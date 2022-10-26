11 Best New Upcoming Roguelike Games of 2023

Where every adventure is a guess on what might happen next

Roguelike games may have started out as niche, but they soon grew into something truly special and wondrous. Mainly because they were able to make gameplay exciting due to you not really knowing at times what was going to happen next, even if it was your second playthrough. As such, here are 11 of those games coming out next year.

#11 Homeworld 3

Release date: 2023

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing

Let’s start off with a game that takes you into space and has you commanding all sorts of epic fleets. In Homeworld 3, you’ll get to make your own fleet of ships and then put them to the test in intense battles that’ll never be the same twice-over.

With impressive visuals and battlefields that are littered with all sorts of megaliths and debris for you to navigate through, you’ll have to be very clever in order to overcome what your opponents will do. Use all the ships in your arsenal and clever tactics to come out on top. Then reload and prepare for the next fight in this stunning game.

#10 Rogue Soulstone

Release date: 2023

Developer: Game Smithing Limited

Publisher: Game Smithing Limited

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Rogue Soulstone makes no bones about the fact that it’s a game that is trying to be for the action Roguelike gamers out there.

For example, in this insane action title you’ll go in a void in order to try and brave a quest that’ll turn you into a demigod!!! So you know, there are some stakes here, clearly. But the fun part is that you’ll have complete control of your character, how you grow, and the abilities you’ll wield. Literally craft your character to fit your playstyle and then fight off the hordes of bad guys that await you!

Even death won’t stop you from your prize if you’re strong enough.

#9 Darkest Dungeon II

Release date: October 26, 2021 EA, February 2023 Full Launch

Developer: Red Hook Studios

Publisher: Red Hook Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The original Darkest Dungeon title showcased a very unique spin on adventures as you had to brave quests with characters that weren’t exactly “all there” and you had to take care of them as a result.

Now, you’ll get to do that all over again. Because Darkest Dungeon II will have you assemble a roster of character to venture forth into a world that is not in the best of states, and you’ll fight to fight off an apocalypse!

But the more battles you do, the more the wear and tear will hurt your party. Tend to them and ensure they can endure for the fights to come!

#8 For The King II

Developer: IronOak Games

Publisher: Curve Games

Release date: 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Welcome to For The King II, an action/RPG/Roguelike/dice game that you can play with friends via Co-Op where you’ll have the “simple task” of overthrowing a king that is oppressive to his people. Nothing wrong with that, right?

But be warned, even though you’ll get to try out a bunch of characters and classes, your fate is not always in your hands. Because the game relies on a dice system that’ll test you and make it clear whether you live or die.

So venture into the world, gain more allies, and do what it takes to save the realm from the king himself.

#7 Everspace 2

Release date: June 18, 2021 EA, Full Launch TBA

Developer: ROCKFISH Games

Publisher: ROCKFISH Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Everspace 2 is absolutely a title for those who want a free and yet invigorating space experience where they can fly around and do all sorts of incredible things.

You’ll be given your own ship and a path through the universe with all sorts of adventures to go on. Not the least of which is a story mode where you’ll team up with allies on certain quests and fight off rogues of various natures.

Search the stars for new races, uncover hidden secrets about empires and planets, and see just how much you can grow in the game itself. Space is awaiting you!

#6 Stick it to the Stickman

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

You hear the phrase that “corporate business is a battlefield”? If not, you’re going to experience it either way in Stick it to the Stickman.

Because in this over the top and yet very hilarious roguelike title, you’ll be the new person at a business who literally wants to climb the corporate ladder. To do so though, you’ll need to fight and take out your fellow co-workers, those in charge, and everyone else who gets in the way.

Get creative, get physical, whatever it takes to make to the top of the latter is something you MUST achieve! So what are you waiting for, get climbing!

#5 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publisher: SEGA

In a new game from the Endless universe of titles, Endless Dungeon will put you in the doomed position of a hero trying to protect a crystal from a swarm of enemies. The good news? You’ll have some other heroes to help you out along the way. The bad news? The enemies themselves are endless and as a result, you will die, but the question becomes, how will you do better in the next attempt?

Recruit the “heroes” you think can help you best defend the crystal, then go through the space station you find yourself on in order to fight off the monsters that come for you! How long will you last?

#4 Delicious Dungeon

Developer: Digital Cauldron

Publisher: Digital Cauldron

Release date: March 1, 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Now here’s a title that will be for those who want more than just a “basic experience”.

In Delicious Dungeon (the game, not the manga!) you’ll play as a restaurant owner who happens to live in a fantasy world. The problem here is that you will have to go into various dungeons and other troublesome areas in order to get ingredients! After all, you want to serve your customers the best food possible, right?

The tougher the enemies and bosses you fight and kill, the more likely you are to get the best ingredients and even get a few surprise meals as a result!

Do what you can for your business and get to that dungeon!

#3 Approval

Release date: TBA

Publisher: AnelaGamesStudio

Platforms: PC

Developers: AECRNIA

While the Steam page for Approval doesn’t exactly explain the game the best at the time of this list being made, we can get the general idea of what they’re talking about.

In the game, you’ll be a character that’ll find themselves looking at a legendary tower that everyone wants to go into for one reason or another. As you enter into it though, everything changes, and the roguelike adventure begins as you work your way through it.

Each level is procedurally generated, so as such, you’ll keep getting more random levels every time you play the game.

It looks interesting to say the least.

#2 Spells & Secrets

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Rokaplay GmbH

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Alchemist Interactive, Rokaplay GmbH, Alchemist Interactive GmbH

Welcome to a very different wizarding world that you’re used to. In Spells & Secrets, you’ll get to customize your own character from the top down and then enroll in a special wizarding academy. Then, you’ll have to use your magics in order to defend the school from the various magical creatures that are trying to take over!

You have to be creative with it though, and if you don’t think you can handle it alone, get a co-op friend to help you and you’ll take everything on together!

A magical journey awaits you in Spells & Secrets, don’t miss out on it!

#1 Escape The Mad Empire

Developer: XperimentalZ Games Inc

Publisher: XperimentalZ Games Inc

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Release date: 2023

There once was a mighty empire that lived not on the surface, but underground. They sought to make a variety of creatures and inventions to make their reign even more absolute. But as you might have guessed, it backfired and now the empire has descended into madness with evils around every corner.

You are an adventurer who has found out about this mad empire, and must try and break through all the creations that are around in order to try and save the people of the empire who are left.

With intense and fast-paced action, you’ll find yourself plenty to do, and plenty to challenge you, in this game.