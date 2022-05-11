Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Control Godzilla and Kong in Operation Monarch

Operation Monarch, the new Limited Time Mode that has just begun today in Warzone, sees Godzilla and King Kong officially arriving to Caldera. These monsters will act as constant threats to all the players as they attempt to be the last squad standing, but they can also be used to your advantage since there is a way to control them. I mean, did you think the game would do a crossover like this and not at least let you use the beasts in some way? The first question for everyone jumping into the mode is going to be how to get control of Godzilla and Kong, and I have the answer. This guide will explain to players how to get control of Godzilla and King Kong in Warzone‘s Operation Monarch LTM.

How to Control Godzilla and Kong in Operation Monarch

In order to control Godzilla and Kong in Warzone, players will first need to get control of a killstreak known as a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device, which will allow players to aim an attack from the beasts at a certain location. There are multiple ways to get this item, the first being to fill up a special meter that fans of Power Grab, a previous LTM in Warzone will recognize. Collecting Monarch intel from around the map will fill the meter, rewarding the player with items and killstreaks along the way, with the final reward upon completely filling the meter being the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.

The other way to get the Device is during a mid-match event known as Titan Frenzy. During this event, the two beasts will start to attack quickly and randomly, with each player getting a warning that the event is about to take place. While extremely dangerous, you will have the chance to attack Godzilla and Kong during this period with either the gun in your hand or the flak guns dotted around the map to help you in damaging the monsters, with each hit giving you some intel for your meter. When the event comes to an end, the team that put in the most damage will be rewarded with a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device with the runner-ups receiving intel to work on their meters.

When you do get the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device, you will be able to choose between two attacks to use similar to other killstreaks in the game: Godzilla’s signature heat ray or a huge ground pound from Kong. These attacks can target any location on the island, but only one of these devices can be used at a time.

Warzone Operation Monarch will be active from May 11 to May 27.

