Vampire Survivors: How To Unlock Limit Break | 8.00 Update Guide

The 8.00 Update for Vampire Survivors is here, and it provides one of the most powerful new features you’ll just have to unlock — Limit Break. Limit Break lets you blow past your limitations and continue to unlock upgrades for your favorite weapons. Yes, you can enhance your weapons past Level 10 — but only if you’ve unlocked the new major relic. Great Gospel is waiting for you at the end of Stage 5.

How To Get The Great Gospel Relic | Ender Guide

The Limit Break feature is unlocked after acquiring the Great Gospel Relic. The Great Gospel Relic is dropped by Ender, a unique boss that spawns at the end of Stage 5: Cappella Magna. Ender only appears once and will not respawn after collecting the Great Gospel Relic.

After collecting Great Gospel, you can enable / disable Limit Break in the stage select menu. Learn how to reach Stage 5: Cappella Magna here.

To Get Great Gospel : Survive until 31+ minutes for the first time on Stage 5: Cappella Magna. Ender will spawn. Ender is a combination of all 5 Reapers . It spawns swarms of Reaper Trainees and the background will change. It unleashes a flurry of scythes and other projectiles. Ender is resistant to all status effects.

Defeat Ender and it will drop the Great Gospel. There are more 8.00 Update unlocks to find too — Game Killer (0) Arcana & Ars Gouda Relic.

Update 8.00 includes three major enhancements – 2 Relics and 1 Arcana.