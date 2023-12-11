15 Best Dating Sims of All Time!

Have you got a craving to live vicariously through the animated avatars we see on screen, or are you itching to playfully banter back and forth with a multitude of attractive people. Maybe, you’re looking to make a little special connection. Whatever it is you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best dating sims of all time.

15)The Sims 4

Developer: Maxis, The Sims Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac operating systems, Microsoft Windows

Release: September 2, 2014

The Sims franchise is known the world over for being one of the longest-standing social simulation franchises around. Not only can you create your own wacky characters, but you can also build their homes and watch the madness unfold as you play. The Sims 4 is free-to-play. However, there are also a variety of expansion passes should you wish to spice things up. There are a variety of themes from “The High School years” to “Discover University”, “Tiny living”, “Cottage living”, “Eco Lifestyle” “Get Famous”, “Island living” and so many more. Each of these expansions opens up a whole new set of adventures and massively expands the game.

14)Our Life: Beginnings & Always

Developer: GB Patch Games

Publisher: GB Patch Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac operating systems

Release: August 23, 2019

Our Life: Beginnings & Always, is an interactive visual novel that provides a space to fully tailor your tale and all its intricacies to suit. There are a variety of choices and scenarios to choose from and this game seeks to create a space where you can express a variety of emotions and still be met with a degree of understanding, support and positive reassurance. The game promises a variety of outcomes based on your choices and as such has a level of replayability. The one common denominator is the boy next door called Cove. Your love interest. He will develop as you do, based on your interactions. You can also change your appearance and personality. All while experiencing 4 different periods of life – from childhood to adulthood. With close to 400 000 words of dialogue, this game promises any from 16 to 24 hours of gameplay.

13)Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.

Developer: Psyop

Publisher: Behaviour Interactive

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release: August 3, 2022

Fans of the series Dead by daylight will surely have heard of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a dating sim that sees you – a confused stranger, wash up on a mysterious island. You encounter four dangerous killers languishing in the sun and enjoying holiday frivolities. As you get to know each character you’ll have the opportunity to develop a unique bond and to also play a series of fun mini-games. All as you flirt… with death, each character is fearfully passionate and moments away from an outburst. Hooked on you: ADDS is a comedic, playful and fun look at characters that may otherwise only appear sinister.

12)Doki Doki Literature Club

Developer: Team Salvato

Publisher: Team Salvato

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

Release: September 22, 2017

Few games on this list look this cute and yet come with a warning. Players who are sensitive or easily disturbed, this one’s not for you. Join Monika and her literature club as you engage in “fun activities” and engaging chit-chat. Doki Doki Literature Club masquerades as a simple dating simulator. However, this game deals with far darker themes than just love and flirtation. Doki Doki Literature Club features deceptively cute characters and a seemingly innocent storyline, in which you supposedly spend time with Monika and the gang engaging in wordplay and innocent fliratioin. But remember, this game is not what it seems and the issues it deals with are far more serious than that of merely winning the hearts of young damsels.

11)Monster Prom

Developer: Beautiful Glitch

Publisher: Those Awesome Guys

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS.

Release: April 27, 2018

Many of us fondly remember the days of high school and the wild thrill of those early flirtations. We fondly recall all that came with those wild early days. The penultimate moment of any high school career is the prom. What could be more exciting than reliving those glory days with a twist? What if instead of students you had monsters? Surely your impulses should befit your appearance. If you indulge I assure you that the chaos that ensues is often hilarious. This recipe is further enhanced by online multiplayer so you can share the monster madness with your friends. Seemingly, a first in this genre.

10)Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp

Developer: Beautiful Glitch

Publisher: Beautiful Glitch

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux and MacOS.

Release: October 23, 2020

Keeping with the theme of teenage tenacity, hormones and fluttering hearts. Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp sees players returning as their teenage counterparts to find summer love. Fun and sun are waiting as you court some of the celebrities of the monster world. From demons to Death, a witch with 3 crazy exes and a lovable robot who may or may not have instigated the last robotic uprising. This, the second installment is just as fun as the first building on the multiplayer magic that made the first game such a success. So bring a friend and share in the craziness of the summer dating scene.

9)Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

Developer: Game Grumps

Publisher: Game Grumps

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux and MacOS.

Release: July 20, 2017

Perhaps the above games haven’t quite tickled your fancy, or perhaps they’re not quite to your tastes. Well, then we have you covered with Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator. The age-old adage of, it does what it says on the box. Dream Daddy is a dating simulator in which players take on the role of a lonely dad in search of his perfect dad counterpart. In a game filled with dad jokes, the puns will have you chuckling/wincing as you navigate the curious dating pool in which you now reside. A dad creator, 7 dateable dads, multiple endings and voice acting with a whole bevy of mini-games means that this is a really well rounded game.

