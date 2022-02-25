40 NEW Hack and Slash Games of 2022

There is an abundance of new hack and slash titles being added to the genre this year, so fans of combat-focused games are sure to be pleased. Heavy-hitting franchises such as God of War, Diablo, and Warhammer 40,000 can all be found on this list, as well as several brand new IPs definitely worth checking out. Take a look at 40 new hack and slash games launching in 2022 below.

#40 Achilles: Legends Untold

Developer: Dark Point Games

Publisher: Dark Point Games

Platform: PC

Release: Q2 2022

Achilles: Legends Untold is a hack and slash game based on Greek mythology, and is also described by developer Dark Point Games as being a “souls-like action RPG.” So rejoice hack and slash/RPG/souls lovers! This game is just for you, especially those who also have an interest in ancient Greece. In the game, players will be tasked with defeating mythological creatures and gods in single-player or co-op.

Achilles is currently available in early access on Steam so anyone interested can check the game out right now. The full release is scheduled for later this year.

#39 Soulstice

Developer: Reply Game Studios

Publisher: Modus Games

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

This hack and slash title allows players to explore a dark world filled with mystery. Soulstice features a diverse combat system and tells a coming-of-age fantasy story about two sisters, Briar and Lute. The sisters have been reborn as Chimera and the transformation has granted them superhuman strength and resilience. The two must reclaim a city in ruins that has been invaded by Wraiths. Get ready for fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and arduous boss encounters.

#38 Diablo 4

Developer: Blizzard Entertainement

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release: TBA

Diable IV is an upcoming dungeon crawler and is the fourth installment of the popular Diablo series. Players can choose from four classes of characters including Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Rogue. The environment is an open world and takes gamers across five different regions filled with forests, coastal areas, werewolves, and many more menacing creatures.

The hack and slash game was first announced in 2019 and unfortunately is still without a release date. Although, developers did reveal that Diablo IV will be available on PS4, Xbox Ones, and PC. Considering next-gen consoles have been released since 2019, there is a good chance the game will get PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions as well.

#37 Zenith: The Last City

Developer: Ramen VR

Publisher: Ramen VR

Platform: PC

Release: January 27, 2022

Zenith: The Last City is a particularly intriguing entry into the hack and slash genre as it is played in VR. The game allows gamers to fight, craft, and explore this massively multiplayer world. The game features the ability to forge alliances, form friendships, and participate in raids. The world of Zenith has been built for immersion and features ocean site towns and white-capped mountains. Zenith: The Last City is now available to play on Steam.

#36 Thief Simulator 2

Developer: Noble Muffins

Publisher: PlayWay S.A.

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: TBA

What if I told you, you could become a world-class robber complete with stealing valuables, expensive cars, and mounds of cash all while never worrying about prison time? Thief Simulator 2 allows gamers to do just that. This hack and slash game requires players to take on various jobs robbing others, with the work growing in risk and profitability as you gain more experience. Unfortunately, there is no release date for Thief Simulator 2 but the good news is that it will be available across consoles and Steam when it does launch.

#35 V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

The gothic open world of V Rising is perfect for gamers interested in playing as a bloodthirsty vampire who must hunt nearby settlements at night and retreat into the shadows during the day. This game starts off with a vampire who has woken after centuries of slumber. The world is a very different place and filled with unknown dangers. V Rising has players travel through lush forests, hunt humans, and even raise a castle where loot can be stored. This upcoming title doesn’t have an exact release date yet but will be available on Steam. Add it to your wishlist now!

#34 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PX, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

This action RPG from acclaimed developer PlatinumGames allows up to four players to take on the Tower of Babel. Available in either single-player or online co-op, Babylon’s Fall takes place at a time when all of the Babylonians have perished and only the Ziggurat tower remains. A new empire has arrived, ready to pillage and uncover past treasures. Players can join forces with other Sentinals and ascend to greatness as they fight to survive the climb to the top of the Tower of Babel.

