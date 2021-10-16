Metroid Dread: Dairon Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The complicated inner workings of Dairon are protected by powerful robots. Nothing the Plasma Beam can’t handle as you progress further in Metroid Dread. The EMMI bots gain new deadly skills, and you’ll need to return power to the region to fully explore this facility. Dairon is like a stepping stone to bigger, badder locations — and it has a truly huge EMMI Zone cutting through most of the map. Once you take care of EMMI, this place becomes so much easier to navigate. And to earn that coveted 100% item completion score.

All Dairon Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Missile Tank: Dairon – Under the Bomb Chozo Statue, use bomb and Morph Ball to jump and blast open a hidden block.

Missile Tank: Dairon – In the far left where the giant monster corpse is located, there’s a Save Room. Just outside the Save Room, use Morph Ball Bombs to discover a secret compartment.

Energy Part: Dairon – After acquiring the Speed Booster, use it to smash through the Speed Booster Blocks blocking the door. Backtrack to the room and you’ll be able to collect this part.

Energy Tank: Dairon – Once you get the Speed Booster, you’ll need to exit the EMMI Zone by utilizing the Shinespark ability. After launching yoursef through the tall shaft of Speed Booster Blocks, drop back down to collect this energy tank.

Missile Tank: Dairon – In the room adjacent to the Cataris Tram, use Shinespark to break through the Speed Booster Blocks and reach the top of the room.

Missile Tank: Dairon – In the very large room near the Artaria Elevator Exit. In this upper room, there are four Grapple Swing Points. You can swing with the Grapple Beam, or reach the tank with the Space Jump.

Energy Part: Dairon – Go to the extreme heat room beneath the Total Recharge Station. Return with a Varia or Gravity Suit to easily reach it. This part can also be collected much earlier if you want to sequence break and get the Morph Ball Bomb upgrade early.

Missile Tank: Dairon – Near the previous Energy Part, use the Diffusion / Wave Beam to shoot the red pustule, revealing a hidden door to a large lava room with multiple collectibles. The first Missile Tank is in the lower-right corner. Jump in the lava and use Speed Booster.

Missile Tank: Dairon – In the very same room, use the Grapple Beam to remove the block and roll through the narrow passage at the top of the chamber.

Power Bomb Tank: Dairon – From the very same room, exit the door to the right, then grapple up to the blue magnetic ceiling. Shoot the Missiles Blocks to access the Power Bomb right next to the Artaria Elevator.

Power Bomb Tank: Dairon – Go to the room with the Ammo Recharge Station (bottom left) and find a secret path to a small hidden room. In the water room, use Cross Bomb to blast the Bomb Blocks, then use Grapple Beam to remove the block. Once the Grapple Beam Block is removed, you can bomb the spot to reveal a Power Bomb Tank.

Missile+ Tank: Dairon – This Missile+ Tank is located above the Ammo Recharge Station. Start from the EMMI Zone, and you can use Speed Booster to charge. Don’t bother using Shinespark here — instead, you need to jump, wall-jump, slide, and wall-jump again (and again) to blast through the Speed Blocks.

Missile Tank: Dairon – From the far-left Save Station, go through the lower vent and shoot up through the Beam Blocks hidden in the ceiling. You can reach a tank next to a Grapple Block.

Missile Tank: Dairon – Above the Central Unit room, go up to reach the room with a single 1×1 blue magnetic ceiling panel that slides left when you cling to it. Just to the right there’s a Speed Booster Block wall you can smash through.

Missile Tank: Dairon – In the upper-left extreme cold rooms, there’s a large wall of Speed Booster Blocks. From the Map Station room, charge a Shinespark and drop down to the platform adjacent with the Speed Blocks, then launch yourself into them. Down below, use Screwattack and clear the enemies below, then Speed Boost again to break the block.

Missile Tank: Dairon – Just above the Speed Booster blocks you needed to destroy for the previous collectible, there’s a blue Spider Magnet wall. Use Wave Beam to blast a red pustule in the wall to the left to reveal a hidden path. At the start, you’ll find a missile tank.

Energy Part: Dairon – In the same extreme cold room as the previous collectibles, you need to reach the upper-left corner. Start from the frozen water pool, and run to charge a Speed Booster Shine Spark. Space Jump up to the wall of Speed Booster Blocks and smash through. The timing here is very tight.

Missile Tank: Dairon – From the upper-left Total Recharge Station, enter the lower-right door. There’s a small Morph Ball path blocked by Bomb Blocks, Missile Blocks, and Pitfall Blocks. Use a Bomb Block, then fire four Missiles — you must have the Cross Bomb to cross the Pitfall Blocks.

Power Bomb Tank: Dairon – Go to the EMMI Zone room that connects to the Ferenia Elevator Exit. In the upper section of this room, there’s an easy-to-spot Power Bomb Tank. You’ll need to use a Power Bomb to reach it.

Energy Part: Dairon – Down the hallway to the right of the previous collectible, there’s a hallway with a pressure pad. On the ceiling, there is a hidden Missile / Bomb Block.