Top 21 Upcoming War Games Of 2024

WAR! It’s something that has made many video games popular over the years, and these games for 2024 might help enforce that in your mind.

#21 Killer Bean

Yes, this game really is called Killer Bean, and yes, you will play as a character known as Killer Bean…what a world we live in.

Don’t let the name fool you, because this title does indeed have depth. Your character was betrayed by those he once trusted, so thus, he seeks revenge by trying to take down the entire shadow organization. But to take them all down is risky and dangerous.

What’s more, every time you play the game…things will be entirely different. The stories, the missions, who you can trust or not, it’ll all be changed so that every single campaign for Killer Bean is different. That sounds like a great way to keep things fresh and fun.

#20 83

The game known as 83 is meant to be an alternate take on history itself. Mainly because the game tries to imagine a time when the Cold War…got very hot. To the extent that massive battles would need to be waged in order to protect the future.

This game is aiming to bring a lot of players to the table, because in each massive map, you’ll be able to hold over 80 players in total, meaning there will be a lot of people running and shooting on the map.

More than that though, you’ll have to work together in order to complete objectives that will change the battlefield and what needs to happen next.

#19 War Hospital

Is there any place more harrowing than a hospital on a battlefield? What about one that doesn’t have the means to save everyone, but they’re asked to do it anyway? In War Hospital, you’ll be in the trenches of World War I and play the role of a battlefield surgeon who is asked to save as many lives as possible. But with the equipment available then, you’ll have to make hard choices that will change people forever.

#18 Roman Empire Wars

Rome is known as one of the greatest Republics/Empires in all of history, so now the question becomes, what would you be if you were the emperor of Rome? You’ll find out in Roman Empire Wars

Because in this game, you’ll well and truly become the emperor of Rome, and with threats on all sides, you’ll need to gather up your legions and bring war to the enemies and then crush them so that they understand that you are the dominant power here.

You’ll get to go to various countries to route the enemy, and must use the various tactics and weapons of the Roman Empire in order to bring victory and glory to your nation and your name.

#17 I.G.I Origins

It’s a bit ironic that we’re getting a sequel in 2024 to a game that came out in 2021. But sometimes, the biggest wars are the ones we never see in the dev room.

I.G.I Origins will put you as the secret agent known as Regent. He’s been recruited by MI6 to take on a group that is threatening the world with war. Your task is to deal with them, but that’s where the twist comes in.

How do you deal with them? It’s entirely up to you. Be a one-man army in the way you desire and unleash fury in a variety of ways. In other words, have fun while you prevent a world crisis.

#16 Headquarters: World War II

World War II has always been a place of focus in the video game world, and now, with Headquarters: World War II, you’ll get yet another take on this war that literally brought the world to war.

In this case, you’ll be in the year 1944, and fight on multiple sides of multiple operations. From the Battle of Normandy to other key legendary fights, you’ll have to make your forces do the right thing in order to achieve victory, or fight back the invaders.

That’s right, you’ll be able to play as three different military powers in the game, and how you command the forces will be vital to your war effort. It’s easy to learn, hard to master, and will be something unique.

#15 Ava: History Untold

History is said to be written by the victors. But it can also be decided by who builds the best stuff and ensures it lasts!

In Ava: History Untold, you’ll create a nation of your own from scratch and then lead it through its various expansive periods so that you can have a nation worthy of your name. How you rule over your lands and its people is up to you, as are the paths you’ll take to build up your technology and skills.

No matter who you are, there will be others in the world, which means that war will come. So be prepared to fight them off.

#14 Ratten Reich

You might be surprised by how many video games choose to go the route of “let’s make an alternate reality where animals are the humans and put them to war.” Ratten Reich is one such game. In the title, you’ll command various animals as they try to unseat the vile rule of the Ratten Reich, which, if not obvious, is a group of animals led by rats. Surprise.

What will surprise you, though, is how deep the customization, units, and combat is. You’ll get to augment your technique based on what you feel is best and take on enemy units in fun ways while also feeling the destruction of your actions.

#13 HeatWave

Now here’s a game that is REALLY different from the others we’ve shown you so far. In HeatWave, you find yourself as part of a guerrilla group that is trying to secure their freedom and reclaim their land.

The twist is that this land…is Alaska. Because in this worlds’ future, global warming has destroyed much (so this is a preview of our own future…) and Alaska has been left to defend itself against an invasion force featuring the Russians and Chinese.

So now, you must command a guerrilla group and ensure that you can take down the opposing forces. You’ll need to be a good leader and know when to strike, when to run, and when to move your base so you can keep up the fight. They’re counting on you, don’t mess it up!

#12 Stormgate

In the future, humanity gets doomed when an alien race comes out of portals and tries to take over the world. They nearly succeed, and almost wipe out humanity as a result.

But, the catch is that humanity did survive, and you fight alongside them to try and reclaim the world by controlling massive mechs and weapons. Or, you can be the bad guys and just wipe out the world! Your choice.

What’s more, you don’t have to play it alone, you can team with up to three friends and try and save the world together. Then go into the editor mode and build your own missions and maps.

#11 MENACE

It was supposed to be a simple mission. You were a marine dispatched to lead a squad to the frontier to bring certain planets back into the control of your civilization. But as you attempt to get the job done, you learn of a dark threat that looms over everything, and the planet you’re on is now the biggest battlefield!

