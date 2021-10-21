New World: How To Move Thousands Of Materials Easier & Cheaper | Trick Guide

We’re a few weeks into the lifecycle of New World, and many players have already accumulated an enormous stockpile of materials. One of the main pillars of the game is all about gathering, so naturally if you’ve been a dedicated player, you’ll start to have enormous piles of stuff in storage. Like, endless amounts of extra junk — and if you’ve got to move that stuff, it can be a huge pain. Transferring materials into Ingots can cost a ton of Flux, and spending Azoth to move all your inventory can get really expensive. There is a workaround, and it involves using the Marketplace.

The Marketplace is the Auction House of New World, where players can sell their goods — where local companies can set taxes to unfair levels if they’ve just taken over the joint. If you’re looking to move out and make more money in greener pastures, it can be a huge pain lugging stuff long-distance. Right now, using a little trick with the Marketplace is the cheapest and easiest way to move around stuff… and you can put stuff in semi-permanent monthly storage for a nominal fee. Here’s how it all works.

How To Move Tons Of Materials To New Settlements

This trick works for giving yourself extra storage and for moving materials. Its all about the Marketplace.

To store however much stuff you want, just put it in the Marketplace and set the price to x3 / x4 their normal value . Nobody will buy it, and all you have to pay is the listing tax — which is small compared to other costs. You can store materials in the Marketplace for 28 days total . Go for the 7 day listing fee to keep your prices manageable.

Using the Auction House for storage can be an expensive prospect if you leave it in too long. The better use is taking advantage of the Marketplace to easily transfer your inventory to another settlement without the additional Azoth / Flux costs.

To move your Marketplace inventory anywhere on the map , just go to the Marketplace in whatever Settlement you’re moving into and cancel the listing . Doing this will cause the items from your listing to be deposited in your local inventory where ever you currently are located.

This method still costs Azoth and fees, but the prices are significantly reduced and you can avoid over-encumbering yourself by just teleporting your extra stuff where it needs to go.