Vampire Survivors: How To Unlock Limit Break | 8.00 Update Guide

The 8.00 Update for Vampire Survivors is here, and it provides one of the most powerful new features you’ll just have to unlock — Limit Break. Limit Break lets you blow past your limitations and continue to unlock upgrades for your favorite weapons. Yes, you can enhance your weapons past Level 10 — but only if you’ve unlocked the new major relic. Great Gospel is waiting for you at the end of Stage 5.
How To Get The Great Gospel Relic | Ender Guide
The Limit Break feature is unlocked after acquiring the Great Gospel Relic. The Great Gospel Relic is dropped by Ender, a unique boss that spawns at the end of Stage 5: Cappella Magna. Ender only appears once and will not respawn after collecting the Great Gospel Relic.
After collecting Great Gospel, you can enable / disable Limit Break in the stage select menu. Learn how to reach Stage 5: Cappella Magna here.
- To Get Great Gospel: Survive until 31+ minutes for the first time on Stage 5: Cappella Magna. Ender will spawn.
- Ender is a combination of all 5 Reapers. It spawns swarms of Reaper Trainees and the background will change. It unleashes a flurry of scythes and other projectiles.
- Ender is resistant to all status effects.
Defeat Ender and it will drop the Great Gospel. There are more 8.00 Update unlocks to find too — Game Killer (0) Arcana & Ars Gouda Relic.
How To Unlock More Update 8.00 Items
Update 8.00 includes three major enhancements – 2 Relics and 1 Arcana.
- Great Gospel (Relic): Defeat Ender, the boss that spawns after 30+ Minutes in Stage 5. Unlocks Limit Break, allowing you to upgrade weapons past Level 10.
- Ars Gouda (Relic): Found directly south of spawn in Stage 3. Unlocks a Bestiary where you can view enemies you’ve defeated.
- Game Killer (0) (Arcana): Defeat Ender, the boss that spawns after 30+ Minutes in Stage 5. Changes how XP drops work. Instead of giving the player XP, the crystals fling toward enemies and explode.