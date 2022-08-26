15 Best Relaxing Casual Xbox Series X/S Games To Play In 2022

There are definitely a lot of action and adventure games to choose from this year. Between sci-fi adventures in deep space and open-world expeditions in fantastical lands, gaming truly has it all. However, sometimes games are at their best when they help you relax and unwind. Chill, cosy titles have a solid place in the hearts of many gamers. If you’re looking for something that will help you switch off from reality in a calming way, this list of the 15 best and most relaxing casual Xbox Series X/S games to play right now should help you find your perfect match.

#15 Coffee Talk

Publisher: Toge Productions, Chorus Worldwide

Developer: Toge Productions

Release Date: January 2020

A visual novel style of game that endeavours to tell a multitude of stories, Coffee Talk is perhaps more of a chilled reading experience as opposed to an especially playable game. That said, if you’re looking to delve into some cosy and relaxed storytelling then it’s a game worth checking out. Players will take on the role of a coffee barista working late-night openings at a coffee shop in Seattle. Set in a fantasy world where a range of humans and non-humans coexist somewhat fractiously. Players will mix different kinds of drinks for their customers and listen to their stories each night. There’s plenty of dialogue reading involved in Coffee Talk, but it has warm, chilled-out vibes that some players will enjoy more than others.

#14 House Flipper

Publisher: PlayWay

Developer: Frozen District

Release Date: May 2018

House Flipper gives players the chance to renovate and redesign houses in this engaging interior (and exterior) design simulator. If the idea of buying a house, doing it up and selling it on for a profit is something that’s pretty much out of reach in real life the House Flipper could help you live out that dream in a virtual world. This is an entertaining and fairly unique type of simulation game that players who enjoy constructing and creating their own bases in games. There’s definitely a certain satisfaction to be had from taking a run-down house and turning it into something more attractive, so this game is bound to appeal to those who love to create their own spaces and turn a profit while doing so.

#13 The Witness

Publisher: Thekla, Inc

Developer: Thekla, Inc

Release Date: January 2016

Another puzzle game that involves exploring an unusual island is The Witness. This is a game based on lots of trial and error mechanics. It encourages players to solve a variety of puzzles throughout the game’s island setting but provides no specific instructions on how to do so, meaning it’s entirely down to players to use their logic skills and critical thinking when tackling each one. This is a relaxing game for those that enjoy exploring an open-world setting and using their perception skills to help them work out the next steps to take. The Witness is packed with problem and puzzle-solving and will speak to those who really enjoy deciphering mysteries without any kind of external help.

#12 SnowRunner

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Saber Interactive

Release Date: April 2020

SnowRunner is an enjoyable casual title for those who love a bit of off-road action. Set in the snowy wilds of rural North America and rural Russia, players will be tasked with delivering various types of cargo across rugged, icy landscapes. Traversal of these difficult types of terrain is helped somewhat by the player’s choice of vehicles, with a large selection of trucks to select from. These can also be upgraded along the way as the player progresses, depending on how well they perform in their delivery tasks and additional missions. SnowRunner is an enjoyable simulation game for those who want a bit of environmental challenge to accompany their off-road driving escapades.

#11 Gone Home

Publisher: The Fullbright Company

Developer: The Fullbright Company

Release Date: August 2013

Gone Home is a game in which players get to explore an abandoned family home to try and solve the mystery of events surrounding their absence. Players will take on the role of Katie Greenbriar, a 21-year-old who returns home in 1995 to discover a note from her younger sister asking her to work out why the house is now deserted. It’s all very mysterious and the house itself is packed with different objects to interact with as you work to unravel the story underpinning the game. Gone Home is quite an intense and compelling game that will draw players into its storyline the more they explore. A great casual game for those who enjoy solving a mystery.

#10 Firewatch

Publisher: Campo Santo, Panic

Developer: Campo Santo

Release Date: February 2016

In Firewatch, players will see themselves going on an adventure in a new job role, a fire lookout based in the Shoshone National Forest back in 1989. This new job comes with a lot of exploration of the beautiful but dangerous terrain of the national park and it’s not long before players will find themselves at the heart of an enthralling mystery. Firewatch is a relaxing casual Xbox game full of adventure that’s underpinned by an engaging story at its core. It also makes great use of the open-world setting of the national park, so players can explore the natural surroundings of the environment in their own time.

#9 Katamari Damacy Reroll

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Monkeycraft

Release Date: December 2018

A cartoonishly crazy action-adventure game that centres upon the rolling of a ball to pick up additional objects, Katamari Damacy Reroll is something of a cult classic. There’s a simple notion to this game, in which you control a ball in order to roll over smaller objects, thus absorbing them into your overall size and helping your ball to grow in stature. It’s kind of bonkers but incredibly compelling, especially considering the sheer scale of things that you can eventually roll over. Katamari Damacy Reroll is a lot of fun and definitely a great relaxing casual Xbox game to chill out and unwind with.

