11 BEST War Games of 2022

We have you covered if you’re after a new war military game to get into. In this list, we will highlight some of the best war games available coming out this year. You don’t want to put too much focus on the actual ranking. We’re just highlighting some of the new war games coming out, and these games can shift around quite a bit after they release. With that said, you’ll want to check out our list and come back as we continue to update it.

Disclaimer: War Hospital,Alliance of the Sacred Suns, Medic Pacific War, Company of Heroes 3 was removed as the game is no longer expected in 2022.

#11 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Developer: TaleWorlds

Publisher: TaleWorlds

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release date: October 25, 2022

Are you ready for the next epic medieval title? If so, jump into Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and seek glory for yourself and your clan!

That is the name of the game. You’ll helm your own clan and then seek to have them recognized among the best in the land. But the question is, “How will you accomplish that?” You might try to conquer all your foes so they can’t stand against you. Or you might attempt the political side of things and see how many relationships you can build so they can support you when you make your claim.

Either way, medieval glory, and battle await!

#10 Aircraft Carrier Survival

Developer: CreativeForge Games

Publisher: CreativeForge Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Aircraft Carrier Survival is an upcoming World War II game where you take control of an aircraft carrier. The name pretty much tells you everything need to know. You’ll manage your crew on board of your ship. This means sending out commands to attack opposing forces, repairing hulls from torpedoes, planning out missions, and making hard decisions to keep your crew alive and your ship from sinking to the ocean bottom. So far, the game doesn’t have any specific release date yet, so we’re left waiting to see if the game will arrive this year or not.

#9 Regiments

Developer: Bird’s Eye Games

Publisher: Bird’s Eye Games, MicroProse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Regiments is a real-time tactics game set within the Cold War, turning into a World War III. Players will find the game will toss them into Germany as they battle against other world powers for domination. You’ll run your army through various ground control such as tanks or using the different air warfare in the skies. There are also four factions attached, including the USA, East Germany, West Germany, and the Soviet Union. Players can go through the game as one of the factions and attempt to take control of another chaotic warfare pulling countries from all over the world onto the battlefield.

#8 Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2

Release date: May 12, 2022

Developer: Brilliant Game Studios

Publisher: Brilliant Game Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Well that’s not a title that’ll get you excited in the least, now is it?

So, what is Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2? Well…the name actually does a good job of telling you. You see, in this game, you’ll actually get to go and construct the “epic battle scenes” that you have wanted to see created. Whether it’s a couple dozen soldiers fighting each other, or hundreds, or thousands, or even MILLIONS, you’ll get to put them to the test here.

Whatever you want, you can put them to war here and the game will render it. It promises high-quality, lots of details, and the ability to really go nuts with your battle scenarios. What more could you ask for?

#7 Terra Invicta

Developer: Pavonis Interactive

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Terra Invicta is a 4X strategy title centered around an alien invasion. Earth quickly becomes divided on what to do, and it’s split off into different factions. With the invasion coming at any moment, players are taking control of their faction as it seeks power. For instance, some factions want to go to war against the invasion, others seek to welcome the aliens with open arms, and then there are factions that want to find a way to flee the planet. To ensure your faction comes out on top, you’ll have to take out your opposing factions strategically. This means capturing resources and points of resources.

#6 Warno

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Warno is an upcoming tactical turn-based strategy game based around a fictional World War III. It was a tense time during the Cold War era, and this video game tells a story if war really broke out and nations collided once again. Players will have a few different campaigns to take in order to see what power might come out on top. There’s even some focus on getting the game historically accurate as developers are bringing in several hundreds of different vehicles and weapons. Players can control a group of their military as they take to the skies, send off missiles, or watch as your ground forces attempt to take control of different points of interest.

#5 Starship Troopers – Terran Command

Developer: The Artistocrats

Publisher: Slitherine

Platform: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

The Starship Troopers franchise is about to see a new video game release this year with Starship Troopers – Terran Command. In this game, players are getting an RTS experience that is centered around a mining planet. Operations became disrupted when the Arachnid emerged and began to terrorize the workers. These giant insects are the prime target for your new mobile command. Players will send out their military group and figure out how to eliminate the problem. Since the Arachnid is seemingly endless with numbers, brute force will not win the battle alone. Instead, you’ll have to work on tactics to get the planet clear from these giant pests.

#4 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

2022 will be the year that we get the third Total War: Warhammer installment. The concluding trilogy of Total War: Warhammer will take players to the Realm of Chaos. If you enjoyed the past installments, then you might already know that we are moving up from the four factions. Instead, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six factions, including the four Chaos Gods and Kislev and Cathay. Players can also expect a larger map than past installments of the franchise. With all that said, this is still a turn-based, real-time tactics game that will take place in the Realm of Chaos, the source of all magic.

#3 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Travellers Tales, TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Lego games are constantly popping out into the marketplace. Typically, these games are parodies of the source material. We’ve even seen a few Star Wars Lego games come out in the past. However, this upcoming release is a retelling of the entire Skywalker saga. All nine movies are being represented here, and players can jump in and out of the episodes as they please. While the campaign will feature several iconic moments from the films, some gameplay mechanics were tweaked. For instance, we know the combat was enhanced, so there might be a bit more control in battling enemies with a lightsaber, blaster, or the force. Since these games are typically toned down quite a bit, you might find it to be a perfect option to enjoy with younger audiences.

#2 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: 2022

Fans of the Vermintide franchise may want to take notice of another multiplayer-focused video game coming out called Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. With this game, you’ll find another 4-player co-op action game set within the Warhammer 40,000 hive city of Tertium. Similar to other 4-player co-op action games, this is more of a wave-based title where you’re battling off all kinds of enemies in spurts. So far, we know that there is a mix of melee and ranged combat while there also being a class system. As expected, you can eventually make different upgrades to your gear or particular load-out as you attempt to battle off the infiltration of Chaos onto the city.

#1 Isonzo

Developer: BlackMill Games

Publisher: M2H

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

A military war game based around WWI we think you should be checking out is Isonzo. The overall game focuses on the Italian Front. You’ll battle against the opposing forces throughout Italy, aiming to be more historically accurate, everything from uniforms, weapons to the locations are being replicated to showcase what it was really like during chaotic frontline battles. There is also online PVP where players can join together and battle within the different game modes. Players can even get an inside look at how the game might handle as the developers have brought out other historical war video games in the past. These are the folks who brought Tannenberg and Verdun. Both of those games have had a strong following, so there are some high expectations that Isonzo can deliver.