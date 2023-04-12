14 Best Games of March 2023

Every month there is always one or two titles that “headline” the period so that gamers have something to look forward to. But don’t think that those are the only games that come out in that period!

#14 Deceive Inc.

Welcome to a world where spying is a full-time job, and you only get paid if you get the job done.

In Deceive Inc., you’ll take on missions as one of a diverse group of spies. You’ll be fully equipped with weapons, skills, and gadgets to help you complete your mission. The catch? You’re not the only one on the job. Other spies will be there to try and get the objective before you.

So you need to get the mission finished and get out first. Or, find the person who did the job and take the spoils from them!

Every mission will be different and test you in different ways. Are you up for this?

#13 The Last Spell

The world of The Last Spell is on its last legs. The people there were on the verge of collapse, and they felt the only way to save everything was to create a cataclysm.

But the magic that poured out from that act made the world even more dangerous than before. The only hope to save it now is to rid the world of magic, which will take a spell requiring days of incantations. Can you guess what your job will be?

Yep! You’ll be protecting everyone who is casting the spell! So build your defenses during the day, and endure the dangers at night!

#12 Contraband Police

There has been a small genre-building movement over the last several years focusing less on the action and more on paying attention to what’s in front of you.

Contraband Police is the latest evolution of that concept. In the game, you’ll be on the border between two nations and given strict instructions on what people must have to cross and what isn’t allowed. You’ll need to search the people and the vehicles to see if they have contraband. Plus, you’ll need to be ready to fight if one of them starts something.

With every successful pass, things will get harder. So stay sharp, and see whether you can make it!

#11 Spin Rhythm XD

You might think music games are “dead” because of the bubble bursting on certain franchises. But as in all things, it’ll stand out if you can make something special. Such is the case with Spin Rhythm XD.

The game has you going to the beat not with a simple button tap but by spinning a dial and lining it up with the notes as they pass.

It’s all about finding the flow and riding it through the special levels that the team designed. You’ll enjoy jamming to the music and seeing how everything rises, falls, and grows the deeper you get into the level.

#10 DREDGE

You might not expect a lot of depth, pun intended, from a game like DREDGE, as it’s a fishing game. But if you give it a chance, you’ll see there’s more beneath the surface. Again, pun intended.

The title puts you on a trawler trying to make and sell their catches to the nearby islands. The more business you do with each island, the more you’ll learn about their past and see what ails them.

As you can catch fish, use your profits to make your boat sturdier and able to handle some of the tougher catches of the deep. But be warned! There’s more than fish in these waters, especially at night.

#9 Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Several games have recently tried to give you the unique perspective of those who are small within the world we live in. Smalland: Survive the Wilds is one such title, and it’s a robust one despite the size of your protagonist.

The game will put you as someone who is quite small and must endure the wilds of the world no matter what is thrown at them.

That won’t be easy, as you’ll need to search high and low for characters to talk to, items to find, and recipes to make.

What mysteries lie within this little big world? Jump in and find out.

#8 Have a Nice Death

You know the phrase, “Death takes a holiday?” Well, in Have a Nice Death, that didn’t work out so well. Death leaves the underworld to go and chill, and instead of things working out, he gets dragged back to the underworld because his employees at Death Inc. have ruined everything!

So how does death solve a problem? By grabbing its scythe and doing things the hard way. You’ll work through the company you created and take on minions, bosses, and more to help right the ship and get yourself back on vacation.

You’ll unlock special weapons and tools to get things done. But there is a balance to all things, so be careful about how you build yourself up!

#7 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you’re looking for a game that blends history and the supernatural, you’ll want to try Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game takes place in the period of the Three Kingdoms. You play as a militia man who has returned to China to find it overrun by demons and monsters!

You must fight through the darkness and unlock your hidden abilities to save the realm. Fight with numerous weapons and powers. Slice through enemies with your sword, and witness your power as you inherit more abilities.

The fate of the realm is in your hands. Don’t waste it, or else you might be the one who falls next.

#6 Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is the fourth entry in the supernatural picture-taking series. It’s from 2008, but last month’s updated version has modern graphics and a new feel to the game that you’ll want to try!

The title focuses on an isle that once was the mystery “prison” for a group of kids. While they were rescued from the place, it came at the cost of their memories. But after they grew into teenagers, they returned to the island to learn the truth and reclaim what was there.

As you wander through the isle and all within it, you’ll encounter ghosts and must use your special camera to seal them away!

#5 Terra Nil

How would you like to play a twist on the worldbuilding games that you’ve enjoyed in the past? In Terra Nil, you’ll be taken to a planet that has been ravaged. But not ravaged by nature or anything like that. Instead, it was humans that turned this planet into something nearly unlivable.

It’s your job to fix that by righting the wrongs that humanity did to the world and trying to reverse the effects of pollution and more so that life, natural life, can live there once again. So start slowly and work the land, clean the water, and do whatever it takes to restore the world’s natural beauty.

If you do it right, it’ll be like humanity was never there.

#4 MLB The Show 23

Take me out to the ball game! Take me out to the crowd! Or, if you’re not an outdoors person, but still like baseball, you could always get MLB The Show 23.

The beloved baseball game is back for another iteration and another chance for you to show that you know baseball as well as anyone! So pick your favorite team and work to make them great enough to get into the World series, and then win it!

The game is more in-depth than ever before, including bring in whole other leagues for you to learn about and play with their players! So let’s play ball!

#3 WWE 2K23

Are you ready to never give up? If so, join the WWE 2K23 roster by playing as one of your favorite WWE superstars, or create your own to see how you match up with the legends of the ring!

2K Sports has built up what they had established in their “reboot” of the franchise last year and sought to deliver an even more rewarding experience both inside and outside the ring. From interactions with superstars to being a general manager and running one of the programs for yourself, you’ll have much to do!

Get the game if you think you’re ready to ascend to the top of the wrestling mountain!

#2 Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

PlatinumGames surprised many when it unveiled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game would be a true origin story for Bayonetta, taking her back to the time when she couldn’t do magic and had yet to summon a demon.

Her quest to save her mother will lead her to Avalon Forest, where Fairies are in command, and they have no problem attacking Cereza. She must work with the demon Cheshire to find the truth hidden within the forest and learn about what it means to be an Umbra Witch!

The fairy tale of Cereza is about to begin. Will you jump in and see how it goes?

#1 Resident Evil 4 Remake

There truly is no other game that could be at the top of this list. The Resident Evil 4 Remake was a title many people wanted ever since the previous mainline titles were remastered. Fans were curious to see how Capcom would handle it and whether they would make it even better than before.

Sure enough, they delivered a visual masterpiece and a more fleshed-out story with more depth for certain side characters and added new gameplay elements as well.

So if you’ve never had the chance to take on the adventures of Leon S. Kennedy, now is the time to do so.