Knockout City: How To Get Free In-Game Loot | Redeemable Codes List

Knockout City is your next multiplayer fixation. A deliriously fun spin on dodgeball pits two teams against each other — and you have to try your best not to get knocked out. In any new multiplayer game, customization is key, and Knockout City features a bunch of free loot you can earn with redeemable in-game codes. No weird websites to sign-up for, just a bunch of codes you can input to get stuff like banners, profile pics, and crew logos. We’re going to keep a running tally of all the codes released so far for this awesome game, so check below to start unlocking.

Knockout City is an all-ages multiplayer brawler that tests your dodgeball aiming skills — it isn’t just about knocking each other out either, you can pass to team mates and knockout your opponents when they’re not looking. The game is available with a free trial on Steam, and you can play for free if you’re an EA Play subscriber. Any progress you make in the trial (or when playing for free) carries over to the main game if you decide to purchase it for yourself. Shockingly, this ain’t a free-to-play thing — the main game costs $19.99 right now, or just subscribe to EA Play for as long as $5 per month.

Free Codes List [UPDATED: 5/27/21]

Here is a full list of all the current free redeemable codes still working in Knockout City. Each code is for a different streamer / influencer, and unlocks a set of profile pics, crew logos, and banners.

AyChristene

GBHZ-X7NQ-TET4-CUDF-C9S7

Gorillaphent

3TYQ-LFML-EUT9-B5G3-MPWB

JonSandman

5HMV-6K27-FLSZ-4LXN-W5LF

Nothernlion

A844-VTSD-ECRV-8PSX-3MW4

H20Delirious [ DISABLED / NON-WORKING ]

] 8XB3-TMBK-RYKR-6FKW-G5FE

How Do I Redeem Free Codes?

In the Pause Menu, go to “More…” under Settings. Then select “Redeem Code” from the menu that appears. You can then type (or copy/paste) the code into the field.

You can copy / paste by highlighting the code in your browser, pressing Ctrl+C, then Ctrl+V to paste it in-game. Makes inputting these long codes much faster.

There are more codes incoming — and certain codes that (might) function again in the near future. We’ll add any more codes we find onto this list as they appear… and as Twitter drama dies down.