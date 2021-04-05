20 Best PlayStation 4 Party Games

If you’re looking for some new video game titles to pick up and enjoy with friends and family then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of our favorite party video games to pull out. With that said, since these games are so different in terms of genre and how many players can join in at any given time, don’t put too much thought into the ranking system here. Instead, think of these as just a collection of games that can be put in any order.

#20 Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts is a pretty fun beat ‘em up the title as it tosses players into humanoid characters that will wobble around as players attempt to knock the opposing players out. With a variety of levels that are filled with dangerous obstacles, the goal of this title is to force the other players to their death. This could be knocking a character out and dragging their body off a ledge or into a pit of fire. Meanwhile, players can button mash and attempt to wake their fighters up in hopes of breaking free from their assailant and delivering their brutal blows. It’s a wacky game that’s made to be enjoyed with multiple players.

#19 Moving Out

Fans of the Overcooked franchise will likely find Moving Out to be just as fun. With that said, we’ll be going into Overcooked a bit more in our next point. With Moving Out, players are working together as a moving company that has to clear out buildings. The items from the building must be taken out and placed within the moving truck. However, the rooms and oddly shaped furniture may require more than one player to safely maneuver around obstacles.

With a time limit, it’s a rush to get the items out into the truck. However, there are some ways to get through the building a bit quicker by throwing objects around to be caught by another player or simply coordinating your moves with the team of players. At the end of the round, players are ranked with how well they completed the level as you attempt to unlock additional levels.

#18 Overcooked

As mentioned, there’s the Overcooked series which currently has two installments. This was a massive hit upon release as it tossed players into the roles of cooks where you’re working on various dishes and attempting to get the dish out not only in time but with the correct ingredients. With a team of players working on the dishes, it sounds like an easy game to get through, but this is far from a simple simulation game.

Instead, the game features kitchens that are constantly being switched around. With a small window of time to work on each dish, the kitchen layout will swap around giving you obstacles preventing you from accessing select areas of the kitchen. Not to mention that the kitchens can be quite different as well from a traditional restaurant kitchen to kitchens split between two big trucks barreling down the highway. Players will need to work together and constantly change up what they are doing if they end up getting blocked off.

#17 Jackbox Party Pack

Jackbox Party Pack is quite the iconic video game franchise and it’s had several installments over the years. After getting started in 2014, the series has continued to find new installments with The Jackbox Party Pack 8 set to launch later this year, 2021. Within the game series, players are given a variety of minigames to compete. These are simple games as well with plenty of interaction and it’s become quite a popular video game to play through online streaming services such as Twitch.

At any rate, players can connect through a variety of devices instead of just being on a single console or even requiring players to all have a copy of the game to join in on the fun. Instead, the host is given a code to send out to players which they can connect to the game through the likes of a smartphone or a web browser.

#16 Hidden Agenda

Hidden Agenda comes from the development team Supermassive Games who you might know from Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. This particular installment features a crime thriller cinematic experience where players are following two individuals. We have a homicide detective Becky Marney along with district attorney Felicity Graves, who are both wrapped up in a serial killer case.

While the main player will be going through the game, this title does open up some multiplayer functionality thanks to the PlayLink feature. Players can join the game through their smartphone in which they can vote on different decisions to happen within the game. It’s a simplistic kind of party game as players can sit in on the gameplay which shouldn’t take more than two hours to complete.

#15 A Way Out

A Way Out is another cinematic style of video game that players may enjoy. While it’s mainly available for two players, it’s a fun narrative to sit in on. The interesting aspect of this game is that it requires two players to be completed. Players are following two inmates as they attempt to break out of prison and complete some unfinished business. As mentioned, this game requires two players with the display being split into two halves.

While one protagonist might be stuck in a cutscene, the secondary player may be able to continue with their objectives. This setup also provides for some interesting puzzles and minigames such as a player distracting a guard to allow your co-op friend to sneak into a restricted access area or a minigame that requires both players to synchronize their button presses.

