10 Best Open World Superhero Games

Superhero games are more popular now than they’ve ever been, and the best ones let you roam around the various cities and worlds they protect in order to have the most fun! Like these ones for example.

#10 LEGO DC Super-Villains

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Just a heads-up, the first three entries here are going to be LEGO-related, so we do apologize in advance if you’re not the biggest fans of these games.

LEGO DC Super-Villains puts a twist on the formula of the LEGO Batman titles by giving you the ability to be the bad guys in their own story. In this twisted tale, the Justice League has vanished, and the villains are the only ones who can save the world from a group of phonies trying to take the League’s place.

Play as some of the most iconic DC Comics villains ever, use their talents and abilities to save the world for once, and have a good laugh while doing it.

#9 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Nintendo Switch

It shouldn’t be too surprising that once DC Comics got into the LEGO game business that Marvel would throw their licensing around and do the same. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes was one of the results of that, and you’ll play the game that you’re very much thinking of right now.

In the title, you’ll play “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” and fight a variety of legendary villains as you try and keep the planet safe. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and more and use their incredible abilities across a variety of locations and see all the wonder and hilarity that this LEGO version of Marvel Comics has to offer.

#8 LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Platforms: PC, 3DS, DS, PlayStation 3, PSV, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360

The LEGO Batman games are not surprisingly one of the best versions of the LEGO saga. The sequel of that game was the one that opened up the world beyond that of the Bat-Family and let you control the Justice League and certain other DC Comics characters as well.

You’ll get an all-new story that requires Batman to call in some help, and thus ensues epic action, comedy, and more.

Explore the rather large world of the game to find bricks and other collectibles that’ll help you unlock other characters and heroes! Find your favorites and enjoy living vicariously through them!

#7 Infamous Second Son

Platform: PlayStation 4

The Infamous franchise tried to take the idea of a “power fantasy” to unique levels, and while not the best entry in the series, Infamous Second Son does let you roam around as you build up your superpowers.

You’ll play as Delsin Rowe, who unlocks his powers and decides to take it out on the oppressive government agency within his city.

How you use Delsin’s powers is very much up to you. You can be a true hero to the city, or be the terror that people look out for. Push your powers farther and farther and see where they land you!

#6 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

There are two different “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” games on this list, but we’ll start with the spinoff game via Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

In the game, Peter Parker is away from New York City for the first time in a long time, and so it’s up to Miles Morales, with his first true Spider-Man suit, to pick up the slack and defend the city. Well, part of it at least.

He’ll find himself reconnecting with his neighborhood and seeing that there are more threats out there than he realized. You’ll swing around, help people out, save cats, and fight off multiple factions vying for power. Not bad for a first mission!

#5 Prototype 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Prototype 2 is the sequel to the surprise hit game that took a different look at what it was like to have superpowers. This time around though, you’ll play as a brand-new character, one who is in New York City after it has been infected with the virus that has now given you superpowers!

You’ll traverse the city, fight monsters and those trying to stop you or contain you, gain insight into what is happening in the city, and most importantly of all, find Alex Mercer. Why? Because you want to kill him for what he did to you! Obviously.

This game was sadly the last of the line, which is sad because the franchise still had a lot to offer. Maybe one day it’ll come back.

#4 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Yes, we’re as surprised as you are on this one, and for good reason. South Park: The Fractured But Whole is the sequel to the hit title The Stick of Truth and has the crew from South Park going and doing their own thing by trying to both “be superheroes” and also get a bunch of money from the movie and TV rights they’ll sell.

Naturally, things go wrong, and so you’ll have to use your abilities and teamwork to fight off both one another in a “Civil War”, and also potentially save the city itself.

It’s truly insane, but what else would you expect from anything related to this show?

#3 Saints Row 4

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Google Stadia

Yes, we know we probably should’ve put this at No.3, but it deserves a better ranking than that. Mainly because Saints Row 4 doesn’t always get the credit it deserves for being a literal superhero power fantasy.

In the game, The Boss and his crew are abducted by aliens and thrown into a digital version of Steeleport. You have to break the simulation, break out your Saints allies, and take the fight to the vile Zinyak.

The best part though is that in the simulation, you’ll get superpowers that you can pick and choose and upgrade how you want! Fly endless, leap over buildings in a single bound, freeze or burn enemies, it’s your call!

#2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

An upgrade on the original PS4 title, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings forth the best elements of the title from Insomniac and then takes them to new heights!

Aside from the clear graphical upgrade, there are some slight gameplay tweaks, and the DLC is thrown in for free, so you’re getting some clear value here. You’ll play Peter Parker on an adventure that’ll push him to his limits and past them, all to save his city, his friends, his family, and more.

Web-slinging through New York is a clear highlight here, and you’ll enjoy every moment of it as you go from building to building and bound into the air. So have fun, web-head!

#1 Batman: Arkham City

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

While the Spider-Man games may be examples of “next-gen superhero titles”, Batman Arkham City is still the blueprint that they are built on, and it’s still a title that is held in the highest esteem to this day.

In the game, you’ll find yourself “trapped” in the newest prison in Gotham known as Arkham City. Mainly because it is indeed a section of Gotham cordoned off for the criminals to live in. Batman must find out the truth behind the madness that is Dr. Hugo Strange, his mysterious Protocol 10, and stop the Joker’s plan to infect the city with his blood by finding a cure!

The combat system is fast, fluid, and fun, and between the main story and the side missions, you’ll have plenty to do as Batman, as well as Catwoman!