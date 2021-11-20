Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | Regigigas, Giratina, Cresselia & More

Before you’ve left your home and said goodbye to your parents in Pokemon, I’m wondering when and where I’m going to get my first juicy Legendary. Legendary Pokemon are what we’re all after. The super-secret, super-strong, and super intimidating post-game Legendaries are just so enticing. They’re a little hidden. They’re powerful. They’ve just got a mystique that makes you want to hunt them down, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl adds even more Legendaries for you to acquire than were in the original version of the game.

Here, we’re running down how to get all the hidden Legendary Pokemon. The two mascot Pokemon are exclusive to whatever version you buy, and they’re guaranteed to be captured by the end of the story. But, there are more Pokemon to unlock — totally optional and hidden Legendary Pokemon. All the Legendary Pokemon that are exclusively included in this remake are found in the new Ramanas Park. We’ll explain which Pokemon you can randomly find in that part of the game too.

Legendary Pokemon Locations Guide

Dialga: EXCLUSIVE TO POKEMON BRILLIANT DIAMOND – Encountered as you progress through the story. When you encounter the leader of Team Galactic at Spear Pillar. After defeating him, you will then battle Dialga and catch them.

Palkia: EXCLUSIVE TO POKEMON SHINING PEARL – Encountered as you progress through the story. When you encounter the leader of Team Galactic at Spear Pillar. After defeating him, you will then battle Palkia and catch them.

Mesprit: Lake Verity – After completing the story and defeating the Elite Four, travel to Lake Verity — a new post-game exclusive location. Mesprit is first encountered in the cavern interior of Lake Verity. After the encounter, it will roam the Sinnoh Region. You can track its location through the Marking Map in the Poketch.

Uxie: Lake Acuity – After completing the story and defeating the Elite Four, travel to Lake Acuity — a new post-game exclusive location. Uxie is first encountered in the cavern interior of Lake Acuity. After the encounter, it will roam the Sinnoh Region. You can track its location through the Marking Map in the Poketch.

Azelf: Lake Valor – After completing the story and defeating the Elite Four, travel to Lake Valor — a new post-game exclusive location. Azelf is first encountered in the cavern interior of Lake Valor. After the encounter, it will roam the Sinnoh Region. You can track its location through the Marking Map in the Poketch.

Cresselia : Fullmoon Island – After completing the story, you’ll be able to access the Fight Area city in the Battle Zone region. Once you enter Fight Area, you’ll be able to acquire the National Pokedex. Talk to the Sailor in Canalave who talks to you about his sick kid. Talk to the kid, then talk to the sailor again to travel to Fullmoon Island . You’ll encounter Cresselia here. After the encounter, use the Marking Map app to track Cresselia’s location.

Regigigas : Snowpoint Temple – After completing the story, you’ll be able to access the Fight Area city in the Battle Zone region. Once you enter Fight Area, you’ll be able to acquire the National Pokedex. After gaining the National Pokedex, Snowpoint Temple will unlock north of Snowpoint City. Travel there and reach the lowest floor to encounter Regigigas. It is asleep. To awaken Regigigas and battle it, you must bring Regirock , Regice , and Registeel . These three Pokemon can be captured in Ramanas Park , a new location connected to Route 221.

Heatran : Stark Mountain – After completing the story, you’ll be able to access the Fight Area city in the Battle Zone region. Once you enter Fight Area, you’ll be able to acquire the National Pokedex. Talk to Buck in the Fight Area and follow the steps to reach Stark Mountain. After the sequence, return to Stark Mountain (at the end of Route 227) to re-fight Heatran and capture it.

Giratina : Turnback Cave – After completing the story, you’ll be able to access the Fight Area city in the Battle Zone region. Once you enter Fight Area, you’ll be able to acquire the National Pokedex. This unlocks a new area called Sendoff Spring, to the right on Route 214. In this lake, you can find a cave called Turnback Cave. Read the pillar in each room. The number on the pillar corresponds to a direction of the pointers on a clockface. 12 is north, 3 is east, 6 is south, and 9 is west. You need to complete the maze in 30 rooms or less. If you complete the puzzle, you’ll encounter Giratina at the end of the path.

More Legendary Pokemon | Ramanas Park

There are even more Legendary Pokemon you can earn by finding them in Ramanas Park, a new location exclusive to the remake. Like other Legendary Pokemon hunts, you won’t be able to access these Pokemon until after you’ve completed the story. Ramanas Park is located in the far southeaster of Sinnoh, connected to Route 221.

Depending on your version of the game, you’ll only be able to access certain Legendary Pokemon. Here’s a quick list for both versions of the game.

NOTE: More Legendary Pokemon may be available in this location. We’ll update the guide to include more as they’re discovered.