To survive, you’ll unite the other factions and groups within this lawless space under your command, and you’ll use them however you can to overcome challenges and beat this sinister threat.

You won’t have your natural tools and resources to work with here. So, use what is around you and make the deals needed to get the necessary equipment to fight back.

#10 Men of War II

How would you command forces in a war that seemingly has no end in sight? Men of War II will allow you to answer that across multiple modes, all with deep strategies and options for you to employ.

Will you be a tactical commander that uses multiple angles to see the battlefield and then choose the best strategy for your forces? Or will you assemble the best units and tries to use brute strength to save the day?

Whether you play in the campaign, skirmish, or multiplayer modes, you’ll have plenty of time to figure out what works best for you.

#9 Barkhan

You might not think that a planet covered in sand would have much to offer anyone. But buried beneath that sand are materials that could help grow an empire.

As such, three clans have touched down on the world and seek to claim it as their own. Naturally, that means there will be a fight to see who gets it all.

Each clan has their own focus and units that they can use. Pick the one who you feel matches your playstyle and see if you can lead them to victory. Oh, but one thing you should know. The planet has ways of fighting you off, too.

#8 Broken Arrow

What happens when you mix real-time strategy war games with deck-building card games? You get Broken Arrow.

This game will test you in multiple ways, not the least of which is testing how you are able to build a deck full of units and ensure that you use them wisely in battle. Plus, there are two different factions that you’ll be able to take control of via the US and Russia.

With over 200 units in the game combined between the factions, you’ll have a good time trying to make the best deck possible. So test them all out, make the best battle plans possible, then take the fight to the enemy.

#7 Falling Frontier

When it comes to space, there are plenty of reasons for wars to happen. In Falling Frontier, you’ll participate in a conflict within the human race! Humanity has finally reached a new star system, which should be a time for celebration.

However, humanity is fractured, and other colonies have risen up to attempt to claim the star system as your own. As a result, you must build up your fleet, take on these other factions, colonize worlds, and more!

There are many things to do in the game to ensure victory, including expanding your capabilities. So don’t just focus on the war, as there’s more than that going on.

#6 ZEPHON

ZEPHON makes it pretty clear that in this game, humanity isn’t meant to last, it’s pretty much doomed. A war has caused the once bountiful planet of Earth to become a wasteland. One where aliens that tried to attack are now stranded on the Earth and begging for life. Robots wander around with purpose or restraint. As for the humans…well, that’s up to you.

Because it’s up to you to choose the pay that humanity will go on to try and survive the madness. But be warned, your choices will absolutely matter, and you’ll need to make sure you’re supported by people of all skills in order to make things better.

Will you lead humanity back into the light? Or doom them all?

#5 Empire of the Ants

What is this? An empire built for ants?

Jokes aside, Empire of the Ants is based on the hit book series where you’ll become an “ant savior” who must lead his colony to make a new home and dominate the surrounding areas. Yes, you really are playing as ants, and that won’t be as easy as you think.

After all, while you are small, almost everything else around you is big. As such, you’ll need to work with your ant brethren to overcome challenges, build up your defenses and reserves, and take on any threats that come your way.

It’s a beautiful world out there, so don’t forget to explore it before you conquer it.

#4 MECHWARRIOR 5: CLANS

It seems that mech gamers have gotten popular once again, and MECHWARRIOR 5: CLANS will aim to continue that trend in a meaningful way! The game occurs within a 5-person team known as Star, of which you are a member. You’ve been thrown into a war getting more dangerous by the minute as numerous invasions are going on, and your group is attempting to reclaim your home from the fools trying to take it.

Within your mech, you’ll battle across multiple worlds and must immerse yourself in the story to fully understand the magnitude of your role. Do you think you can help your people get back your homeworld?

#3 Manor Lords

Many times, when it comes to medieval war games, your goal is just to build your empire and do battles that you only have some control over. But with Manor Lords, that will change. Because this game goes for a true kind of accuracy in terms of how things were built, and how battles were fought.

For example, while it’s true you will start to build your empire, you’ll do it in a more organic way, and with no grids to “constrain you”.

Then, in the battles, you’ll have large-scale encounters that take things like fatigue, flanking, weather, and positioning into account to ensure a true military battle experience.

So build wisely, battle carefully and see where things take you.

#2 Homeworld 3

Are you ready for a grand-scale RTS that aims to piggyback off of what the last entry did? If so, get ready for Homeworld 3 when it arrives.

The beauty of this game is that you’ll be able to have full-on fleets of ships at your command and use them however you desire. You can even build ships that dwarf everything else out there, so you can say you have the biggest one.

Plus, there’s a story in the game where the galaxy’s fast travel system is starting to fall apart, and you must seek out a legend from the past to save everything.

#1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Given the grand-scale plot and excellent character moments, some players forget that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set in the Cold War. It’s a period of great strife, and only Naked Snake can work through a dangerous conspiracy that could plunge the whole world into war.

Slip into some old-school spy-thriller action and learn the true origins of Solid Snake, Foxhound, and more. With the remake, you’ll not only get upgraded visuals to make everything pop on the PS5 but there will be other improvements as well to ensure the game’s quality.

So are you ready, Snake? …Snake? SNAKE!!!!”