#8 Slime Rancher

Publisher: Monomi Park

Developer: Monomi Park

Release Date: August 2017

Slime Rancher is a fun and colourful life-sim adventure game in which players must take on the role of “slime rancher” Beatrix LeBeau. After relocating from Earth to a planet known as the Far Far Range, players will need to use their skills to set up their very own otherworldly ranch. The main part of doing this is collecting, caring for, feeding and breeding the planet’s native slimes. This is done via a portable vacuuming system (the player’s Vacpack), which effectively hoovers up slimes ready for you to take back to your ranch. This is an original take on crafting and resource gathering and is a creatively chilled caper for those looking for something a bit different in a casual relaxing Xbox game.

#7 Rime

Publisher: Grey Box, Six Foot

Developer: Tequila Works

Release Date: May 2017

An adventure puzzle game that transports players to a mysterious island, Rime encourages exploration and discovery in a relaxing fashion. Players will step into the shoes of a young boy who finds himself somewhat lost on an enchanting new island. With a loyal fox companion at their side, players will be tasked with exploring this strange new land and working to unlock its secrets. This is a relaxing game that isn’t too mentally taxing in terms of the puzzles and challenges and the story itself is surprisingly emotive. Rime is definitely an atmospheric and engaging environment to explore. This is a game that’s worth playing if you’re keen to unwind peacefully and experience an emotional narrative at the same time.

#6 Donut County

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Ben Esposito

Release Date: July 2018

A game in which players become a growing hole in the ground, Donut County employs a similar strategy to that of Katamari Damacy Reroll in that the more the player consumes, the larger it becomes. Players can move the hole around in order to swallow different types of objects and items, which in turn help the hole to grow larger. There are puzzle elements to consider when navigating the hole through the game’s different levels, which gives Donut County more complexity than might first appear. This is a great relaxing casual Xbox title if you’re looking to unwind with some fun, physics-based world destruction without coming across as too well, destructive.

#5 Minecraft

Publisher: Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Mojang:

Release Date: November 2011

The ultimate sandbox game has to be Minecraft, in which players can explore a procedurally generated world full of different blocks and craft, create and chill to their heart’s content. Minecraft is currently the best-selling video game to date, and its casual, chilled vibe has probably got a lot to do with that statistic. In Minecraft, players can choose from different game modes to ensure either a competitive, cooperative or simple solo experience to suit their mood. There’s also a creative mode, in which players can build their own worlds to enjoy alone or with friends. Minecraft is one of those games where the possibilities are seemingly endless, and for that reason, it’s a great way to de-stress without any kind of mission-based pressures.

#4 Abzu

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Giant Squid

Release Date: August 2016

In Abzu, players can experience the underwater world through deep-sea diving. As a primarily exploration-based adventure, Abzu brings richly-detailed underwater environments to life. Players can interact with the wide variety of unique ocean creatures and sea life that they’ll encounter whilst swimming in the depths of the waters. In addition, they’ll be able to delve into the deepest depths of the ocean to uncover mysterious secrets whilst avoiding the hidden predators that lurk there. Abzu is a gorgeously relaxing casual Xbox game that will give players an atmospheric experience of a world that many of us will never get to visit in reality.

#3 Stardew Valley

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Developer: ConcernedApe

Release Date: February 2016

Stardew Valley is one of the most iconic casual games out there and is another cult classic title. In the game, players see themselves returning to their late grandfather’s farm in Stardew Valley, where they’re tasked with restoring their new home to its former glory. Players can farm, craft, mine, fish and meet a multitude of interesting NPCs during their time in Stardew Valley. It’s a colourful and carefully designed game that sums up relaxation as a gameplay format. As one of the top cosy games on this list, Stardew Valley is definitely a great way to disconnect from the fast-paced stresses of the real world for a while.

#2 A Short Hike

Publisher: Adamgryu, Whippoorwill Limited

Developer: Adamgryu

Release Date: April 2019

A Short Hike is a cute but incredibly creatively designed open-world adventure game. As protagonist Claire (who happens to be a bird), players can explore in different ways such as flying, climbing, jogging and even swimming as they try to achieve their ultimate goal. The aim of the adventure is to reach the top of a mountain in order to get reception for your phone. However, the journey is packed with side quests and lots of other animals to interact with and help out along the way. A Short Hike is really relaxing and epitomises cosy, pressure-free gaming while still offering up a lot for players to do, if they want to.

#1 What Remains Of Edith Finch

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Giant Sparrow

Release Date: April 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch is one of those games that truly stays with you long after you’ve finished your playthrough. An incredibly engaging and beautifully designed experience, this game revolves around the doomed family of the player’s protagonist Edith Finch. As Edith, players will return to their mysterious mansion of a family home and explore the stories of each family member who lived there, as well as learn how each one met their untimely demise. It’s a haunting, beautiful and incredibly emotional set of narratives that simply needs to be experienced to be fully appreciated. Definitely a must-play game, but be prepared to become totally hooked from the start.