#14 Rocket League

Rocket League is an easy game to understand. It’s a title just like soccer where the objective is to knock a ball into the opposing team’s goal. However, in this game players are in supped-up vehicles with a giant ball. Set in a big futuristic arena, players will speed around the field and work together as teams, but there’s certainly a learning curve in this game. With cars being capable of zipping around the field with rocket boosts and even the ability to jump into the air, knowing the physics of how to maneuver the car along with how the ball will react to a bit is pretty important here.

It’s quite impressive seeing teams that play this game perfectly as they can bounce the ball to another member on their team and knock the ball into the goal from a pass perfectly. Meanwhile, you have players like myself that hopelessly race around just trying to reach the ball. Being a free-to-play title, it’s a game that you can enjoy with friends online right now.

#13 Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

Keeping Talking And Nobody Explodes is a puzzle party game that’s available for quite a few platforms out there along with VR options on the PC and PlayStation VR. This game puts players into a team with one player stuck with a complex bomb and at least one or more players working together sifting through manuals. The player with the bomb, known as the Defuser, can’t look at the manuals. Meanwhile, those with access to the manuals or better known as the Experts, are unable to see the bomb.

With a time limit counting down, the Defuser is forced into describing what they see on the bomb to the Experts. From there it’s a race to figure out how to successfully disarm the bomb before time runs out. If players are wrong and the Defuser messes up the puzzle the bomb will detonate just as it would with the time running out. Fortunately, the levels will generate different bombs giving players a bit of a struggle with each game so it’s not as easy as remembering the solution to a puzzle.

#12 Ultimate Chicken Horse

Chances are you might have heard about Ultimate Chicken Horse. It was an indie title that built up a big following for those that enjoy party games. In this game, players are going through a platformer with the hopes of being one of the few that finish the level. Here’s the catch, the game is based around players building out the levels. At the start of the game, players have access to a box full of traps or items that can be placed anywhere within the map.

With these items, players are attempting to place out traps that would prevent others from finishing the level. However, if too many players finish the level then you have to start over leaving you another assortment of items to change up. With the diverse selection of levels and items, this game can feel a bit fresh to keep players entertained.

#11 Broforce

Broforce is another indie title that has gained quite a following. The game is designed to feature the iconic 80s and 90s action stars. Here these characters will battle against foreign forces as they liberate the land. With enemies ready to fire upon sight, players can easily blow through the landscape with their assortment of weapons such as burrowing under and creating a tunnel system to pop back up and take out an enemy.

What makes this game a bit more thrilling is the fact that there are so many iconic characters to unlock that are based around fictional icons such as Rambo, Indiana Jones, Ash Williams, James Bond, Predator, and Robocop just to name a few. However, each of these characters brings their unique weapons that will help change up the gameplay into even more chaotic fun.

#10 Lego Games

Lego Games are pretty popular and they feature quite a few different IPs. They are typically parodies that offer just the bare bones of the narrative storyline along with the gameplay mainly centered around platforming. Players will get some beat ‘em up style combat along with some puzzles to solve. It’s hard to just pinpoint any particular game to pick out for this selection. For instance, there are Lego games based around Marvel Comics, Batman, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, the list goes on and on. What it boils down to is what you’re interested in when it comes to licensed properties for Lego video games.

#9 SpeedRunners

SpeedRunners is quite a fun side-scrolling racing game. It’s a bit of parkour mashed up with racer as players are attempting to be the fastest person out of the pack. Here players are racing through the course with the camera automatically focusing more on the front runner. With a series of power-ups and grappling hooks, players are trying to maneuver through the obstacles as you attempt to get the runners behind you far enough that they end up getting wiped out from being off-screen. However, players from behind have the advantage of seeing where the obstacles are ahead to get through them quickly while the front runner has far less space ahead to view what exactly is coming up.

#8 Just Dance

The Just Dance series got its start back in 2009 and continues to thrive today with new installments. It’s a simple rhythm-based game as players dance along to the movements on the screen. There’s usually a peripheral that players hold on to or a camera system that tracks player’s movements to get their scores. It’s a game series that can also track multiple players with some of the latest installments having group dances.

Meanwhile, there is a wide range of popular music tracks and choreography dances that range from beginners to dancing enthusiasts. If you enjoy dancing in general then chances are you might have already been a fan going along with the series otherwise the latest installment for newcomers to jump in on is Just Dance 2021 which released in November of 2020 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch platforms.

