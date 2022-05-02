While many gamers are focused on the titles that might be coming out for their systems or PC in the month of May, it’s also fair to say that April still has a lot to offer players if they know where to look. Shall we help you there? Let us show you the 10 Best Games of April 2022!

#10 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Some of you would put this higher on the list, but given that it’s LEGO Star Wars…again…we have to knock it points.

Granted, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does do a lot for the series. Including allowing you to play all 9 mainline movies in any order you want, and having some fun space battles that could put Star Wars Squadrons to shame (yeah, we said it!).

But, it’s still a game that oversimplifies and over-comedies the plot of the films instead of just making it a truly fun “LEGO Version” of the Star Wars movies.

But if you want to turn your brain off to play a game? This is for you.

#9 Midnight Ghost Hunt

What’s that? Yes, we know Midnight Ghost Hunt came out on March 31st, it’s a few hours difference to April 1st, sue us!

Anyway… Midnight Ghost Hunt is a 4v4 game where teams are either ghost hunters, or the ghosts themselves. Each side must work together with their teammates in order to complete the objects at hand. But whether they can actually do that is up in the air.

The hunters and the ghosts have abilities they can use to their advantage. Ghosts can do all sorts of reality-breaking things, and the hunters are outfitted with weapons perfect to take the ghosts down.

Who will win? Get in the game and find out!

#8 The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia

For those who want a fun JRPG experience, The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia is for you. In this game of genre mixing, you’ll play as a member of a royal family who must interact with characters, build up an army, and fight off evil!

And when we talk about interacting with characters, we mean over 200+ characters. Plenty to collect and make the perfect army from. But to survive, you must use your skills, tactics, and build your league up to be a worthy fight for all that is to come.

This game may look cute, but it’s something much grander, and more difficult, than you might think.

#7 Knightfall: A Daring Journey

You’ll see two battle royale games on this list. But one could argue that Knightfall: A Daring Journey is the most unique of the two.

Because in this game, you’ll play battle royale style as a knight whose journey is to travel across the land and pluck a rose. No, really.

But the journey to get that rose is long, PLUS, you have to worry about up to 23 other players who are trying to get that rose before you. Violence will start anew as you might have guessed.

The game gives players all sorts of fun mechanics to play with here, and you’ll need to be quick on your horse to get victory…or else die.

#6 Teardown

Teardown is a very unique title where freedom is given in full, and the fun and the dangers of the game are all around you.

You play as someone who must take “shady jobs” in order to survive. And that leads you down a dark path full of more and more dangerous and complex jobs. Including heists. You’ll need to plan them, and then execute them without issue. Or, with issue if that’s part of your plan.

You’ll have a fully open world to plan however you want to do it. So put your brain to the test and see how creative you can be.

#5 Dorfromantik

Good luck pronouncing that, because we can’t!

Dorfromantik (however you say it…) is a game where you literally build up a world one tile at a time. No, really. The tiles are randomly generated, and as a result of that, you’ll never know what your world will be as you grow it. But yet, you’ll want to grow it to see what it becomes.

There are plenty of challenges to be clear, and the result of that is a dynamic yet calming game that you can jump into and play and have a new kind of experience and world every time you start over. So why not see what kind of land you can build to take your breath away?

#4 Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2 plays things different than other roguelite titles. In it, you’ll play as a long line of a family. You’ll start as one member, and then when you die, your children continue on your legacy based on how well you did before. The better you do, the better off your children will be.

But what will your children be? You’ll just have to die and find out. Each one is different, each one unique, and as a result of that, you need to play things how you feel you need to in order to do right by them, if that’s even possible of course.

With each new life the game evolves, twists, and turns to give you fresh experiences. So see what your family will become as you play!

#3 The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Not every game that releases has to be this grand “Magnum Opus” of a title. Sometimes a game is just good because of how it knows what it wants to be. This brings us to The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe.

This is a rebuilding of the 2013 title where you play as Stanley (and you don’t play as Stanley…). Your co-workers are gone, and it’s up to you to find them (and don’t find them).

The game has been upgraded, but also expanded in a way that doesn’t compromise what came before. Or maybe it does…or maybe you only think it does…

You’ll have to jump in and find out…if you’re not already in the parable itself…

#2 Dune Spice Wars

The remake of Dune from 2021 is still getting people to talk about it. For better and for worse.

But that interest not only propelled it to the Oscars, it got it into the gaming space as well. Dune Spice Wars was one of the results of that, and this 4X strategy game is definitely one you’ll want to consider playing.

Much like in the books/movies, you’ll play on the desert planet of Arakkis, and you’ll choose a faction that you want to lead to victory. Including House Atreides, House Harkonnen, the Smugglers, and the native Fremen.

Once you make your faction you choose your own path to victory. Battle, build, forget alliances, make war, explore the desert plan, and more. Just remember, the goal is always the same: control the spice.

#1 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Set within the “Darkness” universe, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt puts you in a battle royale title set within the stories of the previous games. Here, you’ll get to customize your own vampire or hunter and get into the mix as you fight other players for supremacy.

You can do this on your own, or, you can try and make a pack to have fun with. It’s all up to you. And when we say customize, we mean you can go all out if you want to. Make your dream vampire or hunter and see if others can match up to your skill.