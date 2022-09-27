45 Best PS5 Exploration Games That Will Keep You Roaming Around

As much as it’s integral to a video game to finish the story, sometimes it’s nice to just… not do that. Or even if the main quest is over, the possibility of wandering around is too great to move on the next game. Be it somewhere grounded in realistic, Earth locales or the many reaches of outer space, there’s always a joy in exploring.

Exotic landscapes or beautifully crafted small spaces, there’s always something worth checking out. Whilst some lead to more missions, random encounters or collectibles, others don’t. But that’s not a bad thing, as sometimes just taking time to explore and lose yourself in the scenery is too great an opportunity to pass up. The forty five games below as just some of the hundreds of games available, with practically all being backwards compatible or having a PS5 version at hand.

At time of print, each of these games is either playable via backwards compatibility, has a PlayStation 5 upgrade available, or is a standalone PS5 game.

#45 What Remains of Edith Finch

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Starting off with something simple, but no less stunning, is the “walking simulator” that is What Remains of Edith Finch. If you haven’t played it, stop reading this entry and treat yourself. It’s only a few hours long. Done it? Right, good. Now you can read on.

What Remains of Edith Finch is not, overall, a particular happy tale. It’s not bleak, like Limbo, but it’s not full of joy as players discover the troubled fates of the Finch family. Whilst it is somewhat linear in nature, taking in the modular Finch household and surroundings is starkly beautiful. Seeing how each character has put their twist on the house is captivating, making players want to immerse themselves a bit more with each generation of Finch.

#44 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Another grounded, somewhat realistic affair now, we have Kingdom Come: Deliverance. No flashy flip-about combat, no living with dead rockstars in your brain, just dirty, peasant life in pre-Czech Republic Bohemia. But just because you won’t find robots debating morality doesn’t make this a bad title.

Deliverance offers a more humane, grounded affair. You play as a commoner, a lowly son of a blacksmith, who just happens to get caught up in a bit of royal drama. What makes Kingdom Come great is its more realistic, first-person combat. Faithfully replicating ye olde sword fighting, Deliverance makes the most of the latest hardware by bringing Warhorse Studio’s wonderful replication of Bohemia to life.

#43 Hollow Knight

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Were this a list on retro exploration games, then both Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night would take up spots here. Alas, it is not, so it’s going to one of those games that bears the lineage that those two games established. For those that don’t know what we mean, that’s where the portmanteau “Metroidvania” comes from.

Hollow Knight, at first glance, looks like a Newgrounds game made in Flash. Get past that, however, and there’s a richly disturbing world to explore in there. It is about bugs, so expect insect-like goop and messy locales, but that’s not a bad thing. It’s worth exploring, as any Metroidvania is, to truly experience Hollow Knight.

#42 Fallout 4

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Fallout 3, back in 2008, was a hit. Moving from the obscure series’ top-down roots to a full blown, open world epic was a change, but one players welcomed. Then there was New Vegas, which improved on what 3 laid out. Well, eventually. They were both horrible glitch-fests on release. But what about the leap to the PS4 and onwards?

The fourth main installment, Fallout 4, brought that charm over and more. With then-current visuals, a whole host of new quests to get into, as well as plenty of secrets, exploring Boston and “the Commonwealth” has never been more entertaining. Well, after it’d been patched a few times. This is still a Bethesda game, mind.

#41 Immortals Fenyx Rising

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC

When it comes to open world/sandbox style games, Ubisoft have somewhat written themselves into a corner with them. A sort of fatigue, if you will, with various franchises all amalgamating into that formula. However, it doesn’t mean that it’s all bad.

At least they tried something different with Immortals Fenyx Rising. It is open world, but it’s colour and a decent take on the Greek gods and their squabbles. Yes, it is the “Ubisoft sandbox” formula, but this game has colour and humour to it. The former is much needed, as players take Fenyx around all the locations and monsters that Hades did much better.

#40 Far Cry 5

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC

Of the three Far Cry’s in this list (spoilers), you may be wondering why this one comes last. For one, it’s not a numeric procession for rankings and two, this one isn’t as colourful. Not that that’s a bad thing, despite the contradiction about with Immortals.

Set in Midwest America, Far Cry 5 is a cracking game to immerse oneself in. There’s loads to, missions and sidequests to get lost in, and some stunning views to accompany it. It’s just… well, Midwest America: very brown and full of trees, hills, and hills covered in trees.

