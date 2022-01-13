Vanguard Zombies: Season 1 – How To Easily Survive In The Void | Round 100+ Guide

The Void is the latest challenge Call of Duty: Vanguard players have to overcome. After a rocky launch, the developers have finally included a round-based mode… sort of. This is an additional challenge in Der Anfang, dropping players into a recreation of the Shi No Numa map. The rounds will rapidly increase as harder-and-harder undead flood into the relatively small space. Due to the size, this is actually one of the harder areas to stay alive in.

But players have found ways to survive into Round 100+ solo. You’ll need a good weapon and the right artifact to survive that long. A few altar upgrades can’t hurt either. Here, we’ll explain exactly what you need to do to crush the latest map completely. If you’re looking to earn a little Zombies XP, this is the way to do it solo. Once you’ve got the rhythm down, you’ll barely be working at all.

How To Stay Alive Longest In The Void | Loadout Guide

Before going to the Shi No Numa map — called the Void here — you’ll need to stock up on the right gear. Create your loadout with this weapon and artifact.

Survival Loadout : Weapon : Einhorn Revolving Artifact : Ring of Fire

:

Once you start Der Anfang, complete 4 portals around the map — the two to reach the Void portal, and two more anywhere else. You’ll get a total of 4 Sacrificial Hearts. Use the hearts to upgrade Ring of Fire to Tier IV at the Tome of Rituals and upgrade your Einhorn Revolving with one Pack-a-Punch upgrade. You should be able to afford it after completing four portals.

Next, travel to the Void and enter the Mess Hall room. There’s a dead-end pantry with a single zombie window. Squeeze into the corner and fight back the zombie horde. When lots of undead swarm you, use the Ring of Fire to easily wipe them out with your Pack-a-Punch’d shotgun. You can rush and use the PaP Machine on the map to upgrade to higher tiers without leaving the Void.

To make yourself even more powerful, select altar upgrades that increase the rate you regain your artifact power. You can always leave the Void and spend your many, many saved-up Sacrificial Hearts. You’ll earn one Sacrificial Heart for every 3 rounds of completion.

And that’s it! A perfect, simple strategy to absolutely crushing the newest round-based survival map in Zombies. You can do this with a team or do it completely solo. Either way, you’ve basically found the win button. Most zombies will die before they can even reach you. It takes a little bit of practice to get just right, but once you’ve got it down, there’s no way to lose.