#33 Deathground

Developer: Jaw Drop Games

Publisher: Jaw Drop Games

Platform: PC

Release: Coming Soon

Any fan of the Jurassic Park franchise is sure to appreciate Deathground. The game is presented in either solo or co-op modes and forces players to survive a desperate battle against deadly AI dinosaurs. This survival horror game allows for teams of up to three players to form a group of professional hunters and survivalists on a mission to retrieve the loot in the Deathground. Teamwork and cooperation are essential in this hack and slash horror title. Add Deathground to your Steam wishlist today to be notified when it releases!

#32 Bionicle: Masks of Power

Developer: Team Kahoni

Publisher: Team Kahoni

Platform: PC

Release: Demo Coming Soon

Bionicle: Masks of Power is an upcoming fan-made game based on the popular line of LEGO construction toys. The adventure RPG is open-world and takes place in the Bionicle universe. It follows the legend of Toa, featuring a quest to collect the kahoni masks of power, free the islanders of Mata Nui, and defeat the evil Makuta. The single-player title was built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 4 and is great for anyone who loved the 2001 game Bionicle: Quest for the Toa. There is currently no release date for the hack and slash game starring toy figures but developers have said a demo is coming soon.

#31 Stray Blade

Developer: Point Blank Games

Publisher: 505 Games

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Check out the upcoming action RPG which stars a rogue adventurer as he explored the ancient Valley of Acrea with his companion, the Xinnon wolf Boji. Stray Blade has players unveil the history of the forgotten valley and master the powers of the three Acrean Metals in an effort to restore balance to the war-torn land. Experienced in single-player, the game offers a hyper-responsive combat system that allows quick reactions and precise attacks. Stray Blade will be available later this year on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

#30 Trek to Yomi

Developer: Leonard Menchiari

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Trek to Yomi is a uniquely black and white game that follows the young swordsman, Hiroki who has sworn to protect his town from all threats. This lone samurai must embark on a journey filled with visions sword fights and supernatural beings. The game features a streamlined combat system based around traditional; samurai weapons. The cinematic visuals mixed with the thrilling soundtrack are sure to make Trek to Yomi a must play.

#29 Overlord: Escape from Nazarick

Developer: Engines Inc.

Publisher: Kadokawa Corporation

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

This 2D action-adventure game is set in the dark fantasy world of the Overlord franchise. The upcoming installment to the series will have players seek out Clementine’s missing memories and make an escape from the Great Tomb of Nazarick. Clementine suffers from amnesia and is unable to access all of her abilities so players will help her find her memories with an arsecal of weapons and powers. Overlord: Escape from Nazarick will be available later this year on PC and Nintendo Switch.

#28 Crystar

Developer: Gemdrops

Publisher: Spike Chunsoft / NIS America

Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release: March 29, 2022 (US), April 1, 2022 (EU)

Crystar has been available on PS4 and PC since 2019 but will get its Nintendo Switch release this year. This action RPG follows a girl named Rei Hatada who makes a deal with twin demons in an effort to revive her younger dead sister. Crystar has players fight various souls of Purgatory while exploring a wide range of dungeons. Outside of journeying through the afterlife, players also have the chance to return to Rei’s real-world room to prepare for battle, pet her dog, and enjoy everyday life.

#27 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PC

Release: Coming Soon

Developers describe Thymesia as a “grueling” action RPG. It features fast-paced combat with an “intricate” weapon system and takes place in a kingdom where death spreads. Gamers play as a character known mysteriously as code name “Corvus.” This single-player hack and slash title makes use of the deadly plague, making it a deadly weapon. Corvus must use the disease to give his enemies a taste of their own medicine. Add Thymesia to your Steam wishlist today.

#26 Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: February 15, 2022

Empires is an expansion to Dynasty Warriors 9 that was released worldwide this month. The game first launched in 2018 and this will be the game’s first big expansion. The original game is an open-world hack and slash title played from a third-person perspective, featuring elements of stealth. Players can journey through ancient China, traveling on foot, horseback, or boat. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires has fans invade and infiltrate various enemy fortifications. Check out the game and its new expansion across all consoles and PC.

#25 Crowsworn

Developer: Mongoose Rodeo

Publisher: Mongoose Rodeo

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: TBD

Get ready to explore the dark world of Crownsworn. in an environment filled with both men and monsters, this action-packed platformer had players battle deadly creatures with a variety of combat maneuvers. This single-player title features precise controls, over-the-top combat combos, a massive world to explore, and more. It currently has no release date but will be available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

#24 BLACK MYTH: WUKONG (2023)

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2023

While Black Myth: Wukong is not technically a 2022 game, the highly anticipated title is worth paying attention to. The game is due to be an action RPG based on the 16-century Chinese novel, Journey to the West. The game has been described as souls-like, a genre that has been growing in popularity. Especially since the recent release of critically acclaimed Elden Ring. It will available on next-gen consoles and PC.

#23 Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Developer: Archangel Studios

Publisher: Archangel Studios

Platform: PC

Release: Q2 2022

Bleak Faith: Forsaken allows players to explore the remnants of a past civilization. The dark world is vast and filled with unforgiving enemies. Players can enjoy exploring, discovering pockets of natural life in Bleak Faith: Forsaken‘s unique perpetually expanding Omnistructure. The single-player title is due to launch in quarter two of this year, add it to your Steam wishlist to make sure you don’t miss out!

#22 Otherworld Legends

Developer: ChillyRoom

Publisher: ChillyRoom

Platform: PC

Release: April 28, 2022

The roguelike brawler that is Otherworld Legends is described by developers as a “blood-pumping” and “face-bashing” game. Players are able to master the heroes of their choice, craft uniquely broken builds, and explore various dungeons filled with deadly enemies. Available to play in single-player or online co-op, Otherworld Legends features fierce fighters inhabiting the frigid plains of Scandinavia. Check out the upcoming hack and slash title on Steam in April.

#21 Have a Nice Death

Developer: Magic Design Studios

Publisher: Perfect World Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: March 2022

Take on the role of the grim reaper in this 2D action roguelike game. Have a Nice Death has players work as Death, complete with managing employees, balancing the constant flow of incoming souls, and even making vacation plans. Players must restore order with Death’s trusty scythe and show the employees who’s boss. This indie is darkly charming and features a diverse cast of memorable characters. Check it out on Steam next month.

#20 Ultra Age

Developer: Next Stage Inc.

Publisher: Next Stage Inc.

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Release: TBA

The sword-swinging action game, Ultra Age is set far in the future and follows the story of a young warrior by the name of Age. Players must use various blades to battle robotic enemies and mutant foes. The game offers the chance to explore futuristic locales and investigate a conspiracy concerning the fate of the planet. This upcoming single-player hack and slash game has gamers choose from a wide variety of swords with different characteristics. Keep an eye out for Ultra Age.

#19 Batora: Lost Haven

Developer: Stromind Games

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

Batora: Lost Haven stars a girl with physical and mental powers as she works to save the Earth from oblivion. This action RPG leads players on a journey across vibrant planets filled with adventure. A key aspect of the combat system has mental power used equally with physical power. Alternating between each combat style is crucial to defeating enemies in Batora: Lost Haven.

#18 Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Developer: Angry Demon Studio

Publisher: Angry Demon Studio

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

According to developers, “Want to slice creepy toys? Want to dice mutated unicorns? Want to play as a murder kitty on a death-dealing hoverboard? Great news! Gori: Cuddly Carnage is the game you’ve been waiting for!” This fast-paced, third-person hack and slash game involves a futuristic world that has been destroyed by the Adorable Army. Add Gori: Cuddly Carnage to your Steam wishlist today!