#39 Outer Wilds

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC

The first of a few curious beasts in this list, Outer Wilds is a noodle-scratcher of a game. For one, it involves time loops, with an emphasis on time as players figure out what’s causing something that will end the world. It seems like a tense prospect, but trust us, it’s worth investing in.

Unlike the two games bookending this entry, Outer Wilds goes for the games-are-art approach instead. It’s got a strange, simple looking art style that only appeals to the mystic. Exploring different space systems to discover what’s causing the anomaly is a trip to get lost in, even if it takes a few times. Plus, you know it’s a winner when Heroes’ Hiro, the time-traveler himself, Masi Oka gets on board.

#38 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

The Yakuza series has, let’s be fair, taken the reigns over from Shenmue in terms of “open world martial arts” games. Whilst Like a Dragon is the latest, we’d consider it a spin-off, so this entry goes to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The latest in the main franchise so far, Song of Life is still just as weird and wonderful as the rest of them.

Seeing out the end of Kazuma Kiryu’s run, Yakuza 6 still offers that open-world/hub-based hybrid gameplay that Ryo Ga Gotoku have perfected over the years. There’s so much to get lost in, with all the minigames, hosting duties, fight clubs and businesses to own. Yakuza games are a time-sink, granted, but if you’ve come this far already, you’ll want to see Kiryu’s swansong.

#37 Just Cause 3

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

“But isn’t there a fourth Just Cause game?”, you might cry. Yes, there is, but it wasn’t that great. Making the land bigger and then throwing in weather disasters sounded good, but it didn’t portray well to fans. So, this entry goes to the third entry, and that’s only because Just Cause 2 isn’t playable on the PlayStation 5.

Don’t let that put you off, mind, as Just Cause 3 is an absolute blast to play. Wing(suit)ing it around as Rico Rodriguez once more is a delight, highjacking whatever vehicles are to hand and blowing up the countryside along the way. There’s some nifty secrets to find around the land, giving players incentive to get out there and discover. With explosions.

#36 Dying Light

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC

Dead Island was a middling success on its launch. Yet, it wasn’t without fault, with its sloppy progression system, lacklustre story and wobbly controls. On the bright side, it lurched so that Dying Light could run, vault and jump into bigger things.

The first, set in the fictional city of Haran, was a blast to play. And while it had a decent-if-generic story in its main missions, the joy came from launching Crane off the beaten track and rummaging through the ruins instead. There’s plenty to do, and that’s before the countryside DLC is ready to be started. Just don’t stay out late.

#35 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Lord of the Rings, as a franchise, has never shied away from its violence. When whilst Tolkien made it descriptive, and Jackson showed us how it could be interpreted, nothing had let gamers really play that action out. At least not until Monolith struck gold with Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. But did lightning strike twice for its sequel, Shadow of War?

Yes, after its naughty microtransaction mess was sorted out. Carrying on the undead ranger Talion’s quest, Shadow of War expanded on what made Mordor great. And added base management, for some reason. But that aside, getting lost in the lands of Mount Doom is cracking. Killing orcs has never been so fun, but watch out for Shelob.

#34 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

If, for some strange reason, you didn’t catch Bioware’s space-opera trilogy, now’s the best time to jump in. Rather than be split over different formats, the Legendary Edition lets you play them all on the format of your choice.

Which is great, as Mass Effect offers some of the best exploration over its three titles. Admittedly, the first one offers the most in terms of freedom, allowing players to physically land on strange planets. Yet the other make up for it by making what can be explored worth it, filled with dense locales and NPC’s that need talking to. And of course, stores for Shepard to pimp themselves out to.

#33 Watch Dogs 2

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

It’s been mentioned before about the Ubisoft sandbox formula, what with its hits and misses. Back in 2014, Watch Dogs was meant to be “the chosen one”, offering some gorgeous visuals and a revisit to the hacker/sci-fi style of game. Unfortunately, it didn’t live up to the over-hype, but it still sold enough to warrant a sequel.

Thankfully, feedback was taken onboard and Watch Dogs 2 does everything better than the first game. For one, it’s a lot brighter and joyful to look at. Which makes parkour-ing around San Francisco great, taking in recreations of the city as one vaults over rooftops. Shame the third game went back to “drab and grey” though.

