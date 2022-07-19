Stray: How long is it? | All Chapters Guide

Stray is the most recent indie darling to launch on the PlayStation 5. It’s a sweet game where you play as a cat making your way through a cyberpunk city while connecting with a robot friend named B-12. Although it only just launched, players are flocking to it for the adorable cat protagonist who does all sorts of mischievous things that cats do in real life.

It feels almost like Untitled Goose Game in the way that Stray has become instantly meme-able on the internet. Players who have just started getting into the game are beginning to wonder just how long Stray‘s runtime is. Take a look below to know everything about how long it should take you to finish Stray.

How Many Hours Long is Stray?

When playing through casually, not going for 100% completion, Stray can be finished in roughly four to six hours. The game is short and sweet and doesn’t overstay its welcome. Those looking to get a platinum trophy for the game with 100% completion should expect it to take anywhere from six to ten hours depending on if you’re using a guide or exploring naturally.

If you’re really trying to speed through the game, it can be completed in less than two hours which if you can successfully do, you’ll be rewarded with a trophy. That said, that type of run is really only reserved for people who’ve played the game before, so if this is your first time through, expect a roughly six-hour experience.

How Many Chapters Are in Stray?

In total, there are 12 chapters in Stray. Chapter length varies depending on the types of things that you need to do in the game. For example, there are some chapters that are extremely linear that don’t take too long to complete unless you’re really dragging your feet. Conversely, there are some chapters that are more based on exploration that will take longer to finish as you search the city for quest items and the like.

You can replay any chapter that you’ve finished, but if you’re looking to jump around while in the middle of a chapter, be warned: when going back to the chapter you’re currently on, you’ll have to restart it. If you want to hop back and forth between areas to clean up some trophies, it might not be a bad idea to consider waiting until you’ve completed the game to do that.

The full chapter list is as follows:

