Square Enix President Made A Statement To Engage With NFT In The Coming Future

During the occasion of New Year, Square Enix president, Yosuke Matsuda takes a step forward by engaging in NFTs and blockchain to decentralize gaming. He wrote a letter to the fans on their official website stating that he sees the future of NFTs in the gaming industry.

In the letter, Yosuke Matsuda has addressed a wide spectrum of technologies from the “metaverse” to cloud gameplay and AI. He also mentions his interest in blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens. Yosuke stated in the letter that although there are no solid plans for blockchain to be implemented in the coming titles. He also mentions that the company will ramp up its efforts to develop a business accordingly. There is also a mention of potentially issuing their own tokens in games in the future.

Matsuda acknowledges that a lot of players do not like the idea of microtransactions becoming a fundamental part of their games. “I realize that some people who ‘play to have fun’ and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations toward these new trends, and understandably so,” he states.

Despite popular opinion from the fans, he does plan on branching into the world of NFTs and hopes that players understand his perspective. He believes that fans need to be incentivized in a better way than the gratification of playing games. Matsuda feels like the creative contributions and user-generated content of games have a better potential to be monetized using this technology.

Many players who play for fun have raised their voices to speak against this action, but Matsuda believes this is the right step for them. Speculations of future games being play to earn are popping up while others feel like blockchain technology is best kept away from gaming.

Such a letter is not abnormal when it comes to large public corporations, as they want to be seen by investors as up-to-date with the latest trends in technology to further benefit the parties and gamers.