#32 The Forest

Platform: PlayStation 4 and PC

Subverting the list now and injecting a bit of horror, The Forest is no less worthy to be included on this list. For the most part, horror games tend to be linear. Yet survival games aren’t, adding a new dynamic and the combined “survival horror” tag befitting The Forest.

What stops players from staying still and trying to survive is that The Forest makes them go out and explore, or die. Without spoiling the story, the plot also subverts the horror genre, based on whether players go more Rambo or Donner party in their actions. Again, it’s tough to elaborate without spoiling, but if you’re looking for a decent horror game that encourages the bravely curious, then The Forest is worth getting lost in.

#31 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Google Stadia and PC

The latest in the long-freerunning series, Valhalla continues the trend of more literal open worlds that started with Origins back in 2017. The series needed a shake up, with Ezio’s arc played out and the locations becoming repetitive. Which Valhalla, luckily, continues that freshness.

For this time, players are Vikings. Starting in Norway, Valhalla soon ventures across the sea to take on ye olde Britannia as part of an invasion. There is more to it than that, that’s just a generalisation. It stills retains that trademark series combat and climbing, but this time around: it looks gorgeous. Burning churches may be a bit taboo nowadays, but in Valhalla, taking in the sights and sounds of a raiding party has never looked so good.

#30 Far Cry 4

Platform: PlayStation 3 & 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and PC

The second on this list, what makes Far Cry 4 better than its fifth entry? Surely a sequel would be better than its predecessor, as is the law of things? Well usually, yes. But in this instance, Far Cry 4 pips out number five because it has colour and charm going for it.

The fictional land of Kyrat is gorgeous, aspired by the real-life Himalayan locales that Ubisoft took inspiration from. Zipping around in a gyrocopter is a joy, as is parking up outside a base, scouting it add and clearing up the land of Pagan Min’s oppression. Joseph Seed’s militia couldn’t compare, nor could the drabness of Middle America over what’s on offer here.

#29 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Platform: PlayStation 3 & 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and PC

If you’re eagerly awaiting the fourth iteration of Bioware’s Dragon Age series, chances are you already know what to expect with this entry. If you’re not, and have never heard of this, then Dragon Age: Inquisition is a great jumping in point. Whilst the third game may seem an odd beginning, it is a self-contained story.

And what a story, offering at least fifty hours to get lost in. Couple that with some good looking visuals, Dragon Age: Inquisition has plenty to do and see for those that enjoy RPG’s. In peak Bioware, there’s oodles of lore to get lost in, as there are dungeons, bosses and other surprises in store for those that do.

#28 Shadow of the Colossus

Platform: PlayStation 4 (backwards compatible)

The original Shadow of the Colossus, released on PlayStation 2 back in 2005, was a pretty looking title. However, the port to the PS3 in 2011 did more harm than good, showing the cracks with age. So, porting it to the PS4 would have made it worse. Thankfully, Bluepoint did one better: remade it from the ground up, much like they did with Demon’s Souls a few years later.

On paper, Shadow of the Colossus sounds boring outside of killing the titular monsters. But don’t let the naysayers fool you, SotC is worthy of getting lost in. The Forbidden Land is a sight to behold, accompanied by a beautifully mellow score as players take a wander with Wander. It’s not as densely packed as, say, a Ubisoft sandbox, but there’s still some worthy areas to explore.

#27 Ghostwire: Tokyo

Platform: PlayStation 5 and PC

It’s always nice when games try and blend photorealism and the fictional. It’s a pleasant juxtaposition seeing something out of place in what would normally be a densely populated area. In this instance, Ghostwire: Tokyo being beautiful to look at, as the titular city being ravaged by ghosts.

Asides from the visuals, Ghostwire offers some of that Bethesda partnership gameplay we’re all used to: exploration. Wandering around a deserted Tokyo (well, besides the ghosts) is a joy, seeing somewhere so beautiful so deserted. The games itself seems like an odd one, but it makes up for it with its gorgeous exploration.

#26 Minecraft

Platform: Just about everything

The oldest game on this list, that it’s still garnering thousands of players to this day is a testament to Minecraft’s prowess. For those that want a story mode, it’s there, but the beauty and majority of Minecraft’s appeal comes from the creative angle. Ever wanted to see Hogwarts or Minas Tirith recreated with blocks? You can guarantee someones done it.

