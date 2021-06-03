Necromunda: Hired Gun – Players Are Using This Trick To Earn Infinite Mission Rewards

Necromunda: Hired Gun is a buggy game by default. The action is consistently smooth, and the bugs rarely get in the way of the chaotic action, but there’s no denying this thing’s got a few bugs under the hood. And some players are taking advantage of that fact by using an easy-to-replicate trick involving the end of mission reward screen. There’s a way to basically earn infinite rewards if you’re patient enough. Who’s against infinite rewards? What’s especially good is that this can be done at literally any point in the game, so if you’re hungry to buy all the best cybernetic upgrades for your pooch, that’s totally a possibility.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is an indie FPS set in the Warhammer 40k universe. Instead of fighting as the genetically enhanced Space Marines, you’ll spend the entire game in the deep undercity of Necromunda — a factory planet with a city that covers the entire surface. The noble families live (and squabble) on the surface, while gangs the size of nations fight amongst the rubble. It’s a more grounded version of 40k than we’re used to. Less giant cathedral spaceships, and more cyberpunk junkyards. You’ll still get all the over-the-top violence you’ll need.

Infinite Rewards Trick

To earn endless end-of-mission rewards, simply reach the Results Screen after completing a mission. After being rewarded with cash, you need to force-quit the game. Close the game, then reopen and continue to resume at the final checkpoint of the mission you just completed. You’ll get the rewards again, and they do stack.

This is a singleplayer game, so its up to you how you want to play — feel like totally breaking the game a little bit to buy all the stuff you want? It can’t hurt! Here’s a quick summary of the steps.

How This Trick Works | Step-by-Step Reach the end of the mission — get as far as the results menu . Force-quit out of the game. Alt-Tab + right-click or CTRL-ALT-DELETE, you know the drill. Restart and reload your latest save. You’ll reload at the final checkpoint of the mission. Complete it again. Rinse and repeat to collect endless rewards.



Is this the best way to earn cash in Necromunda? Actually, it really isn’t. There are way better ways to complete S-Rank missions for huge payouts, but that’s only for end-game builds. If you’re looking to save up some scratch early, this is a way better method. Even if it is boring and totally relies on the power of your PC. If you’re going to do this, make sure to install Hired Gun on an SSD.