

As you make your way through the missions of Sniper Elite 5, you can come across several other Starting Locations that allow you to begin a given mission from a different angle. These are known as Starting Locations, and you will need to find them in order to use these other Starting Locations in new playthroughs of a mission. This guide will show players where to find all of the starting locations that can be found in Mission 7: Secret Weapons in Sniper Elite 5.

All Mission 7 Starting Locations In Sniper Elite 5

There are a total of 3 starting locations that you can unlock in Mission 7 of Sniper Elite 5. With you getting one of these Starting Locations upon playing the mission for the first time, there are two starting locations that you can find in and around this secret German base. Below is a map of the level with the starting locations marked.

Starting Location #1: Facility Overlook

This is the first location that you will start at in the level with it being the default Starting Location that you unlock upon playing the game for the first time. Hopping onto a train via a bridge, you will begin your approach towards the secret weapon testing facility from the south of the map.

Starting Location #2: Lake Overlook

This starting location is found all the way to the west of the level. Take the road towards the castle that is located to the southwest of the map. You will notice a zipline coming down from one of the castle’s towers. Follow it to the bottom to find a campsite near the side of the mountain. Light the bonfire you find here to unlock this starting location.

Starting Location #3: Abandoned House

All the way on the other side of the map is the third and final Starting Location known as the Abandoned House. If you approach the southside of this destroyed building you will notice a pipe that you can climb up. Climb up the pole and shimmy around the side of the house to find a locked blue door. Either unlock it by picking the lock or using a pair of bolt cutters. Once you open the door, you will have unlocked the Starting Location.