Much like Skyrim, Minecraft has had that continued support since its proper release in 2009. Modding communities are constantly looking to improve on things, as well as Mojang working behind the scenes to keep it running. It can be overwhelming at first, but the game doesn’t rush players. In Crafting mode, players are let loose to explore as they see fit. The world of interactive LEGO (sort of, don’t think too hard about it), there is no limit to the exploration.

#25 Subnautica: Below Zero

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC

Down here, on regular boring Earth, mankind has yet to explore the true depths of the ocean (despite James Cameron’s efforts). But for those looking for something close to it, there’s the Subnautica series. Set on alien planets, they come surprisingly close to replicating what we know so far.

Below Zero, the latest in the series, goes for the cold angle this time, hence the name. Yet whilst the climate might be different, the score is still the same. Players need to survive, and in doing so, they need to explore and craft. That means taking the plunge to new depths, facing off some subnautical nasties and living to tell the day. It mixes curiosity with fear well, a worthy title for those with a dangerous need to explore.

#25 Days Gone

Platform: PlayStation 4 and PC

Zombies and open worlds have already been covered by the time Days Gone came out. However, that doesn’t mean that the formula couldn’t be improved on. What did Days Gone do to spice things up? That’s right: zombies, open world and motorbikes.

Snark aside, Days Gone is a massive adventure that offers a fair amount of freedom for those that like to explore. Bike management is important, as are the hordes of “freakers” to avoid stumbling into. Once you get to grips with it, navigating the grumpy Deacon St. John around ravaged towns is rewarding and tense. Rewarding in the resources you can find, tense because any moment one can be swarmed by literally hundreds of zombie-things.

#24 Resident Evil Village

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Google Stadia and PC

Resident Evil games aren’t usually synonymous with “exploration” on the broad scale. However, thanks to Resident Evil 7 and Village/8, Capcom decided to mix up the formula somewhat. Not in terms of Skyrim levels of exploring, let’s keep it sensible here.

But what Village does offer is more backtracking for those who seek fortune. Rather than linear progression. Village sees players venture back to the titular area on several occasions. Each time, Ethan has more freedom to explore. And with each time, new treasures are accessible to steal. It doesn’t sound revolutionary, but with weapons and upgrades costing so much, it’s worth digging around for these things.

#23 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Platform: PlayStation 4. A remaster is available via the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and is coming to PC in August

There have been countless games based on the web-slinger’s antics over the years, ranging in quality and style. But when it comes to peak Spider-Man, after the Spider-Man 2 movie tie-in game in 2004, there’s Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Vaulting high over the bar, Insomniac’s take truly captivated that feeling of being Spider-Man.

Swinging around New York has never looked so good, as does Spidey. Insomniac know their stuff, putting it all on display and showcasing the PS4’s power. Marvel’s Spider-Man does one better: making the world feel lived in, giving players reason to go and save the day. Or just swing about, pulling off backflips.

#22 Nier: Automata

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Much further into the future than 2077, Nier: Automata is a tale about the decline of civilization as we know it. Based on Nier, which is itself based on the Drakengard series, it’s probably best not to try and piece it all together.

Convolution aside, Nier: Automata tells a powerful story about love, death, and robots (in a non-linear way) set across several open-world hubs. Each biome is large enough to explore, with many side quests and secrets abound. Featuring Platinum’s premier style of fast-paced action, the title also includes one of the best game soundtracks in recent memory.

#21 Cyberpunk 2077

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Google Stadia and PC

Forget all the discourse about its release then, this is about how the game is now. An ambitious title that, much like No Man’s Sky, has benefited from more time and attention put into it from CD Projekt Red, the Xbox Series update has finally been released.

While it still needs work, these quality of life upgrades are a vast improvement on its bare launch. Gorgeous visuals, complete with ray tracing, and a whole bunch of new content make this closer to the lofty vision that CD Projekt Red may or may not have promised. It’s going to be hard to sway the naysayers, hence why it’s so low on this list, but there’s no better time to play.

#20 Returnal

Platform: PlayStation 5

From roaming ancient lands to outer space, Returnal doesn’t offer a fun start for unsuspecting players. That is to say: it is difficult. Don’t let that be a deterrent though, as it does get better once you get used to it. Like a Dark Souls game, but with guns and in space. It’s a loose analogy, but go with it.

Returnal is a dark game, both in tone and setting, offering some bleak but beautiful alien landscapes to explore. As Selene, players will be uncovering the mystery of why she’s crashed on this strange planet. Stuck in a loop, players will run and gun as they discover the dark truth. As a roguelike, the key is to die and return(al), getting better each time and closing the loop. Just don’t throw your controller when you die.

