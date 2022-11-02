A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 10

Welcome back to A Plague Tale: Requiem, where it’s been at least two days since we fed somebody to a swarm of murder rats, and it’s time to break that streak. As night falls on La Cuna, things get dark in more than one sense, and Amicia’s left to rack up more trauma as you and she kill her way through another horde of murderous idiots.

While you’re at it, here’s where to find the hidden collectibles in Chapter 10 of Requiem: “Bloodline.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles – Chapter 10

The training wheels were never firmly on in Requiem, and they come the rest of the way off in “Bloodline.” It’s difficult to get through this one without racking up an impressive body count, and you know what? Considering who you’re up against and why, it’s hard to feel bad about it.

This chapter isn’t technically as long as Chapter 9, but you spend a lot more of it in open-ended stealth/combat sections, so it can be a time sink. This is a good chance to grind some points for your Aggressive and Opportunist skill trees, as there are a lot of enemies in this section who had the good sense to bring their helmets.

Feather #5: Raven

After the first big combat section, you’ll team up with Sophia to use a chandelier to bust down a weakened wall. This lets you out on an old ruined stone road.

Walk down it until you see a workbench in an alcove on your right. At this point, you can go left, through a gap in the short rock wall, to find a hidden path.

Take it downhill and drop off the ledge, then go underneath the wrecked bridge. You’ll find a raven feather on the ground near the water.

Souvenir #18: A rag doll

After Hugo’s (wholly justified) freakout, go after him and talk him down. Afterward, go through the doorway next to Sophia.

Just past that doorway, there’s a rope point on your left, where it’s easy to overlook.

From that rope point, fire your grappling hook into the broken fence above the fresco, on the other side of the muddy basin. Pull the rope to destroy the fence, which lets you climb onto a ledge and reach the other side.

Inspect the tree to somehow traumatize Hugo even more, which unlocks this souvenir.

Secret Chest #8

This requires you to take a bit of a detour in the first courtyard, as you’re using Sophia’s prism to make your way through the rats.

You may spot it on your own, but there’s a tower in the corner of the yard with a lit torch in its doorway (above).

If you light the nearest brazier, Sophia’s prism trick gives you just enough light to reach that doorway, although you’ll end up backing into it. Climb the stairs inside the tower to find the chest.

As usual, you’ll need a Knife to open it and grab the goods inside, which include a sack of Pieces, two crossbow bolts, a Tool, and a pot.