#17 Ember Knights

Developer: Tiny Titan Studios

Publisher: Asmodee Digital

Platform: PC

Release: Spring 2022

Ember Knight is described as “a fast-paced multiplayer rogue-lite.” If nothing else, it certainly is fast-paced. The game, which features multiplayer co-op for 1-4 players, is all about building powerful attack synergies that are unique to each player depending on how you choose to customize them. Players can customize their loadouts with upgradeable perks, magic skills, and relics. Ember Knights has a release date of Spring 2022 but there is a free demo available now on Steam.

#16 The Unliving

Developer: RocketBrush Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PC

Release: First half of 2022

The Unliving is a rogue-lite action RPG where players must work as a Necromancer to command an undead army. This game offers the opportunity to burn cities to ash with devastating spells, battle menacing bosses, and turn enemies into servants. This single-player title is currently available for early access on Steam with a full release coming later this year.

#15 Shady Knight

Developer: Alexey ‘cptnsigh’

Publisher: Alexey ‘cptnsigh’

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

Anyone interested in interactive fast-paced swords fights are sure to be intrigued by Shady Knight. The game allows players to participate in a unique form of combat mixed with acrobatic archery from a first-person perspective. Work as a knight and barrel through enemies on this fluid and fun platform. Add Shady Knight to your Steam wishlist today!

#14 Undecember

Developer: Needs Games

Publisher: LINE Games

Platform: PC

Release: Q1 2022

As a hack and slash action RPG, Undecember has players become Rune Hunters and combine a variety of Skill and Link Runes to promote character growth. The soon-to-be-released game provides the opportunity to annihilate countless enemies at once, choose from select combat styles, combine an infinite mix of skills, and take part in a wide variety of game content such as the main story, the Chaos Dungeon, boss raids, PvP scenarios, and a guild. Undecember developers will launch the top-down game on Steam in the first quarter of this year.

#13 Deflector

Developer: Arrowfist Games

Publisher: Super.com

Platform: PC

Release: January 27, 2022

Developers describe Deflector as a ” high-octane bullet hell rogue-lite set in a deadly world.” The indie title has players upgrade characters’ DNA and evolve them into totally new beings. The game’s objective is to deflect enemy attacks by sending them right back to your foes. Players can combine upgrades to unlock powerful abilities, create explosive clones, and duplicate deflected projectiles. Deflector is now available to play on Steam.

#12 Asterigos

Developer: Acme Gamestudios

Publisher: Acme Gamestudios

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: Spring 2022

This action RPG comes from Taiwan-based developer Acme Gamestudios. Asterigos is strongly inspired by the real-world Greco-Roman historical periods. It features exploring an ancient world, battling a diverse range of cursed beats, and a story told from differing perspectives. Asterigos will be available this coming spring on PS4, PS5, and PC.

#11 Blind Fate: Edo no Yami

Developer: Troglobytes Games

Publisher: 101XP

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: Q1 2022

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami is a captivating cyberpunk-themed side scroller that dives deep into a sci-fi world that is both futuristic and in keeping with ancient tradition. Players can slash robots with their trusty katana, use high-tech implants to navigate the map and battle ferocious enemies. This futuristic samurai tale is sure to enthrall hack and slash enthusiasts. Blind Fate: Edo no Yami will be available across all consoles and PC.

#10 Kalyzmyr

Developer: Psychoseel

Publisher: Next in Game

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

If you’re a fan of dungeon crawlers and hack and slash games, Kalyzmyr could be right up your alley. This game stars a legendary warrior named Smyrna as attempts to escape a dungeon called Kalyzmyr. There’s plenty of button mashing to be done with the randomly generated enemies that appear ready for battle. This single-player game is currently available for early access on Steam.