#19 Far Cry 6

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Google Stadia and PC

Far Cry, as a series, has always been one for showcasing some glorious open worlds to explore. We’ve had jungles, African plains and jungles to explore, as well as midwestern America for… variety, I guess. But now, after the blandness of Far Cry 5, has Ubisoft kicked it up a notch for the sixth main entry.

Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, the most recent title is one of colour and chaos in equal measure. Bringing back the mayhem that made the series great, Far Cry 6 lets players go nuts as they explore the island. It never gets boring, especially with the amount of things to do. Ubisoft seem to have taken on criticism about their formulaic open worlds, so let’s hope this is a turning point for them.

#18 Elden Ring

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X and PC

Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro… all whilst great in their own right, they do suffer from a sort of pseudo-linearity to them. Aside from some sidequesting, the main game is mostly following A to B, within their own universes. Not that that’s a bad thing, but FromSoftware took it upon themselves to reinvent their formula.

But of course, being FromSoftware, they don’t make it easy. Players can, in theory, go pretty much anywhere they like in The Lands Between. Right from the get-go, newbies and veterans alike can explore in any direction. To which, Elden Ring does well. Lovely scenery, interesting characters to meet. But, it’s still a Soulsborne, and you will be ground into the floor many times over. Just don’t wander straight into Caelid.

#17 Final Fantasy XV

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC

Final Fantasy games are no stranger to exploration. From as way back as the early titles, many an hour can be wasted seeking the far corners of each world to see what lies within. Whether it be on foot, or by one of the craft that each game offers, it’s actively encouraged and will usually help with experience grinding.

The latest numbered title (that isn’t a remake), FFXV ditches the corridor-like trappings of FFXIII and gives players back that freedom. Not initially, with it being strict on how and where you drive Noctis and pals. But stick with it, like many RPG’s, and Final Fantasy XV becomes a vast and beautiful world to explore. Just be careful not to bump into the mountain-sized Adamantoise.

#16 Disco Elysium

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC

It’s hard to quantify what kind of game Disco Elysium is. On paper, it’s a narrative-driven RPG. But when it gets going, it’s so much more than that. You play an alcoholic, down-and-out cop who doesn’t know his own name… and that’s just the start. Interrogations aren’t standard, going from asking follow up questions to querying the fabric of space-time to perplex people. It’s an odd duck that needs exploring, that’s for sure.

But it’s the world of Revachol and the surroundings that are just as engaging. Team ZA/UM have used watercolour as a template, but that’s not doing it justice. The lands are beautiful in the surreal, abstract way that paintings can be. Steering the shambling detective and his partner around what feels like living paintings is as much a trip as the game itself is. Don’t worry about time, there’s plenty of it in Disco Elysium to use exploring.

#15 Monster Hunter: World

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

The Monster Hunter games have always been a niche one, before World really brought the series into prominence on its release. With that, they also brought bigger scope into their worlds. Before, missions and hunts were laid out in hub-like areas, with little deviation outside of the main objective.

World is sort of similar, as it doesn’t quite go full open world. Yet each biome, be it jungle, desert or Iceborne extra content, offers a vast micro-world to explore. When not on timed hunts, players are free to explore, reaching new campsites, unseen areas or even an extra monster or two to hunt/capture.

#14 Grand Theft Auto V

Platform: PlayStation 3, 4 & 5, Xbox 360, One and Series S|X and PC

It’s hard not associate the words “Grand Theft Auto” with “massively popular violent criminal series”. Yet whilst a large part of it is headline-generating violence, running parallel to Rockstar’s occasional sociopolitical commentary, it’s much more than that. Specifically, if players just take the time to explore the world of Los Santos.

Whether it be as Michael, Franklin or Trevor, each with their own playstyles (to an extent), players will find there are plenty of avenues and vistas to go and get lost in. Whilst light in its mission that aren’t scripted, players will still find things to do, be it bounty hunting, car collecting or the more nefarious side of things. What with the recent PS5 update, it proves there’s still life in the nearly-decade old title.

#13 Dying Light 2

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development

Parkour. Zombies. Parkour-ing over a ledge to dropkick a zombie over a ledge. Vaulting off of a building to land axe-first onto a zombie. These are just several of hundreds of creative ways to kill the undead in Dying Light 2.

