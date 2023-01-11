Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Earn Every Cosmetic, For Each Class

The sad truth about video games is that cosmetics are pretty darn enticing. If there’s loot to be found, and that loot looks cool, then you better believe gamers are going to flock to it like a seagull spotting undefended chips. We know this, and more importantly, the industry knows this.
Because of this, aggressive monetization is everywhere in video games, and frankly, the industry has been irrevocably changed (and worsened) by corporate greed. At least these wombles occasionally have the decency to provide free things, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is one such game.
How To Earn Cosmetics
We have already gone over the Penance system in an earlier guide, so we won’t beat around the bush here. Free cosmetics are locked behind specific challenges you can complete. Most of these challenges reward guff, but every class has a handful or so of Penances that reward fancy-looking gear. Let’s look at them.
Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Ogryn
|Penance
|Requirement
|Reward
|Got A Bone To Pick
|Reach Trust Level 5
|Upper Body
|I’m In Charge
|Use Bull Rush to interrupt a Plague Ogryn’s Charge
|Lower Body
|Something In Your Eye
|Kill a Corruptor by throwing a Grenade Box
|Upper Body
|Friends Will Be Friends
|Stay in coherency with a teammate for the duration of a mission on Malice or higher
|Lower Body
|Gone Bowling
|Knock down 70+ enemies with a single Bull Rush on Malice or higher
|Upper Body
|Don’t Stop Me Now!
|Move 40m with Bull Rush in under 20s on Heresy or higher
|Lower Body
|Heavyweight Champion
|Knock down 6+ enemy Ogryns with a single Bull Rush on Heresy or higher
|Upper Body
|Bone ‘Ead
|Complete: Skullbreaker, Got A Bone To Pick, Beat-’Em-Up, Built Like A Tank, Something In Your Eye, and I’m In Charge
|Head
Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Psyker
|Penance
|Requirement
|Reward
|Mind Over Matter
|Reach Trust Level 5
|Upper Body
|Not Even Close
|Kill a pouncing Pox Hound with Brain Burst
|Lower Body
|Cliffhanger
|Kill 7 enemies within 2s by knocking them off a ledge
|Upper Body
|Warp Battery
|Maintain maximum Warp Charges for 300s on Malice or higher
|Lower Body
|Going Out With A Bang
|Kill 3 Elite Enemies with a single Perils Explosion on Malice or higher
|Upper Body
|Pick N’ Mix
|Use Brain Burst to kill 5 different Elite or Specialist Enemies within 12s on Heresy or higher
|Lower Body
|Malleus Monstrorum
|Kill a Monstrosity after dealing 90% of its health with Brain Burst on Heresy or Higher
|Upper Body
|Kinetic Killer
|Complete: Mind Over Matter, Life Leech, Cliffhanger, and Note Even Close
|Head
Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Veteran
|Penance
|Requirement
|Reward
|I Love The Militarum
|Reach Trust Level 5
|Upper Body
|Marked For Death
|Land 4 consecutive shots on a Weak Point with a single use of Volley Fire
|Lower Body
|Long Bomb
|Hit 5 enemies with a Frag Grenade with it bouncing
|Upper Body
|One In The Chamber
|Kill 5 enemies with the last round in your magazine during a single mission on Malice or higher
|Lower Body
|On Overwatch
|Complete a mission without taking any melee damage on Malice or higher
|Upper Body
|Deadeye
|With a single use of Volley Fire, kill 5 highlighted enemies with weak spot hits on Heresy or higher
|Lower Body
|Make Every Shot Count
|Finish a mission with 100% accuracy and 0 remaining ammo on Heresy or higher
|Upper Body
|On Target
|Complete: I Love The Militarum, Vantage Point, Through The Mud, Long Bomb, and Marked For Death
|Head
Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Zealot
|Penance
|Requirement
|Reward
|Maniacal Laughter
|Reach Trust Level 5
|Upper Body
|Buying Time
|Use your Stun Grenade to stun an enemy Sniper from more than 40m away
|Lower Body
|Abhor The Mutant
|Kill a Mutant with a melee attack whilst dashing with Chastise The Wicked
|Upper Body
|Shocking Stuff
|Kill 40 enemies who have been stunned by your Stun Grenade within 10s on Malice or higher
|Lower Body
|Up Close And Personal
|Complete a full mission without firing a shot on Malice or higher
|Upper Body
|There Is Nothing But The Abyss
|Heal to full health using only the Holy Revenant Feat on Heresy or higher
|Lower Body
|Just A Flesh Wound
|Complete a mission in under 20m, with critical health remaining for 75% of the duration, on Heresy or higher –
|Upper Body
|Sainted Path
|Complete: Maniacal Laughter, Praise The God-Emperor, Doomseeker, Abhor The Mutant, and Buying Time
|Head
That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now. Check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.