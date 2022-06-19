Everything You Need to Know About Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse has been on the move lately, and after the success that the company has seen with Genshin Impact, it’s no surprise they are launching two new games. Zenless Zone Zero is their newest project, and HoYoverse is yet to spill a lot of details about the game. If you are wondering if you should keep up with it, then keep reading below to learn all about the new RPG.

More HoYoverse guides:

Everything You Need to Know About Honkai: Star Rail | Genshin Impact Yelan Ascension and Talent Farming Guide | Genshin Impact: Hidden Dreams in the Depths Update Revealed | Genshin Impact: Best Yelan Build | Genshin Impact Adding New Anemo User, Shikanoin Heizou | Genshin Impact 2.7 Details Announced During Livestream

What is Zenless Zone Zero and When Will it Release?

Zenless Zone Zero is a game made by HoYoverse, the makers of Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and Honkai Impact 3RD. Like the other games that the company produces, Zenless is an RPG and has been confirmed for iOS, Android, and PC. It will likely only run on newer phones as it does have full 3D graphics.

A bit of the story of the game has also been shown, and we know that it takes place in a futuristic world. New Eridu is a city where the story takes place, and humanity is being wiped out by entities known as Ethereal. As fate would have it, though, some of humanity is fighting back to take out the Ethereal and master their technology.

There is currently no set release date for the game, and it has only been teased by HoYoverse likely meaning that the game is still in development. HoYoverse is known for doing several closed betas before officially launching their games to the public, so around this time, more info will likely emerge about Zenless Zone Zero.

Is Zenless Zone Zero Related to Genshin Impact?

No, Zenless Zone Zero and Genshin Impact are two different games set in two different universes. They likely won’t have much story cross-over, if any at all, and their gameplay will likely be different. There also may be some crossover events between the two, but fans of Genshin shouldn’t feel like they need to play Zenless.

The same goes for the other universes that HoYoverse has created. It’s best to go into each came with a fresh mindset instead of assuming that they are all secretly linked.

Is Zenless Zone Zero a Gatcha Game?

Given the rest of HoYovere’s titles, it’s almost a given that Zenless Zone Zero will be a free-to-play game with microtransactions. This will likely be in the form of gacha pulls and will likely give you the chance to play as different characters. Other HoYoverse games use a banner system that cycles through special characters.

There is no telling how much a single character will cost, but fans should assume that it will be close to the cost of characters in HoYoverse’s other games, meaning five stars will cost around $200 for a guarantee.