This sequel to 2015’s open-world undead-fest Dying Light 2 incorporates the power of new consoles to offer lush, expansive regions in which to go nuts. It has a fairly rote story, sure, but when players are taking out both hostile humans and nighttime nasties with electrified swords, who cares?

Couple that with co-op multiplayer, and Dying Light 2 lets players run rampant across the rooftops in one of this year’s biggest (and longest) games.

#12 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X and PC

Resident Evil games aren’t typically known for their exploration aspects. Well, to a degree. There’s an element of backtrack in specific areas for puzzle-solving, but once that location is clear, it’s on to the next. The Resident Evil 2 remake, whilst similar to its original counterpart, offers up some new exploration.

Whilst sticking to the formula largely, players can (as Leon or Claire) go back and revisit some areas for extras. A lot of it seems pretty obvious with its key/door systems, but there is something for those who dig deeper. Extra weapon components, more ammo and several documents are the reward for those who like a bit of detective work in their Resi adventures. Even better, there’s a free PS5 update for PS4 owners.

#11 Metro Exodus

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Google Stadia and PC

The first two Metro games were great, but largely on rails (pun intended). By the time the third game came around, 4A were looking to expand, and an open world setting seemed to be the next progression. It’s not completely open world, mind you– think more Mass Effect hub areas as your train takes you on to the next plot area.

4A made a good-looking game the first time around. Yet with its Series S|X upgrade, they went further. It’s honestly one of the best-looking post-apocalyptic games ever, and that’s not hyperbole. The threat of radioactive death feels paltry when you want to go exploring in the nuclear wastelands.

You don’t have to have played the first two (although it wouldn’t go amiss), as Exodus recaps them both and tells its own contained story. It’s hard to feel despair when the apocalypse looks this good.

#10 Hitman (2016 Series)

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch (via cloud), Google Stadia and PC

Hitman, the series, has come a long way from its humble beginnings. After the slump that was Absolution, IO sat on it until rebooting the franchise with 2016’s modestly titled Hitman. Despite a rocky start with its episodic structure, it hit a stride and two sequels later. So why is it here?

Well, each of the missions across the three titles (not to mention the DLC catering to each level), is nothing to shy about. Like the classics, the curious are rewarded for exploring every nook and cranny in each one. Bonus weapons, secrets and curios, extra conversations and much, much more await those that take in the glorious kill-spaces afforded to Agent 47.

#9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Platform: PlayStation 3, 4 & 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC

What list wouldn’t be complete without this game? Ported to an obscene level on par with Resident Evil 4, Skyrim is a game that just keeps on giving. Whether its players giving to it with mods, or Bethesda giving back more with updates and content, the fifth Elder Scrolls game still thrives eleven years on.

Exploring the cold wastelands of Skyrim, it doesn’t initially look appealing. For one, it’s cold, and two, it looks pretty barren from the start. But don’t let that deceive, as there is plenty to do in these frozen lands. Or, if you’re unlucky, stumble across a troll that’ll club you into the atmosphere. It’s still occasionally glitchy, something the game is renown for, but that all adds to the charm of exploration.

#8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Platform: PlayStation 3 & 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC

Metal Gear Solid. Open world. Not something we ever thought we’d see, but Konami and Kojima did it–and it cost them their relationship. The end result, besides the much-publicized spat, is one of the best open-world stealth games to grace consoles.It’s not perfect, in terms of its convoluted base building/equipment grind, not to mention its story. Metal Gear games are head-scratchers at the best of times, but Phantom Pain takes it to a whole new level. That its third act went unfinished says a lot.

Focusing on the gameplay, The Phantom Pain is a masterclass in one-man army-ing. Multiple ways of approaching missions, either sneakily or with Rambo-esque flare, complete with an arsenal to boot, make MGSV one of the most fun open-world experiences. Enemies adapt in real-time to your efforts, and a dynamic weather system can either hinder or help Snake on his mission. Considering you can get Ground Zeroes and Phantom Pain for pennies now, what better way to conclude the Metal Gear Solid saga?

#7 Deathloop

Platform: PlayStation 5 and PC

Despite the underwhelming sales to Dishonoured 2 and Death of the Outsider, which scuppered that franchise somewhat, it didn’t stop Arkane turning their craft elsewhere. From the far off past to the groovy retro-future-past, the studio knuckled down to create Deathloop. A fun story wrapped up in a time loop mechanic, it offers so much more for those that seek it.

