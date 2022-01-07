7 NEW City Building Games of 2022

City building and management tycoon games are constantly popping up each year. 2022 is no exception to that trend, as we already have quite a few city-building games that we can’t wait to play. In this list, we have a few city-building titles that are coming out this year. Of course, you’ll want to keep tabs on this post as we’ll continue to update it with new information and games.

#7 Prehistoric Kingdom

Developer: Blue Meridian

Publisher: Crytivo

Platforms: PC

Release: April 2022

If you enjoy Zoo Tycoon, there is Prehistoric Kingdom worth checking out. This game is all about building up a zoo aimed at prehistoric and extinct dinosaurs. It’s quite a bit like another take to the Jurassic Park franchise. You’re actively building up enclosures that are perfect for the various dinosaurs. Whether it’s massive Woolly Mammoths to the ever ferocious Tyrannosaurs Rex, each creature has its own specific environment that would be appropriate to them. We’re interested in seeing how this holds up against something like Jurassic World Evolution 2, but for now, it looks like the developers are still needing a bit more time with the game. So instead, players can expect Prehistoric Kingdom sometime later on this year.

#6 Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Publisher: Dotemu

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

Pharaoh is an older city-building title from the classic team over at Sierra. Now years later, we’re actually getting a remake release. Pharaoh: A New Era is a complete overhaul of this game. Players are stepping into the role of a Pharaoh who must take of his people and land. This means building up structures from the iconic pyramids, Sphinx, to mausoleums. At the same time, you’re building up your kingdom and ensuring that your people are well taken of. But, there are other threats to make a note of. You can establish solid trade routes, bountiful resources, and good graces of the gods, but there are always enemies looking to take advantage. You’ll need to ensure that you have a good guard up to protect the land from those that would seek easy prey. At the moment, we’re uncertain just when we can expect this title to hit the marketplace.

#5 IXION

Developer: Bulwark Studios

Publisher: Kasedo Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

IXION has a familiar storyline. It puts players into the role of a spaceship commander. You’re on a journey through space with a group of survivors. With hopes of finding a new home, players mainly have to ensure that the survivors on board are taken care of. Being in space, you’ll constantly have to work around the clock to find new resources to haul back in hopes of preventing a mutiny. There are several research unlocks to get through, areas to uncover, jobs to place survivors on, locations to mine, and even other survivors out there in the deep dark depths of space. However, resources are not all you’ll need to be mindful of as you never know when disaster might strike and need your attention on the ship. At the moment of writing this game description, it looks like we’ll see this game hit the marketplace at some point this year.

#4 The Wandering Village

Developer: Stray Fawn

Publisher: Stray Fawn

Platforms: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: NA

The Wandering Village is a project you might have initially spotted through a Kickstarter campaign. Hopefully, we’ll see the game arrive through an early access phase on Steam this year. This is a city-building and management game. It’s an interesting concept to say the least. In this title, players are trying to survive in the post-apocalypse. With most of the world completely toxic and incapable of life, our group of survivors managed to uncover a safe haven. Players will survive by living among the land found sprouting on the back of a massive creature. You’ll have plenty of resources to uncover, biomes to explore, and a limited area to attempt to thrive. Of course, your choices may result in a symbiotic or more of a parasite to this beast you’ve taken advantage of.

#3 Diplomacy is Not an Option

Developer: Door 407

Publisher: Door 407

Platforms: PC

Release: January 26, 2022 Early Access

There are many different medieval city-building games, but this one is all about war. The title has players taking the ruler of a kingdom who has to fight to gain the precious resources needed for a prosperous future. The title is all about sending waves of enemies towards your kingdom in this game. Fortunately, it looks like nothing is locked away behind a series of research trees and milestones. You’ll get all the necessary tools to build up a strong army. However, with the game throwing as many enemies your way as possible, you might find that the kingdom can get overrun. Developers stress the importance of keeping a close eye on where your soldiers are attacking, kill zones, and even places to retreat if you find enemies are gaining the upper hand. While Diplomacy is Not An Option is coming to the marketplace this year, it’s not doing so as a full game. Instead, players will find this title entering the public through an early access phase on Steam.

#2 Two Point Campus

Developer: Two Point Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: NS, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

The Two Point Hospital games are always fun, lighthearted experiences. This year we’re getting Two Point Campus, where the goal is for players to build up the university of their dreams. You’ll build up everything from the decor and fauna outside of the buildings to the innards of each structure. There are housing to take care of, professors to hire, and student needs to be mindful of. Although, the campus itself might be a bit more unique to what you’d find today. Players will build up campuses made specifically for certain professions. For example, you might craft a school aimed for knights to a location where chefs can learn how to create the perfect giant pizza. If you ever played a Two Point game before, like the modern Two Point Hospital, you know exactly what you’re in for. However, right now, all we know is that the developers are pushing to get Two Point Campus out into the marketplace at some point this year.

#1 Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 bit studios

Publisher: 11 bit studios

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

Frostpunk was a huge hit when it was first released. Players had a tough strategy game as they attempted to build up a city in a harsh never-ending winter. With limited resources and a group of survivors to please, every choice you made was a critical one. Now a sequel is in the works, but we’re uncertain just when we’ll get our hands on this one. Frostpunk 2 will once again toss players back into the frigid storm the world is undergoing. However, while the first game is based around a coal system to heat and power up the city, this upcoming game is all about oil extraction. As a result, players can expect another difficult strategy city builder experience. Several critical choices will pop up, which could flood precious resources into the city or turn the citizens against you, resulting in your quick execution.