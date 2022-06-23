Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – How to Complete the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Easter Egg | Main Quest Guide

While Shi-No-Numa has been a part of the Call of Duty Zombies mode since World At War, the newest version that has come to Call of Duty: Vanguard is the first time that the map includes a Main Quest Easter Egg. With the events of the newest chapter of the Dark Aether story quickly coming to a close, players will want to know how to complete the Main Quest. This guide will explain how to complete the Main Quest Easter Egg for the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Zombies map in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How To Complete The Shi-No-Numa Reborn Main Easter Egg In Call Of Duty Vanguard

Step 1: Find The Cypher Wheels

The first thing that you will need to collect for the Main Quest Easter Egg of Shi-No-Numa Reborn is to find yourself three Cypher Wheel parts that are found around the Swamp of the Dead. The first one will be found in a corner of the Dormitory area found in the central building, resting on a table. The next dial is found in the back corner of the Doctor’s Quarter sitting on a box. The last wheel is found on a desk directly in front of the Pack-a-Punch machine at the Dig Site.

Step 2: Acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2

You will also need to acquire the Wunderwaffe DG-2 wonder weapon as it is required in order to complete the quest. While it is possible to get the weapon from the Mystery Box after Round 10, you can build it at a workbench found in the Storage Hut. Gameranx has a full guide on how to build the weapon linked here. This guide will give you an overview of how to build the wonder weapon.

You need to collect a Weapon Barrel and three Charged Vacuum Fuse. You find the barrel on a shelf inside the Fishing Hut After picking up the Weapon Barrel, bring it to a generator found in the water at the Comm Room Exterior. Interact with the generator to put the Weapon Barrel on top of it. It will then be struck by lightning, at which time you will be tasked with protecting the generator for a period of time (if the generator doesn’t get struck by lightning, progress the round). Once it is charged, pick the Barrel back up and go inside the Comms Room and interact with the radio pictured below to pick up the Charged Vacuum Fuse.

The other way to get the Charged Vaccum Fuse is by charging a Tesla Coil found in the spawn which you can change by having the Zaballa boss use its mine attack on the Coil to charge it. You can also find an uncharged fuse in the Comm Room. Take that fuse to the trap in the Storage Hut. The red box that you interact with to use the trap will break and swing open, allowing you to place the uncharged Fuse into it. Activate the trap and let the trap get some kills with the trap until you get a quote saying you have charged the Fuse. Once this happens, the Charged Fuse will be placed on the workbench.

Once you have all the Fuses and the Weapon Barrel, you can bring them to the Workbench in the Storage Hut to construct the Wunderwaffe DG-2 to continue the Easter Egg.

Step 3: Decipher the Wheel’s Code And Perform The Ceremony

The dials will need to be brought to the obelisk found in the Doctor’s Quarters exterior. The obelisk will need to get cleared off by using the Boom-Schreier enemies by having them explode near the structure. Once three explosions happen near the obelisk, you will be able to place the three cypher wheels into the stone.

You will be able to figure out which symbols to turn the wheel to, you will need to find three scraps of paper that are displaying kanji symbols that will change every game. The first paper is found on a desk in the Excavation Room area found in the central building. The next paper is found on a well-lit desk in the Comms Room and the final piece of paper is found at the craftable table that is directly to the right of the Pack-a-Punch machine.

There is a paper written with invisible ink on a desk found within the Doctor’s Quarters that is used as a key to translate the paper into the writings found on the cypher wheels. In order to reveal the rest of the page, you will need to through a fire-based grenade at the paper. These would include either the thermite grenade or a Molotov. Enter the symbols as they correspond to the key to progress the key.

Once you enter the code into the dial, you will have the chance to begin a ceremony that will lock you into the area around the stone. There will be podiums in the area around the obelisk, with one being lit up for every player in the game. All players will need to interact with an orb at the same time to begin the lockdown ceremony. You will need to keep an eye out for zombies that are glowing blue, which you need to kill with the Wunderwaffe DG-2. If you succeed, you will be able to talk to a glowing blue orb known as Echo. If you don’t get enough kills, you will need to wait for the next round to try again. When the dialogue ends, you will be able to move on to the next step.

Step 4: Use Zombie Blood To Find Two Mirror Halves

The dialogue tells you about a mirror that you need to collect. The mirror is found broken into two pieces and lost in the Dark Aether. In order to see into the realm, you will need to create zombie blood, which you can make at the flogger trap. Use the trap and get zombie kills to fill the nearby perk fountain with blood. You will be able to find one of the pieces by looking at the map of Shi-No-Numa in the War Room to find an “X” on the map. You will need to shoot it off of the roof of the building that you find it in. The other piece is found by finding a red orb on the map, which will lead you to the second piece.

Step 5: Energize The Dig Site Podiums

With both of the pieces of the mirrors, head to the Dig Site and interact with the podium in the center of the area. Once the parts of the mirror are put in place, the other podiums will have blue orbs light up, with there being one per player in the game. All the players will need to interact with all the podiums at the same time, which will send the orbs across the map. Track them down and shoot them until they return to the Dig Site. When all the orbs return to the Dig Site, you will be able to start the boss fight.

Step 6: Boss Fight

The blue orb that was called Echo will become a Zaballa boss enemy that is immune to damage. To put her in a state where she can be hurt, you will need to do the same step that you did with the ceremony step, targeting the blue-aura zombies with the Wunderwaffe until a big blue dome comes over the podium. Lead Echo towards the podium and you will be able to damage her. After you do a certain amount of damage, you will need to destroy the blue-aura zombies again, this time being Boom-Schreiers. Do this process one last time with the blue-aura enemies being the Sturmkriegers. Continue this process until you kill Echo.

With all of that complete, you will be given a brief cutscene and will be rewarded with high-level weapons for completing the Shi-No-Numa Reborn Main Quest Easter Egg.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Zombies: Everything You Need To Know About Der Anfang Map Guide | Zombies: How To Survive Into High Rounds Solo | Zombies: How To Get Free Quick Revives | Zombies: Best Loadout | Multiplayer: Settings To Change First | Multiplayer: How To Earn Easy Weapon XP | Multiplayer: Best Beginner Loadouts