#9 Nobody Saves the World

Developer: DrinkBox Studios

Publisher: DrinkBox Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: January 18, 2022

This action RPG is a hack and slash dungeon crawler that allows players to transform into a slug, ghost, dragon, or many other forms. Nobody Saves the World is from the creators of the popular Guacamelee and boasts a review score of 92% on Steam. The key features of this game include transforming into over 15 distinct forms, mixing and matching abilities, going on some unconventional quests, and exploring dungeons. Nobody Saves the World is available now on Steam and Xbox consoles.

#8 Conan Chop Chop

Developer: Mighty Kingdom

Publisher: Funcom

Platform: PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Conan Chop Chop is a co-op roguelike hack and slash. The game is described as a “hilarious take on Conan the Barbarian” and, judging by the trailers, it certainly seems like it. Gamers can hack and slash their way through bad guys in single-player, couch co-op, and online co-op. This indie title looks like a blast. The game is going to be released on March 1 but anyone interested in the game can also check out the demo that is available right now.

#7 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Spring 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a soon-to-be-released action game that follows a squad of Imperial Guardsmen investigating a potential Chaos infiltration on the planet Atoma Prime. The gameplay follows a similar formula to Fatshark’s Warhammer: Verminitude which has four players work together to defeat waves of enemies. Gather your friends and get ready to take on some menacing foes in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide this coming Spring.

#6 The Company Man

Developer: Forust

Publisher: Forust

Platform: PC

Release: May 28, 2021

Take on the corporate world in this unique 2D platformer. The Company Man has players attack their coworkers with a crazy keyboard and shoot evil bosses with emails. Attempt to survive company life as you attempt to become CEO in this charming hack and slash title. This single-player game will become available this coming May on Steam. Release your work stress with The Company Man!

#5 Wizard with a Gun

Developer: Galvanic Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Wizard with a Gun is an upcoming online cooperative sandbox survival game. It is set in a magical wilderness filled with dangerous creatures and intriguing mysteries. Players can collect, craft, and customize their wizards however they choose. The game offers both single-player and online co-op experiences. It features a variety of different combat schemes, including hack and slash gameplay.

This whimsical top-down game doesn’t yet have an exact release date but developers have promised Wizard with a Gun will make its way to Steam and Nintendo Switch this year.

#4 God of War [PC]

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: January 14, 2022

2018’s God of War is arguably the best game of the PS4 generation. The game, which is a reimagining of the franchise, follows Kratos as a father. Instead of the Greek gods, this time the Norse gods are the ones feeling Kratos’ wrath. The PC port of the game was finally released this year and has been almost universally praised as an excellent port of the game. In fact, many would say it is now the version of the game to play because of all the PC enhancements that were made to the game. Even for those who played the game on PS4, God of War on PC is probably worth playing again.

#3 Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: TBA

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the original 2011 hit game. Although details are light on Space Marine 2 at the moment, if it’s anything like the first game, and it seems like it is, there should be a rewarding mixture of shooter and hack and slash gameplay. Warhammer fans in particular should be excited for this hack and slash. More news on Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 should be released later this year.

#2 Palworld

Developer: Pocketpair

Publisher: Pocketpair

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Pocketpair stunned the gaming community when it released a trailer for Palworld in January 2022. The promotional video featured Pokémon-like animals holding guns and being forced into factory labor. This hack and slash title offers a multiplayer open-world environment where players must fight to survive. Mysterious creatures called “Pal” can be used to fight, build, farm, and work in factories. The game allows both single-player and online co-op modes. Add it to your Steam wishlist so you don’t miss it!

#1 God Of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

God of War: Ragnarok is not only one of the most hyped hack and slash games of 2022, it’s one of the most hyped games of any genre. The follow-up to 2018’s phenomenal God of War, Ragnarok is continuing the story of the reimagined 2018 game. The God of War franchise was the undisputed king of hack and slash games from 2005-2013. The franchise’s gameplay may be a little different these days but the games are still the best of the best. Ragnarok is sure to be one of the best hack and slash games this year and perhaps even the best overall game of the year. God of War: Ragnarok will be released later this year for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.