Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – How To Earn Every Cosmetic, For Each Class

Everything you need to know to unlock Cosmetics in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The sad truth about video games is that cosmetics are pretty darn enticing. If there’s loot to be found, and that loot looks cool, then you better believe gamers are going to flock to it like a seagull spotting undefended chips. We know this, and more importantly, the industry knows this.

Because of this, aggressive monetization is everywhere in video games, and frankly, the industry has been irrevocably changed (and worsened) by corporate greed. At least these wombles occasionally have the decency to provide free things, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is one such game. 

darktide

How To Earn Cosmetics

We have already gone over the Penance system in an earlier guide, so we won’t beat around the bush here. Free cosmetics are locked behind specific challenges you can complete. Most of these challenges reward guff, but every class has a handful or so of Penances that reward fancy-looking gear. Let’s look at them.

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Ogryn

PenanceRequirementReward
Got A Bone To PickReach Trust Level 5Upper Body
I’m In ChargeUse Bull Rush to interrupt a Plague Ogryn’s ChargeLower Body
Something In Your EyeKill a Corruptor by throwing a Grenade BoxUpper Body
Friends Will Be FriendsStay in coherency with a teammate for the duration of a mission on Malice or higherLower Body
Gone BowlingKnock down 70+ enemies with a single Bull Rush on Malice or higherUpper Body
Don’t Stop Me Now!Move 40m with Bull Rush in under 20s on Heresy or higherLower Body
Heavyweight ChampionKnock down 6+ enemy Ogryns with a single Bull Rush on Heresy or higherUpper Body
Bone ‘EadComplete: Skullbreaker, Got A Bone To Pick, Beat-’Em-Up, Built Like A Tank, Something In Your Eye, and I’m In ChargeHead

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Psyker

PenanceRequirementReward
Mind Over MatterReach Trust Level 5Upper Body
Not Even CloseKill a pouncing Pox Hound with Brain BurstLower Body
CliffhangerKill 7 enemies within 2s by knocking them off a ledgeUpper Body
Warp BatteryMaintain maximum Warp Charges for 300s on Malice or higherLower Body
Going Out With A BangKill 3 Elite Enemies with a single Perils Explosion on Malice or higherUpper Body
Pick N’ MixUse Brain Burst to kill 5 different Elite or Specialist Enemies within 12s on Heresy or higherLower Body
Malleus Monstrorum Kill a Monstrosity after dealing 90% of its health with Brain Burst on Heresy or HigherUpper Body
Kinetic KillerComplete: Mind Over Matter, Life Leech, Cliffhanger, and Note Even CloseHead

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Veteran

PenanceRequirementReward
I Love The MilitarumReach Trust Level 5Upper Body
Marked For DeathLand 4 consecutive shots on a Weak Point with a single use of Volley FireLower Body
Long BombHit 5 enemies with a Frag Grenade with it bouncingUpper Body
One In The ChamberKill 5 enemies with the last round in your magazine during a single mission on Malice or higherLower Body
On OverwatchComplete a mission without taking any melee damage on Malice or higherUpper Body
DeadeyeWith a single use of Volley Fire, kill 5 highlighted enemies with weak spot hits on Heresy or higherLower Body
Make Every Shot CountFinish a mission with 100% accuracy and 0 remaining ammo on Heresy or higherUpper Body
On TargetComplete: I Love The Militarum, Vantage Point, Through The Mud, Long Bomb, and Marked For DeathHead

Every Unlockable Cosmetic For The Zealot

PenanceRequirementReward
Maniacal LaughterReach Trust Level 5Upper Body
Buying TimeUse your Stun Grenade to stun an enemy Sniper from more than 40m awayLower Body
Abhor The MutantKill a Mutant with a melee attack whilst dashing with Chastise The WickedUpper Body
Shocking StuffKill 40 enemies who have been stunned by your Stun Grenade within 10s on Malice or higherLower Body
Up Close And PersonalComplete a full mission without firing a shot on Malice or higherUpper Body
There Is Nothing But The AbyssHeal to full health using only the Holy Revenant Feat on Heresy or higherLower Body
Just A Flesh WoundComplete a mission in under 20m, with critical health remaining for 75% of the duration, on Heresy or higher –Upper Body
Sainted PathComplete: Maniacal Laughter, Praise The God-Emperor, Doomseeker, Abhor The Mutant, and Buying TimeHead

That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now. Check out our other guides for more tips and tricks. 

