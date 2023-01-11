Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Earn Every Cosmetic, For Each Class

Everything you need to know to unlock Cosmetics in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The sad truth about video games is that cosmetics are pretty darn enticing. If there’s loot to be found, and that loot looks cool, then you better believe gamers are going to flock to it like a seagull spotting undefended chips. We know this, and more importantly, the industry knows this.

Because of this, aggressive monetization is everywhere in video games, and frankly, the industry has been irrevocably changed (and worsened) by corporate greed. At least these wombles occasionally have the decency to provide free things, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is one such game.

How To Earn Cosmetics

We have already gone over the Penance system in an earlier guide, so we won’t beat around the bush here. Free cosmetics are locked behind specific challenges you can complete. Most of these challenges reward guff, but every class has a handful or so of Penances that reward fancy-looking gear. Let’s look at them.

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Ogryn

Penance Requirement Reward Got A Bone To Pick Reach Trust Level 5 Upper Body I’m In Charge Use Bull Rush to interrupt a Plague Ogryn’s Charge Lower Body Something In Your Eye Kill a Corruptor by throwing a Grenade Box Upper Body Friends Will Be Friends Stay in coherency with a teammate for the duration of a mission on Malice or higher Lower Body Gone Bowling Knock down 70+ enemies with a single Bull Rush on Malice or higher Upper Body Don’t Stop Me Now! Move 40m with Bull Rush in under 20s on Heresy or higher Lower Body Heavyweight Champion Knock down 6+ enemy Ogryns with a single Bull Rush on Heresy or higher Upper Body Bone ‘Ead Complete: Skullbreaker, Got A Bone To Pick, Beat-’Em-Up, Built Like A Tank, Something In Your Eye, and I’m In Charge Head

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Psyker

Penance Requirement Reward Mind Over Matter Reach Trust Level 5 Upper Body Not Even Close Kill a pouncing Pox Hound with Brain Burst Lower Body Cliffhanger Kill 7 enemies within 2s by knocking them off a ledge Upper Body Warp Battery Maintain maximum Warp Charges for 300s on Malice or higher Lower Body Going Out With A Bang Kill 3 Elite Enemies with a single Perils Explosion on Malice or higher Upper Body Pick N’ Mix Use Brain Burst to kill 5 different Elite or Specialist Enemies within 12s on Heresy or higher Lower Body Malleus Monstrorum Kill a Monstrosity after dealing 90% of its health with Brain Burst on Heresy or Higher Upper Body Kinetic Killer Complete: Mind Over Matter, Life Leech, Cliffhanger, and Note Even Close Head

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Veteran

Penance Requirement Reward I Love The Militarum Reach Trust Level 5 Upper Body Marked For Death Land 4 consecutive shots on a Weak Point with a single use of Volley Fire Lower Body Long Bomb Hit 5 enemies with a Frag Grenade with it bouncing Upper Body One In The Chamber Kill 5 enemies with the last round in your magazine during a single mission on Malice or higher Lower Body On Overwatch Complete a mission without taking any melee damage on Malice or higher Upper Body Deadeye With a single use of Volley Fire, kill 5 highlighted enemies with weak spot hits on Heresy or higher Lower Body Make Every Shot Count Finish a mission with 100% accuracy and 0 remaining ammo on Heresy or higher Upper Body On Target Complete: I Love The Militarum, Vantage Point, Through The Mud, Long Bomb, and Marked For Death Head

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Zealot

Penance Requirement Reward Maniacal Laughter Reach Trust Level 5 Upper Body Buying Time Use your Stun Grenade to stun an enemy Sniper from more than 40m away Lower Body Abhor The Mutant Kill a Mutant with a melee attack whilst dashing with Chastise The Wicked Upper Body Shocking Stuff Kill 40 enemies who have been stunned by your Stun Grenade within 10s on Malice or higher Lower Body Up Close And Personal Complete a full mission without firing a shot on Malice or higher Upper Body There Is Nothing But The Abyss Heal to full health using only the Holy Revenant Feat on Heresy or higher Lower Body Just A Flesh Wound Complete a mission in under 20m, with critical health remaining for 75% of the duration, on Heresy or higher – Upper Body Sainted Path Complete: Maniacal Laughter, Praise The God-Emperor, Doomseeker, Abhor The Mutant, and Buying Time Head

That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now. Check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.