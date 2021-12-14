Top 20 NEW Open World Games of 2022

2020 and 2021 were a bit of a tough challenge for developers. The worldwide health pandemic outbreak caused so many quarantine orders and shutdowns to take place. As a result, several video games that we were anticipating have been pushed back. That should make for quite the packed year for video games in 2022. In this list, we’re going to highlight some video games we can’t wait to play. With that said, don’t read too much into the actual ranking here. Until all the games are out and 2022 is wrapping, it’s difficult to really rank these games. Without further ado, here are our picks for the best new open-world games coming in 2022.

#20 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

If you’re looking to step back into Gotham City has the Dark Knight this year, then you’re out of luck. However, you will get an opportunity to clear the streets of Gotham City as either Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, or Red Hood. Within Gotham Knights, players will follow a brand new storyline that features Bruce Wayne’s demise. First, however, Bruce sent out one last message to the Bat-Family, alerting the group that it’s up to them when it comes to keeping the citizens of Gotham City safe.

So far, we know that this is an action RPG title where players will be putting up a fight against a new enemy group, the Court of Owls, which was featured in the DC Comics universe from The New 52 Batman run. Gotham Knights are also set up to be a completely open-world right from the start, and best of all, there’s no level grinding. You will find that the enemies will become stronger as you level up naturally, so it doesn’t look like the game will keep you out from any particular area.

#19 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

State of Decay is a third-person survival horror video game series that got its start back in 2013. Now we’re gearing up for a third installment, although outside of a teaser trailer confirming the game is in the works, we don’t have much more to go off on. Overall, in the game series, players are tossed into an open-world environment during a zombie apocalypse. From there, players must scavenge for items and build strongholds. The teaser trailer we’ve received so far showcases a snow tundra with mutated animals. Still, an exact location or what new hostile obstacles we’ll be facing has yet to be revealed.

#18 The Day Before

Developer: Fntastic

Publisher: Mytona

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 21, 2022

The Day Before is a game that’s often described to be quite a bit like The Division. In this game, we’re taken to a post-pandemic America that has been seemingly wiped out. Most have been infected with a virus that turns them into mindless zombies. Now once bustling cities are nothing more than a shell of their former glory. Players are just trying to survive in this open-world MMO. You’ll have to go around different buildings searching for useful loot, resources to maintain your vitals, and better gear. Of course, not everyone you’ll meet along the way is friendly. There could very well be a group venturing around in search of easy prey. It’s a constant fight players are being tossed into. As a result, playing with friends might be key to always having someone looking out for your back. With that said, even if you’re not coming across hostile players, you’ll still have to deal with the slew of the undead.

#17 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: April 28, 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was a game that the developers tried to get up into the marketplace several years ago at this point. Unfortunately, development was scrapped but was picked back up once again, with players now expecting this title to launch in 2022. Much like the first game, players take the role of a stalker who ventures into The Zone, an area filled with radiation due to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Here, you will seek out goods and come face to face with horrific mutated creatures and abnormalities. Furthermore, this will feature a seamless open-world experience where you can freely explore the dangerous post-apocalyptic wilderness. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much footage of the world we’ll get to explore at this point, but the developers are still pushing for a launch within 2022 so we’ll have to keep tabs on this game.

#16 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Rocksteady Studios delivered a killer Batman series. However, the developers wrapped up their time with the Dark Knight after so long and ended the Arkham franchise. Since then, fans have been wondering what the next game would be from this talented development team. That next game ended up being another DC Comics franchise. Rocksteady Studios is bringing out Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. If you’ve never heard of this franchise before, the IP is based around Arkham Asylum’s worst criminals. Unwillingly tossed into their own elite task force known as the Suicide Squad, this group constantly has their work cut out for them. When situations prove too dire and deadly for other tasked forces, the Suicide Squad is thrown in. Planted with a bomb in their heads, our new group of protagonists is forced into saving the day. We’re following Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark who is on a covert mission in this game. Unfortunately for them, it looks like their targets are a newly brainwashed Justice League leaving them with their greatest challenge yet.

#15 GhostWire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Tango Gameworks might be best known for a more horrifying experience. So far, the studio only has two installments available outside of this upcoming title. If you don’t know them by the development studio name, these are the folks who brought out The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2. Now, the studio is working on something more action-oriented but with still some spooky elements. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, players, are taking the role of Akito, who discovers the citizens of Tokyo had mysteriously vanished. Now in their place are otherworldly spirits. Having new powers that manifested in Akito, our protagonist must use a series of spells and supernatural attacks to defeat the spirits and uncover what is happening in the city.

