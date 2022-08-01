Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock All Characters & Classes | Optional Party Members Guide

There’s a vast roster of characters you can unlock in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — if you thought six wasn’t enough, you can earn many more, and each unlockable (and optional) hero has their own unique class. Once a class is unlocked, everyone in your party can start using it, and all the classes here are extremely cool. You won’t want to miss any of them.

Here, we’re going to explain (as quick and simply as possible) how to unlock every party member in the game. This is an enormous game that might take you over 100+ hours to complete — and with over a dozen additional characters you can unlock, your party will be massive by the time you reach the ending credits. Many of these characters can be missed, so check out the full list to avoid skipping over your new favorite character and class.

Heroes are additional characters that will join your party as you progress through Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Some are completely optional. Here’s when (and how) you’ll meet them all.

Every additional hero has a unique class you will permanently unlock for the rest of your party to use.

Hero #1: Ethel – Unlocked in Chapter 3. Part of the main story and can’t be missed. This is a temporary character that will only join much later. To unlock permanently, after recruiting Cammuravi and return to the Colony Omega lab. Class: Flash Fencer – An attacker, pressuring foes with a dual-sword style and felling them in short, vicious bouts.

Hero #2: Valdi – Unlocked in Chapter 3. Part of the main story and can’t be missed. Unlocks the Wall Climbing traversal skill. Class: War Medic – An invaluable Healer who ensures the party’s continued survival with healing and buffs.

Hero #3: Zeon – Complete the hero quest “Where The Heart Is” in Colony 9. This becomes available after Colony 30 in the main story. Class: Guardian Commander – A Defender whose skills shine even brighter in the face of adversity. A ray of hope on the battlefield.

Hero #4: Teach – After liberating Colony Gamma, look for a green quest marker in Alfeto Valley, Gura Flava Lowlands . Complete the “Going Beyond Power” hero quest to recruit. Unlocks the Scree Walking traversal ability. Class: Thaumaturge – A Healer with a belligerent bent. Batters enemies with powerful combos while soothing ailing allies.

Hero #5: Riku & Manana – Unlocked automatically in Chapter 3 as you progress through the main story. Class: Yumsmith

Hero #6: Gray – Travel to Millick Meadows, Kamos Guidepost and travel north to climb the purple vines. Approach the “?” icon on the map to begin the “A Gray Matter” hero quest. Class: Full Metal Jaguar

Hero #7: Isurd – After liberating Colony Lambda in Chapter 4, talk to him in his HQ office and complete the “Unwavering Resolve” hero quest. Class: Strategos – An adroit, tactical Healer who uses special guns to aid allies in various ways, as well as weakening foes.

Hero #8: Juniper – Unlocked automatically in Chapter 4 as you progress through the main story. During the events of Colony Tau, she will join you. She unlocks the Role Sliding traversal ability. Class: Stalker – An attacker who excels at sniping foes with arrows and hunting them from the safety of stealth.

Hero #9: Ashera – Available after reaching Colony 11. Before infiltrating the city, find a “?” marker right outside the front gates. Complete the “Wrath of Ashera” hero quest to recruit her. Class: Lone Exile – An aggressive Defender whose swift, deadly slash strikes draw foes in, only to mow them down.

Hero #10: Alexandria – Only available to recruit in Chapter 4. To begin, find the Agnia soldier event in the Eagus Wilderness, Zem’s Crossway . It is right under the Dies Arch landmark. Then, defeat Agnia soldier groups in the Chapters 3-4 — defeating Colony Iota during the “Her Reasons” hero quest will unlock this character. Class: Incursor – An elegant Attacker, whose exquisite sword grows even keener with critical hits.

Hero #11: Monica – Complete the “Vandham’s Heir” hero quest in the City. To unlock the quest, find the “Guernica Vanham” topic in the City area. Class: Lost Vanguard – A stout Defender, guarding allies all around with shield and Arts, while crushing foes with a mace.

Hero #12 : Fiona – Travel to Conchrock Beach, Erythia Sea and complete the quest “Transparent Dreams” after leaving the City. Class: Signifier – A special Healer excelling at support, using buffs to inspirit allies with courage and strength.

Hero #13: Triton – Unlocked by completing a small series of quests. You’ll need to spot Colony 15 walking along the beach in the Erythia Sea . Next, travel to Ishan Isle and complete the event. Next, travel east to Harghan Point Camp . In the nearby canyon, you’ll find the “ Doing It My Way ” hero quest.

– Unlocked by completing a small series of quests. You’ll need to spot Colony 15 walking along the beach in the . Next, travel to and complete the event. Next, travel east to . In the nearby canyon, you’ll find the “ ” hero quest. Class: Soulhacker – A special class, enabling a variety of fighting styles using skills and Arts stolen from enemies.

Hero #14: Ghondor – Unlocked automatically as you progress in the story. Like Ethel, she is a temporary character that will eventually leave the party. Class: Martial Artist – A martial artist Attacker who pounds foes into dust with a ceaseless torrent of blows.

Hero #15: Miyabi – Complete “Side Story: Mio” — which is automatically unlocked as you progress in the main story. Class: Troubadour – A special Healer, raising heroes’ attack frequency and strengthening them greatly with flute-playing.

Hero #16: Cammuravi – After completing “Side Story: Mio” return to Captocorn Peak, Colony Omega and go toward the lab to encounter the character. Complete the “A Twist of Fate” hero quest to unlock him. Class: Seraph – A bold Attacker, trading wounds for augmentation of an already formidable offensive power.

Hero #17: Segiri – In Chapter 4, you’ll encounter the “Imminent Illusion” standard quest during story progression. Later, complete Chapter 4 and revisit Colony 4 — complete as many side quests as you can. These include “Tactical Eradication”, “Rousing Bolearis” and more. Continue until a new quest appears outside Colony 4 called “ Severed Connection ” — complete the quest. Next, travel to the City and complete “Writer’s Block” standard quest, unlocked by selecting the “ A “Novel” Book ” discussion option. This quest sends you to many locations across the world. Complete all steps of the quest. Once it is complete, travel to Colony Omega and travel south to find a new quest called “Inhumanity”. This is the hero quest that finally unlock Segiri. Unlocks the Hazard Neutralization traversal skill. Class: Machine Assassin – An Attacker who hounds foes with debuffs, then fells them at their most vulnerable with dual axes.

Post-Game Unlockable Heroes

Hero #18 : Nia – After reloading your complete save file and entering the post-game, return to Cloudkeep, Hall of the Serene . Approach the event marker to recruit Nia. Class: Lifesage – A Healer whose command of water can fell foes and heal allies in the same beat; a battlefield messiah.

Hero #19: Melia – Like Nia, return to Keves Castle, Main Castle Gate and approach the new quest marker here. Class: Royal Summoner – A fearsome Attacker combining dynamic elemental attacks with reliable support.

That covers all the additional heroes you can unlock in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.