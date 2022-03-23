Evil Dead: The Game: Release Date, Unlock Time, Price & More | Everything You Need To Know

Find out everything you need to know below.

Evil Dead: The Game is the upcoming survival horror game from Saber Interactive. Evil Dead: The Game is a co-op and player versus player title in a similar vein to Saber Interactive’s hit game, World War Z. Evil Dead: The Game puts players in the shoes of iconic horror protagonist Ash Williams as he fights off deadites. The game also includes characters from throughout the Evil Dead universe. Fans of the franchise will get to play as Ash, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, and others.

Evil Dead: The Game is just around the corner so let’s take a look at all the different versions of the game when they will release, unlock times, and pricing. Check out everything there is to know below.

Release date, unlock time, and price for Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game will be released on most consoles at the same time. However, it isn’t the same across the board. The game will be released on May 13, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch fans, that version of the game will be released at a later date. At the time of writing, there’s no release window for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Unlock times for Evil Dead: The Game will vary by platform and region. Check out the breakdown for unlock times below.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Players on Xbox will be able to play the game from midnight in their time zone. Although, it is worth pointing out that changing region on the Xbox is a cinch. Anyone who wants to play the game earlier only needs to temporarily change their Xbox to a different region. The most popular region of choice is New Zealand. Gamers in New York, for example, will be able to play the game around 17 hours ahead of the EST unlock time by switching their regions to New Zealand.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and PC

Unlock times for PlayStation and PC gamers vary from game to game. There’s no unlock time revealed for Evil Dead: The Game on those platforms at this time.

Pricing

Pricing, as all next-gen gamers will know, varies wildly from game to game. Here’s how pricing for Evil Dead: The Game works out on each platform.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One: $39.99 physical and digital.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: $39.99 physical and digital.

PC: $39.99 (Epic Games Store exclusive)