#14 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Crimson Desert comes from the development studio that has brought out the popular Black Desert MMORPG. In fact, at one time, Crimson Desert was set to be a prequel to Black Desert before the developers scrapped the idea. Now it’s become a standalone experience set within a medieval fantasy world. In this game, we’re thrown into the role of a mercenary who is off exploring a war-torn world. Fortunately, you’re not exploring it alone and partaking in new quests without aid. Apparently, we’ll be building up our own group of mercenaries in this game, each with their own story to tell. You’ll want to group up with fellow mercenaries as it appears this open world is not for the weak. There are all kinds of terrors, both big and small, to be mindful of. Likewise, each region on this map, whether its harsh deserts to the frigid mountains, will have its own unique characters and monsters to face against. Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure just when this game will come out, but we’re hopeful that 2022 doesn’t wrap without it being available.

#13 DokeV

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Pearl Abyss first brought out the highly successful MMORPG, Black Desert. From there, they are developing Crimson Desert and this new IP called DokeV. We don’t have a ton of information on this game quite yet, but visually it’s rather stunning. From what we know so far, this is an open-world action-adventure game centered around creature-collecting. While we are waiting on more details to come out for DokeV, this is one game well worth keeping some tabs on. It might not appeal to everyone, but it certainly has a bright and detailed world.

#12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an anticipated game that we don’t have a ton of information on. At the moment of writing this game description, we have only seen one trailer, but we do know that this game will put players in control of Na’vi. Here we’ll have to work against the RDA forces in a new area of Pandora. While we’re waiting for more information to come out on the game, we know that this title will be developed under Massive Entertainment, who you might know best lately for their work on Tom Clancy’s The Division and its sequel, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

#11 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is a title that was initially supposed to come out in 2021. The video game, much like several other titles, was eventually pushed back to 2022. In Hogwarts Legacy, the game is set well before the events of the Harry Potter franchise. Here, we’re tossed into the late 1800s, where you take the role of a new student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We don’t know a ton of details about the game quite yet, but so far, we do know that this will be an open-world title. Players will be able to freely explore notable locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. Furthermore, there is a morality system, so it would seem like there is a good chance we’ll find a dark arts pathway to take. How this will affect the in-game world, or its narrative remains to be seen.

#10 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: TBA

Atomic Heart is set up in an alternative 1955 timeline where the Soviet Union has advanced dramatically with new technological wonders. Players are stepping into a KGB special agent named P-3, who is tasked with visiting a factory that’s gone silent. To discover what’s going on with this factory, players will need to venture into an area ruled by robots and oddity creatures. We’ve been waiting a good while for this game, and we’re hopeful that Atomic Heart hits the marketplace at some point before 2022 wraps. However, as for the open-world element, we’re left waiting for more confirmation on how big of a map player will get to explore. We know that the game has sections of the factory in different areas but just how expansive the map is for players to venture through and what all you’ll do in this world remains to be seen.

#9 Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

Obsidian Entertainment is known for delivering some pretty iconic RPG titles into the marketplace. In the past, these folks brought out Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and The Outer Worlds, to name a few. However, we know that the studio is working on another brand new RPG title called Avowed. It’s set to be in a fantasy world, and that’s about everything we know. This could be a challenge at Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls franchise, but now that both studios are under the control of Microsoft, it’s hard to say just what this game will be like at this point. We’ve only received one teaser for Avowed, and it didn’t offer anything substantial about the gameplay, narrative, or the world it’s set in. Still, being a game from Obsidian Entertainment, our expectations have been set pretty high.

#8 Forspoken

Credit: Square Enix

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Forspoken is centered around a young woman named Frey Holland that gets transported into a hostile fantasy world called Athia. This action RPG is all about Frey having to fight off hostile enemies, explore the massive world with her sentient bracelet, and ultimately find a way back home to New York City. We are still waiting on more details to come out about this game, but so far, the gameplay footage teased shows quite the fluid and fast-paced world to dash around in. There are various terrains as well, whether it’s rocky mountains to lush forests.

