10 Best PlayStation 4 World War II Video Games

World War II has been host to all sorts of video games both in the past, in the present, and upcoming. It’s a setting that has a lot of significance and thus people want you to “experience it” from all angles. So if you want to jump into this war on PS4, we got you covered.

#10 World of Warships

Something that has honestly been a part of warfare since nearly the beginning is that of fighting on the sea. Sure, land battles are always something that could happen at any moment, but if there’s water where a ship can be deployed and use to help with the offensive? It’ll be there.

Thus why World of Warships might just be worth your attention. After all, the game focuses on giving you the best naval combat in video game history by giving you access to all sorts of ships from World War I and World War II. 400 different ships await you!

Pick a nation, get a ship, then work your way up through history! Oh, and did we mention it’s free-to-play?

#9 World of Tanks

Ok, so, naval ships aren’t your thing, that’s fine! We get it, the sea isn’t for everyone. But just about everyone can agree that blowing stuff up is almost never a bad thing (lot of leeway there but we’ll let it go!) especially when you’re in a tank!

World of Tanks is yet another free-to-play title in which you’ll be able to command some of the most incredible armored vehicles from history in a menagerie of epic ways. To the extent that you’ll be using them in intense 7v7 combat where strategy and firepower are the true keys to winning the day.

So, pick the best tank you can and get blasting!

#8 Sniper Elite 4

If you’re not exactly interested in the “limited” way of just being in a vehicle and attacking your foes (first off, you need help), then how about becoming a sniper and taking down foes both from afar and up close? Sniper Elite 4 came out in 2017 but still very much holds the benchmark in some ways for how a game of this nature should be developed.

By that, we meant that the game embraces the notion that many areas you would find certain “targets” at are wide open, and have hundreds of OTHER people you’d need to go around or through just to complete your mission.

You’ll have a wide array of ways to get the contracts done, so load up and do what it takes to eliminate your target!

#7 War Thunder

Oh, so NOW you want more vehicle games set in war times? Well aren’t you a picky bunch???

Regardless of that, War Thunder is a title that allows you to go into massive battles with other players and pick vehicles of the sky, the water, and the ground, and then coordinate with one another in order to achieve victory. Through these vehicles you’ll actually get to see the literal history of warfare in terms of armored vehicles.

And like a real wartime setting, you’ll need to really “be a unit” in order to survive, else the other team will pick you apart.

#6 Battlefield V

The Battlefield franchise has been around for quite some time, and it likes to “jump” from one war to another in order to fully showcase the different ways that warfare has grown over the years (as well as their improvements to their engines). Battlefield V though takes you back to World War II and it’ll be both a visual and auditory sensation to play it once you’re in.

Because not unlike other games on this list, you’ll be battling in the sky, on the land, and in the water in order to outflank your opponents. The multiplayer is still one of the things that Battlefield is known for, so if you get into a good match, definitely enjoy it!

#5 Sudden Strike 4

One of the things that war games are sadly known for at times are brief campaigns. Especially for certain “mainline” franchises it’s more about the multiplayer than anything else. Enter games like Sudden Strike 4, where you are sent on “extensive” campaigns that will take you through the times of World War II with great accuracy.

In the title you’ll be in control of three of the major powers, the Allies, the Germans, or the Soviet troops. With over 100 different kinds of troops at your command you’ll have to make sure you’re outfitted for the journey ahead, else be overwhelmed by your enemy.

But yes, if you still want multiplayer in your war game, Sudden Strike 4 has that as well.

#4 Wolfenstein The New Order

“What If?” scenarios are very powerful tools in video games, and Wolfenstein The New Order is a great example of how that can be. You play as a man who wakes up in the 1960s and doesn’t recognize the world they are in.

Why? Because the Germans and their allies won World War II, and now the world is a MUCH different place in the worst of ways. To try and fight back, you must dive deep into their strongholds and try and take down some of their key leadership.

Wolfenstein The New Order cranks the franchise up to eleven in order to deliver an action-packed yet riveting experience. So don’t miss out on this unique take on an alternate world.

#3 Sniper Elite 5

And now, for a title that literally came out just over a month ago, Sniper Elite 5 is the continuation of the…well…Sniper Elite series, and that’s not a bad thing because they are a series that does seem to learn what works, and discard what doesn’t…most of the time at least.

You’ll play once again as Karl Fairburne, who in 1944 is dropped into the occupied nation of France, and must team up with the resistance in order to stop a German plot that could ruin everything before D-Day even happens!

Use your sniper rifle and other items at your disposal in order to get close to your targets and then literally blow them away. And with the new and improved Kill Cam…you’ll see every gory detail of the death you caused…

…you might have issues if you enjoy that, just saying.

#2 Valkyria Chronicles

Who ever said war games couldn’t be like RPG titles? Valkyria Chronciles certainly thinks they can be, and a whole series was born from this fusion of things.

In this alternate take of the world, the continent of Europa is divided, and a young nation and its “Squad 7” are all that is in the way of an empire getting everything that it wants. All the while, they learn of a dark truth about the Empire that could further darken the world under its rule!

There are over 100 different characters you can play in this game and put into platoons in order to fight off the enemy forces. All the while battling across dozens of different battlefields.

Will you be able to save your home?

#1 Call of Duty WWII

What? This is a World War II list and this is a game that LITERALLY has World War II in the title! Why wouldn’t we put that No.1?

Regardless of your feelings on this matter, WWII was where Call of Duty got its start, and while it did venture away from it for some Modern Warfare and future kinds of it, it eventually got back to its roots via Call of Duty WWII. Such a creative name.

The game embraces the past while pushing forward with its modern technology (in terms of the graphics engine). You’ll get to experience singleplayer, co-op and multiplayer modes here that’ll keep you busy for quite some time.