#7 Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat is such an iconic fighting game franchise. After getting its start back in the arcades, it quickly became a controversial title for its gruesome attacks. Looking back at it now, that first installment is quite tame to how video games are now especially with the Mortal Kombat franchise. This series continues to get more and more gruesome with a roster of fighters that fans had fallen in love with.

Mortal Kombat 11, as it stands right now, is the latest installment for the franchise. While the campaign has a play-around time giving some nostalgia for old school Mortal Kombat fans, the real charm for this game is just being able to play it around with friends. Setting up your tournaments and fighting with iconic classic fighters to guest characters as well. For instance, with Mortal Kombat 11 players could get the DLC packs which come with the Joker, Terminator, RoboCop, and John Rambo.

#6 Injustice 2

Speaking of Mortal Kombat, the same development team that delivered Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios also delivered the Injustice franchise. This is a game that acts very much like Mortal Kombat. The only difference here is that instead of classic Mortal Kombat fighters, what we have instead is DC Comics featured characters.

Players can again go through different battles between characters such as Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, Supergirl, Superman, Joker, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, the list goes on and on. Best of all there are plenty of custom levels to battle within along with some characters even having some chatter between each other to give the fight a bit of fun interactions.

#5 Brawlhalla

Keeping up with the fighting genre we have Brawlhalla. This is a platform fighter that’s very similar to the likes of Super Smash Bros. While Nintendo continues to dominate the platform fighter with the Super Smash Bros series and a wide range of not only their own popular IP characters but also some guest video game characters as well, it’s nice to throw in an alternative.

Brawlhalla is also available on a good range of platforms and it’s very much like Super Smash Bros. Players have a variety of characters to use, different levels, and item drops. Not to mention it’s free-to-play so you could jump right into the fold with an active community of players or duke it out with friends.

#4 Towerfall Ascension

Towerfall Ascension is a fierce combat title made for four players. Within this game, players are tossed into a platform-style map. Players will start on corners of the map where you’re given a set number of arrows to fire your enemies. Meanwhile, players are forced into dodging attacks, picking up arrows, and attempting to sink one into an opponent.

A single arrow will take out a player making the game tense. Not to mention that the map will offer chests that may reward players with some buffs such as giving them the explosives or turning them into the fire. Likewise, if the match takes too long the game will start to shrink the level down forcing remaining players to get a bit closer together.

#3 Castle Crashers Remastered

Players can’t forget the iconic beat ‘em up title Castle Crashers. This title got started as an exclusive to the Xbox 360 but over the years it was ported and even remastered. For instance, players can get the remastered edition of this game on the PlayStation 4. This is a game where up to four knights can go on a rescue mission to save the kingdom’s princess after she was kidnapped by an evil wizard.

Along the way, our heroes will have to battle against all sorts of evil creatures and boss battles. Meanwhile, as players progress they can earn coins to spend within the game shops for useful items or improved weapons. It was such an iconic hit years ago that there’s bound to be not only some veterans that wouldn’t mind enjoying this game with friends again but also a slew of newcomers that might not have ever played this game originally.

#2 Party Golf

Party Golf is another simple game to understand and play. It’s essentially a wacky maze putt-putt game. Here players are trying to be the first player to sink their golf ball into the hole. However, the maps are full of cliffs and ledges to get over. Not to mention that there are plenty of variables to the maps outside of just changing up the maps but also the different types of golf balls as well. Likewise, the map will eventually count down giving players a limited amount of time to score some points. At the end of the game, the player with the most points wins.

#1 Crash Bandicoot Nitro-Fueled

While Nintendo has dominated the kart racing genre, there are some alternatives available for other platforms. One of those is Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. This is a remastered title from Crash Team Racing, a kart racer that launched on the original PlayStation. Overall, this is a game that acts very much like Mario Kart, but instead of the Nintendo IP characters, we are given characters from the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

Players are still going through courses trying to finish in the first place while the level has a series of different power-ups that can be picked up. These power-ups will allow players to get a speed boost or provide a means of an attack against other players on the course.