#7 Saints Row

Developer: Volition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

A new Saints Row game is in the works, and so far, reception is mixed. The game is not out yet, but some longtime fans are uncertain how this installment might go. In this game, we’re following a new gang that is rising up to take power. Set within a fictional American southwest city, factions are already established, so it’s an uphill battle to gain some notoriety. Again, we’ll get new characters to take control of the streets, although we’re uncertain if the gameplay will end up being over the top like past installments. So far, we know that this game will be hitting the marketplace early in 2022, so more details should start coming out soon.

#6 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: TBA

There have been rumors that Microsoft wasn’t going to keep the Fable IP on ice forever. Thankfully for fans, Fable is making a significant return with a reboot. Unfortunately, very few details have been released so far at the time of writing this description. Fable has always been about adventure, making choices, and exploring the open world. With this being a reboot, we don’t know if we will experience a familiar narrative or if there will be any locations and characters making a return. What we do know is that Playground Games are developing the title. If you’re not familiar with the name, Playground Games is a studio that is responsible for the Forza Horizon franchise. As a result, this is quite a different project for the studio to handle. While it’s clear that the development studio can craft up some beautiful landscapes for the Forza Horizon games, we’re uncertain just how well the team can pull off an action RPG, especially one that has a big following.

#5 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a massive hit for the franchise. It took players into a big open-world environment, with Link having to save the day once again. This is a must-have title for the Nintendo Switch platform, and it was a bit of a surprise to see that a sequel was already in the works from Nintendo. It was unveiled back in E3 2019 that a new installment would be coming out that will help build up the world we are already familiar with, along with a brand new storyline and gameplay mechanics. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about this sequel yet, and it’s uncertain when exactly we’ll get this game. However, we’re interested in seeing just how the world will change up to or if we might even see some new areas get tacked on.

#4 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Bethesda might be known best for two franchises, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. However, it was clear that the development team was interested in bringing out a new IP into the marketplace that would hopefully have as much success and fame as their past video game releases. Starfield is an upcoming science-fiction video game from Bethesda, which was said to be a next-generation title and that it would be available before the launch of The Elder Scrolls VI. While the next-generation consoles are available, we’re still left waiting on Bethesda to reveal just what Starfield is about. So far, we know the game is set in the future where humanity is colonizing space. In fact, the narrative is centered around two decades after a big faction war. Our player will be a space explorer venturing through different areas. However, the specific details of the premise have yet to be unveiled.

#3 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms:

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 was unveiled during E3 2018, where we are once again tossed into the apocalyptic zombie world and forced to fight for survival. Players will be in a new city location where factions are constantly battling to retain control of the area. However, the developers give players more freedom as they can choose to go down various pathways though they will all have their particular consequences. Just as before, this is an open-world game that will allow players to traverse freely. You’ll have to battle the undead if you choose to leave beyond the city walls, but it seems that life inside the walls is not always safe either. Set fifteen years after the events of the original title, Dying Light 2 will still retain the same hostile zombie creatures though they will continue to be lethargic during the day and more aggressive at night. Meanwhile, our protagonists, this time around, will have more parkour combat at their disposal.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

One of the more popular exclusives on the PlayStation 4 console was Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn. This was an action RPG that throws players into the distant future where humankind has fallen. Nature has taken over, and large mechanical beasts roam the land, forcing what’s left of humanity to resort into small tribal villages. Not much is known about the world of metal, and as a result, seeking the old city structures has been considered taboo. Meanwhile, in the first game, players take the role of a young woman named Aloy, who was banished from her tribe as a baby. Grown-up, Aloy is working to piece together where she came from and why the tribe would even banish an innocent baby. Now it looks like we are getting a sequel in 2021 called Horizon Forbidden West. Players will once again take the role of Aloy, who discovers a new infection plague that is spreading across the land. In hopes of fixing things, Aloy is forced into traveling to the Pacific Coast to find the plague’s source. However, along the way, she will encounter some new mechanical beasts along with other hostile factions.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

There are quite a few fans out there eagerly waiting for the launch of Elden Ring. This is a new game by developers FromSoftware, who you’ll know from the Dark Souls franchise. Players can expect another game full of brutal combat and deep lore. This time around, we have a large open world to explore with plenty of hostile enemies to face against, castles to conquer, and catacombs to uncover. We know that the game will have multiple different paths and even endings. Overall, this means you’ll have some freedom in your campaign. Additionally, since this game world is so large, players will have mounts to traverse quickly and a fast traveling system to make the trek easier to manage.