20 Best PC Co-Op Open World Games

#20 Raft

Let’s start with a game that you’ll be able to enjoy with greater depth if you have a co-op partner. In Raft, you play as a kid stuck on a simple raft in the middle of the ocean. Through your encounters on the waters, you’ll have to get new materials, hunt for food, etc.

You’ll have two people on your slightly bigger raft when the co-op factor comes. You’ll need to determine the ways to survive as you work together. Make the most out of the things you find in the ocean. Even trash can be a life-saving entity here!

There are many ways your journey can go, so jump in with your friend and see if you can last!

#19 V Rising

Why be a vampire when you can tag team with someone and be two vampires? Exactly!

In V Rising, you arise from a long slumber and desire to restore your reign over the land. But as a weakened vampire lord, you’ll have to start from the bottom and work your way up as you rebuild your castle and restore your powers.

The co-op in the game will let you tackle these tasks in a duo and thus speed up your rise to power! Gather materials to build your castle, suck the life from local people to restore your energy, and control them to get a servant army!

Be the vampires you desire to be!

#18 Dying Light Series

Who doesn’t like to play games that let you kill zombies in great numbers?

The Dying Light Series will let you do that across its two titles, each putting you in a unique scenario where zombies are everywhere, and you need to survive them.

But they’re not the only things you need to survive. You can completely ignore the zombies through parkour and bound throughout the cities you’re in so that you can focus on other things. Such as the people who are in the city. Your interactions with them will affect the story and what happens to the city itself, so make your choices wisely.

#17 Hunt Showdown

Here’s another title in which you’ll be grateful for a co-op partner. Hunt Showdown takes place in an alternate form of Louisiana, one where monsters are within the bayou and other areas.

As a bounty hunter, it’s your job to take on these threats and kill them before they can kill innocent people. That in and of itself isn’t unique. However, the game is PvPvE. By that, we mean that when a player kills a monster, a new hunt begins. A hunt for the bounty hunter!

You’ll need to race into town with your spoils before someone kills you and takes it off your hands. If you die, you lose everything and must start over.

#16 TheHunter: Call of The Wild

Many people have a “co-op adventure” when hunting with friends or family. TheHunter: Call of The Wild allows you to have that adventure in the digital space, which is better for many reasons.

The game gives you a realistic setting to hunt in and animals to track. You’ll need to be mindful of how you do things, or else you’re never getting close to your prey. In terms of the multiplayer aspects, you can work with your hunting party to find your prizes and work together to hunt them. Or you can choose the competitive route and see who can get the best animal!

#15 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands offers players a vast open world for their co-op parties to have fun in, as you can do the primary campaign and the multiplayer modes together.

In the nation of Bolivia, a drug cartel has seized control. You are one of the Ghosts sent in to save the people and bring the cartel to its knees.

To do so, you’ll need to work with your “ghost party” and complete tasks that destabilize them and remove critical players from the board.

When you want even more, dive into the multiplayer modes and put your teamwork up against others!

#14 Valheim

Welcome to a realm inspired by Norse legends and tales. This is the realm of Valheim.

You’ll have nothing when you arrive here alone or with a party of nine. So work together to build a new settlement and start living your life off the land. But there is more to this mysterious place than you realize.

Explore its vast reaches and see what else lives within the realm. Then, when you meet threats, craft powerful weapons to strike them down!

Build a place to call home, then expand it so that even the gods will be jealous of all you have made! Your new life awaits.

#13 Watch Dogs 2

The franchise may never have lived up to the potential that Ubisoft promised, but you can’t deny that these games were fun at points. Watch Dogs 2 is an excellent example of that.

In the title, you’ll portray a hacker who has moved to San Francisco. Once there, you’ll team up with the group known as Dedsec. The infamous hackers may seem like the bad guys to some, but they’re about to save the day.

They’ve discovered that a criminal organization is using an app to control the city’s people, and it’s up to you to stop them!

Use your hacking skills in various ways and show them who the real “master criminals” are!

#12 Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry from the beloved monster-killing franchise. It recently got announced for the Xbox line of systems, so if you’d rather wait to play it there, you have that option!

But, for you, PC players, the main game, and its DLC are all available on Steam. In the game, you’ll be a protector of a village constantly besieged by monsters. You’ll need to battle them, then explore the world so you can wipe out more monsters before they do it to you.

Per the norm, you’ll gain valuable items to craft better gear. In addition, over time, you’ll see more powerful monsters, including massive dragons! So make sure you’re ready for each fight.

#11 Forza Horizon 5

Are you ready to go on a racing journey with friends? If so, then check out Forza Horizon 5! The game features you in a recreation of Mexico and gives you total freedom in how you traverse it. You’ll be able to drive fast luxury cars or off-road rides to get where you want to go.

But why drive alone? Bring in some friends and let them drive some rides so you can convoy through the country. You’ll be amazed at the quality of the graphics and the open world, so take advantage of it and do whatever you want!

Explore, have races, and see how far you can push the cars. The sky’s the limit!

