses even more on the rhythm-based gameplay, as Cadence is thrust into the “modern world” via a rift and must fight to get back!

Oh, and she needs to close all the rest of the rifts, too. That’s important, we think.

With numerous modes dedicated to musical gameplay, you’ll have plenty to enjoy, including battling other players to see who is better in a jam session!

So crank up the volume and see if you can keep the beat!

#8 Synduality: Echo of Ada

Welcome to the end of the world! Well, one version of it, anyway. Synduality: Echo of Ada puts you in the future, where a poisonous rain has forced people underground, created monsters, and resulted in humans teaming up with AI just to survive.

You play a set of Drifters who are tasked with finding special crystals to help keep humanity afloat. But it’s not so simple when the monsters you’ve been avoiding appear in the tunnels you search through!

You’ll need to work together with your AI counterparts to learn the truth about the world and save humanity in the process! So, yeah, no pressure.

#7 Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Are you a fan of anime series getting video game adaptations? Good! Because Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is the next title we’re discussing, and that’s exactly what this is.

The title is one of many games that take anime characters and put them into a fighting scenario. In this case, it’s a 2v2 battler where you’ll pick your characters and attempt to use their cursed techniques to win the day.

All the best characters from the series are here, and you’ll get to pick which one you want to play and then go to war with them.

But let’s be honest, we all know you’ll pick Gojo.

#6 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you’re looking for a true RPG with an anime feel, look to Granblue Fantasy: Relink when it releases. It’ll scratch that itch for you.

The game puts you in a sky realm where a mythical island is calling your name. You happen to be the captain of a ship and will embark on a quest to seek out this island and learn the true nature of what has been going on in this world!

With a classic-style cast of characters, you’ll find that there is plenty to enjoy here. Plus, you can play the game with your friends if you want!

#5 Sand Land

This next one is interesting for various reasons. Why? Because Sand Land is a manga that is being adapted into a video game, and Akira Toriyama made that manga! You know, one of the best mangaka ever?

In the game, you’ll play as a “Fiend Prince” who is in a wasteland deprived of water. You go out with some friends in your tank to try and find a legendary oasis that could change everything. But, since you’re in a tank, you should know that monsters in the wasteland are trying to get you.

Improve your tank, build up your own city, and be the prince the people need!

#4 Tekken 8

Are you ready for a fight? You better be if you’re going to get Tekken 8! The next entry in the beloved Bandai Namco title will turn up the heat in many ways as you fight the good fight or just fight to beat the crap out of everyone you meet!

Yes, we know that technically, this isn’t an anime-style game, but when you look at these characters, the series’ plot, and the way they fight one another, it’s very anime. Plus, there has been anime of the series in the past!

The real thing to look forward to is the Unreal Engine 5 graphics that’ll elevate the title to new heights!

#3 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Funnily enough, this franchise HAS been turned into an anime in the past, and maybe the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will insight the need to make it an anime once again!

Styled like many anime, this trilogy of titles will take you to the courtroom and beyond to solve cases of the most dastardly sort. You’ll play Apollo Justice, Athena Cykes, and the legendary Phoenix Wright to determine who the culprit is and get your client a not-guilty verdict!

Look for clues when you’re not in court, then pick apart testimony to get more information and sus out the lies that are being said! Justice is in the palm of your hands, so point it out and shout, “OBJECTION!”

#2 Octopath Traveler 2

Yes, we know that Octopath Traveler 2 is already out for certain systems, but in 2024, it’ll be released on the Xbox console line, and we want to ensure that they know what they’re getting.

Unlike The Game Awards, we think this sequel to the hit Square Enix title was worthy of MANY award nominations and is easily one of the coolest RPGs you’ll play. With eight different protagonists with eight unique storylines, mixed with inventive turn-based combat that will push you to the limit, all the while having 2.5HD graphics, you get a game that can’t be put down.

So heads up, Xbox gamers, you got a fun one coming your way!

#1 Persona 3 Reload

Finally, we have a game that revels in its anime feel, and this title is even getting a facelift to get even MORE anime!

Persona 3 Reload is the full-on remake of Atlus 3rd entry in the beloved RPG franchise, and it has plenty to offer fans both old and new! First, the game uses next-gen graphics rather well to deliver a stylish world in which to have fun.

Plus, like any good anime, you can build up friendships and even have deep relationships with other characters if you do the proper things.

Oh, and did we mention you fight monsters? See? You’ll have plenty to do here!