Developer: Wales Interactive

Publisher: Wales Interactive

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Mac operating systems

Release: November 17, 2020

In a world we know all to well, gamers will find themselves fulfilling the role of Vinny a man stuck at home, unable to step out into the real world and meet the five potential matches lined up for him. Instead, players will guide Vinny through a series of video calls, making choices and seeking to help him establish that all too special connection. Vinny’s romantic life is in your hands, will he speak to the lovely ladies again? Or will he be found wanting? Five dates remixes the formula and offers something new to those of you who may be dating sim connisseurs.

7)Super Seducer: How to Talk to Girls

Developer: RLR Training Inc

Publisher: RLR Training Inc, PUA Training Limited

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows and Mac operating systems

Release: March 6, 2018

This next game is in fact less of a video game and more of a real-life tutorial Super Seducer: How to Talk to Girls is essentially a “real-world” guide on the dos and don’ts of meeting women. This is brought to you by the self-proclaimed pick-up artist and dating expert Richard La Ruina. Richard will direct you through a variety of situations attempting to lead you to success and steer you from the common missteps of modern men. It bears mentioning that the game is best enjoyed for it’s comedic value rather than utilised in person.

6)Super Seducer 2: Advanced Seduction Tactics

Developer: RLR Training Inc

Publisher: RLR Training Inc

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows and Mac operating systems

Release: September 13, 2018

Building on the formula of the first game – Super Seducer: How to Talk to Girls. Super Seducer 2 Advanced Seduction Tactics seeks to step things up a notch and give players the tools to become the true “seduction master”. This game seeks to not only be “educational” but also comical as you are bound to laugh at the sheer lunacy of some of the options that you may be presented with. Whatsmore, SS2 also features multiple paths and endings for each stage, with different playable characters and viewpoints to further enhance the gameplay experience.

5)Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction

Developer: RLR Training Inc

Publisher: RLR Training Inc

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS

Release: Sometime in 2021

The third installment in the Super Seducer series didn’t make it onto Steam. Potentially owing to the reception of the previous two games. The script can seem stilted at times and the humor could likely be called very crude. Perhaps the developers were shooting for a certain shock factor. Needless to say, there is some comedic value, the game’s photography is well shot, if very very male-gaze-oriented. Just as with previous games, Super Seducer 3: The Final Seduction features multiple choices per each prompt and different endings per each stage.

4)HuniePop

Developer: HuniePot

Publisher: HuniePot

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux

Release: January 19, 2015

HuniePop is a tile-matching game similar to the likes of Bejeweled and Candy Crush but with a twist. Players have the option to play as either a male or female as you attempt to make the ladies swoon. Famously, Twitch banned any streamers who played this game live regardless of whether they played the censored or uncensored version. Make of that what you will. Each woman you encounter has a unique personality and characteristics, they have different likes and dislikes so you will have to tailor you approach accordingly. You’ll interact with the lovely ladies through the time-honored practice of gift-giving and sparkling conversation. As with any game you need to earn in-game currency to build your stats and help you on your journey of flirtation.

3)Emily is Away

Developer: Kyle Seeley

Publisher: Kyle Seeley

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux and macOS

Release: January 19, 2015

In the same vane as the movie “You’ve got mail” and programs like Match.com. In a bygone era when Windows XP reigned supreme and the most exciting thing to do was to hop online and message the people you spent all day with at school. Emily is Away encapsulates the above experience and embodies it in a rare text-based romantic adventure that develops over the course of five years. You’ll grow and develop with Emily as your discussions grow and change, if this nostalgic aesthetic doesn’t tickle your fancy then the iconic beeps and boops are certain to pull at the old

heartstrings.

2) My Time at Sandrock

Platform: PC PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: November 02, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox | Nintendo

If you’re looking for a more casual dating simulator game, then check out My Time At Sandrock. It’s a small casual gameplay experience that is set in the post-apocalypse. Here in the game, players take the role of a builder, and you’re after the safe reconstruction of an oasis town in the desert. This means farming, gathering supplies, crafting, building new structures, and interacting with the townsfolk. However, you can also strike up a relationship with the townsfolk. Relationships here are built off spending time with an NPC, giving them gifts, and inviting them out for a playdate, among other activities.

1)Coffee Talk

Developer: Toge Productions

Publisher: Toge Productions

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux and MacOS

Release: January 19, 2015

The world rises with the sun and Coffee, and with Coffee there is always Coffee talk. Coffe Talk is less of a dating simulator and more of a talking interaction simulator, their is less focus on one specific individual and more on making connections with the customers of your cafe. All the while you’ll have to make a delightful bevy of delicious drinks. Baristas and Barmen carry the worries of the world on their shoulders. In that fashion, you will listen to the tales of your various patrons. This is a gorgeous game with a stunning pixel art style, sweeping city views and brilliant details. Coffee Talk is a game that is as soothing as it is engaging.

There you have it folks! The best of the best dating simulators to help you explore the flirtatious side of life be it from friendly interactions to steamy situations, you’re bound to have a least a little fun in the process.