Whilst the isle of Blackreef is one of hub-like areas, each one of the four areas hides many a shortcut, secret or alternative route to the curious player. But more than that, it’s the aesthetic that Deathloop offers: a kooky, Austin Powers-like trip with some neat sci-fi visuals too. It’s easy to get lost, die, then go and explore another avenue here. What’s the worst that can happen, dying? Just do it all again afterwards.

#6 Horizon Forbidden West

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5

What’s better than robot dinosaurs? That’s right, bigger robot dinosaurs. Zero Dawn set the scene for Aloy, as she discovers what caused these beasts to roam the land. Spoilers: it’s a very awesome take on the end of the world. If you haven’t played it, skip the rest of this entry.

If you have played Zero Dawn, and are eagerly keen to find out what happens (and have a PS5), then take that trip to the Forbidden West. Aloy seeks answers to unresolved questions, and in that, she explores some much fancier locations this time around. The visuals are gorgeous, and even if the gameplay is like-for-like, it’s no less entertaining. Prepare to get lost in lushness.

#5 Firewatch

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Back to reality now, Firewatch is a grounded game that exhibits some absolute beauty in its simplicity. It’s not got a story about aliens, timeloops or the supernatural, but that doesn’t matter. Not every game needs one, and that because it doesn’t, it offers up a pleasant surprise for something so simple.

But that’s not only Firewatch’s selling point: it’s the Shoshone National Forest that protagonist Henry wanders around that captivates players. There isn’t one hundred coffee thermos left over from Alan Wake to find here, just a man doing his job and making sure rowdy kids aren’t causing trouble. To give away any more to Firewatch wouldn’t be fair, so our advice is to go and check it out.

#4 The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version due 2022

CD Projekt Red may have been put through the wringer recently, but there’s one thing that they can be praised for: the worlds they’ve created in the Witcher games. The first game was a quiet hit on the PC, the second making it way to the seventh generation consoles (well, just Xbox), but it was the third title that blew up. In a good way, obviously.

Exploring Velen is beautiful, and very easy to get lost in. Plenty of tombs and temples to check out, different armour sets for differing playstyles, as well as countless crafting materials. But it’s more than that, it’s a massive world full of folklore and quests that one can lose themselves in. And that’s without mentioning the two DLC packs, especially Blood & Wine’s stunning vistas. The PS5 version is coming, but for now, the PlayStation 4 version has enough updates to make it look pretty special.

#3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Platform: PlayStation 4 (backwards compatible), Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia

The old expression “time flies when you’re having fun” can apply to video games in a variety of ways. Losing yourself in competitive multiplayer, grinding in an RPG, to name but a few. In this example, however, let’s put it like this: Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for almost four years and players are still discovering new missions, randomised events and NPC’s with things to do.

Such is the vastness of the world that RDR2 crafts that even without the story missions, the player is free to discover a whole avenue of things as Arthur Morgan (mostly). There are well documented instances, such as the mad scientists and alleged vampires, but these only scratch the surface. The beauty is in just letting loose and wandering.

#2 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Platform: PlayStation 4 & 5

Japan, despite being smaller than most countries, is a place of much splendour and beauty. From its modern day cities to beautiful forests, there’s plenty of eye-catching sights to immerse yourself in. Whilst the former is way ahead in the future for the 13th century story here, the latter more than makes up for it.

Be it during or after the main story is done (preferably after, with more of the world open), taking Jin Sakai across the lands is never boring. Sucker Punch have taken their open world formula from the Infamous series and crafted a gorgeous land to get lost in. Not only that, but there’s plenty to look out, as well as the occasional roving band of pesky Mongolians to take out. Trust us, it never gets boring.

#1 Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC

Whilst the debate will continually rage on about what kind of experience Death Stranding is, there’s no denying one key factor: it’s beautiful. Kojima has a reputation for detail in his games, with his first under the Kojima Productions banner is no different.

Death Stranding and its pseudo-replication of America (inspired by Icelandic terrain) is a haunting, desolate wasteland. But without sounding cliche, there’s beautiful in the breakdown. Taking Sam off of beaten track to, well, another beaten track, is a joy to lose hours in. The soundtrack, equally dark and sombre, is a wonderfully bleak accompaniment to just having a wander in the ruins of the supposedly once-great nation after its destruction.