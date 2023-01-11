Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Understanding The Penance System | Tips & Tricks

Everything you need to know about Penances In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

A lot is going on in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. This is supplemented by one of the best-looking hubs in any game, possibly ever – the Mourning Star. Steeped in the lavish opulence of Warhammer 40,000, this place is a treat for the eyes even if you aren’t a fan of the miniature wargame that inspired Darktide.

The Mourningstar isn’t just used for sightseeing and mission starting – it’s a proper hub filled with little things you can do to make your Darktide journey a bit more satisfying – and a smidge easier to boot. Whether you are training or buying gubbins, there is always something to do.

What Are Penances?

Because Warhammer 40,000 is steeped in religion – albeit no religion based on our current, worldly view of religion – you can find religious nods just about everywhere. The Mourningstar itself is a massive space cathedral filled with incense, dogma, and even stained glass. It’s quite a sight to behold, all things considered.

Penances are, in short, challenges you can complete in the name of the God Emperor of Mankind, or the Corpse Emperor based on your point of view. These vary in difficulty, but their rewards are easy to grasp. Penances help give you extra purpose whilst risking life, limb, and soul.

The two main rewards for completing Penances are Marks and Cosmetics.

Marks

Marks are nothing too special, unfortunately. As far as we are aware, they don’t do anything but keep track of your progress through the various Penances. Pretty underwhelming – especially when so many Penances ONLY reward Marks.

Cosmetics

This is where the good stuff is. Cosmetics are extra little bits of flair that help make your character unique. These can range from a new pair of pants, a fancy new jacket, or even a portrait frame. These are equipped in the Cosmetics Menu, and certainly, turn your convict into a right and proper servant of the throne.

Are Penances Worth Doing?

It depends on what you want from the system. On a surface level, they provide an extra layer of challenge outside of just bumping up the difficulty. Running around and trying to get kills with the last round in a mag is fun in and of itself, and in that context, they probably are worth a gander.

However, the rewards are fairly weak. Many rewards boil down to Marks which are functionally nebulous at best. The Cosmetics are nice, but since Darktide has a fully monetized shop just down the corridor, you aren’t going to get much in terms of ‘quality’ cosmetics for free.

Which is a real shame. Darktide could have provided more cosmetics and made this system far more enticing, but alas, a cash shop was more important. A tale as old as time it seems.

That’s all we have on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for now. We have more guides awaiting your perusal, so feel free to give them a gander.