#10 Saints Row 4

Are you ready to serve your country? It honestly doesn’t matter if you said yes or no to that because Saints Row 4 is a title that revels in the insanity that it creates.

After “The Boss” becomes President of the USA, an alien invasion ruins the party as they abduct numerous people from the planet! Now, to stop Zinyak, the boss must delve into a digital landscape to find the rest of the Saints, then fight the alien menace in the real world to avenge everyone!

Wield epic weapons and superpowers as you fight the aliens, and send these alien tyrants to an early grave!

#9 7 Days to Die

Many of you have likely heard of 7 Days to Die, as it’s a popular title played by over 14 million people.

In the title, you’ll be put in a large plot of land and are told to survive. Of course, how you do that is up to you. That includes being able to work with co-op partners or random people you find in the game’s world. But as you can guess, there are plenty of dangers for you to deal with. That includes the other players and the undead that wander around.

Explore the game’s lush forests and abandoned cities and see how long you last!

#8 Monster Hunter: World

Yep, we have a second game in the franchise on the list. You’re welcome!

Monster Hunter: World was the title that took this series to the next level, both in quality and fan love. It’s not hard to see why as you dive into things. The game’s world is massive and lives up to its title. The monsters are some of the toughest you’ll face, and you’ll be appreciative of your co-op partner more times than not.

As you rise through the ranks and find tougher monsters, you’ll need to collect items and materials to build better gear! Only through that will you be able to tackle entities like the Elder Dragons and other vicious beasts!

#7 Borderlands Series

Whether alone or with a friend, there ain’t no rest for the wicked.

The Borderlands Series is one of the most popular franchises to play with friends because the game is insanely over the top with its weapons and combat.

Throughout the series, you’ll be able to wield millions upon millions of guns. You’ll sift through them all to find the ones with the biggest impact, the best stats, or those that suit your characters’ abilities.

Yes, there is a story to the franchise, and it is fun in its own way. But you’re here for the action and playing with friends in a party as you blast away bad guys? Few things are better.

#6 ARK: Survival Evolved

In ARK: Survival Evolved, you’ll find yourself in one of the ultimate survival experiences you can have in a video game.

You’re put on an island with nothing on you, no clothes, no items, nothing. From that point on, you’ll have to scavenge for materials to use so you can craft things to survive. Make clothes to stay warm, build weapons to fight off threats, and more!

You should know you’re not alone on the island. Even with a co-op partner next to you, you’ll find human and beast threats. Oh, and there are dinosaurs on the island too. Did we forget to mention that? Good luck with survival!

#5 Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves may have started as a “pirate adventure” title from Rare, but it quickly became something gamers loved to play with friends as they created unique adventures on the high seas!

You’ll create a pirate from scratch, hoist anchor, and set sail in whatever direction. You can sail to various islands with unique things to do and find. Or you can find other players and battle their crews to see who is the best pirate among you!

Team up with friends so you can have a set of trusty hands on your vessel and someone to have your back as you face the undead, other players, and more!

#4 Terraria

Even without co-op play, Terraria is a title many enjoy for several reasons. Not the least is that you’re dropped into a world where you can do whatever you want.

If you like the spot you land on, you can build a house and construct a city around it. All the while making it so that it suits your tastes.

Or you can travel the world you inhabit and seek out adventures, battle monsters, and find treasure! Every playthrough contains a 100% world to venture in. So when you have a co-op partner to journey alongside? That adds to the fun.

#3 Far Cry 5

Most would argue that Far Cry 5 is the best game in the franchise. Yes, the third main title has a lot of fans, and rightfully so, but the fifth entry expands things in ways many appreciate.

Not the least is the expansive Montana terrain you get to traverse. The team at Ubisoft went to great lengths to recreate the feel of the Montana environment, and you can wade through it with friends and enjoy nature together!

But if you’re looking for more ‘activities’ with co-op in the game, you’re in luck. You can tackle loads of side missions and story battles together as you fight off a cult!

#2 Elden Ring

FromSoftware has always had their games have a kind of co-op/interactive element for groups of players. But in Elden Ring, you’ll get to explore the vast open world they made with friends and enjoy the challenges together.

You’re set in a world where the gods of old have caused more harm than good, and you might assemble the titular Elden Ring to help bring the world back to order.

Or you can ignore the whole story and blast through all the bosses that the game has. We know that’s what you’d really like to do, and we don’t blame you. Whether you fight them alone or with a friend, they will be a challenge.

#1 Grand Theft Auto V

It’s only fitting that we end this list with a game that is one of the best-selling titles of all time. Grand Theft Auto V is an expansive experience that allows you to have all sorts of chaotic fun in Los Santos. The primary campaign has you playing three people trying to survive the city, and things don’t go well for them.

But when you’re ready for the co-op experience, you can have your friends drop into the world and have a ball!

Or, head into GTA Online, and you’ll find a near-infinite amount of things to do. You can do missions to get money to buy cars, have fun in races, and more!