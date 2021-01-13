Top 20 Best PC Couple Games

Playing games is even better with a friend or loved one. If you’re in a rut for something new to play on the PC then check out some of the best PC games that are perfect for couples.

#20 Haven

Haven is an indie title that follows two lovers as they flee their homes to find a new place to live. Players will go through this narrative-driven RPG seeking a home in a galaxy while fighting off enemies and building up a relationship. The gameplay is a mix of selecting different dialogue choices while combat is more turn-based RPG. It’s worth pointing out that the developers made the game first as a solo experience, but there is an option for a secondary player to join in at any time. However, when in cooperative gameplay, the secondary player only can select their dialogue options and combat. This means the rest of the gameplay and exploration is up to the main player.

#19 Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a great puzzle party game that can be enjoyed with two or more players. In this game, one player has been trapped with a bomb with a series of puzzles surrounding the bomb. To defuse the bomb, the player has to explain what they are looking at with the rest of the party focused on finding solutions. Meanwhile, you’re working against the clock as you attempt to defuse the bomb successfully. To make things even more entertaining, if you have a compatible VR headset then one player trapped with a high power explosive can feel a bit more immerse as they frantically explain the puzzles in hopes your team can find a solution before time runs out.

#18 Grabity

Grabity is an arena brawler where players take the role of a robot that controls a unique gun. Through this gun, players can pick up random objects to use as either a projectile or a shield. From there, it’s an intense battle to see who comes out on top. Fortunately, the gameplay is pretty easy to get into with the developers using a twin-stick approach.

Meanwhile, the gameplay will allow up to four players in a local or online match. It’s simple but addicting and if you’re not sure if this title is worth the purchase, you can try a free demo right from Steam.

#17 Lego The Lord of the Rings

There are so many great Lego games out there that are perfect for players to enjoy as it just depends on the franchises you’re interested in. It’s tough to pick just one so for example, there’s Lego The Lord of the Rings. In this game, players can work together as part of The Fellowship during their quest to destroy the One Ring.

Being a Lego-based game, the narrative is toned down for a wide audience. Meanwhile, the gameplay mixes in button mashing to defeat enemies along with solving puzzles that are scattered across the campaign. Additionally, this game condenses the entire trilogy storyline. Again, this is just an example of a Lego-based video game title you could pick up, but overall the gameplay mainly remains the same throughout all the various titles. You’ll ultimately get a spoofed version of the storyline and simplistic game mechanics.

#16 Don’t Starve Together

Within Don’t Starve players are dropped into a dark dreary world with little instructions on what to do. Meanwhile, players control a scientist named Wilson as he must make his way through the night with monsters and supernatural enemies hot on his tail. Throughout the game, players will have to search and scavenge the world during the day to gather supplies for firewood and food to survive nightfall. This survival game received a standalone expansion called Don’t Starve Together not long after the game was released.

It’s overall the same gameplay but now players have multiplayer support. Just as before, players will get dropped into a world where they have to gather resources to survive, but now you’ll have the added benefit of working with a friend privately or take a chance at getting paired with a random player online.

#15 Rayman Legends

Rayman was quite the iconic platformer back in the day but the franchise hasn’t received a new mainline installment in years. With that said, the latest release happens to be a great cooperative game if you’re into platforming. Within Rayman Legends, Rayman finds a mystical painting that can transport him into a new mythical world.

This title will allow up to four cooperative players to jump in and control the party of this narrative adventure through the different mythical worlds. Again, it’s the latest mainline installment available for the Rayman franchise and the developers even went back to bring in some levels of the previous title release, Rayman Origin’s so you’re getting a bit more bang for the buck with this game. It’s worth pointing out that this game doesn’t feature any online multiplayer so it’s local cooperative gameplay or bust.

#14 The Witness

Who doesn’t love a good puzzle? The Witness is nothing but a puzzle game, players are dropped on an island filled with puzzles that only get more complex making you think about how to complete them. There’s nothing to this island but puzzles and it can be quite a soothing and visually appealing experience. You’re left exploring the island, finding what areas of the island unlocks through completing puzzles and progressing forward.

Because the puzzles can become quite complex, you might find this game to be a bit less baffling with the help of another player. Unfortunately, this is a single-player video game experience but even then the game is all about looking at the puzzles and visually trying to comprehend how to complete them. It’s a perfect title to hand the controller back and forth.

#13 Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine

Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine came out in 2013 but it’s still a solid cooperative game to pick up today. This indie title puts players into heist based missions to acquire loot, avoid attention, and escaping with the goods. The gameplay is set up in a top-down perspective as you get a basic visual of a map that lights up with color and life from where your character is located.

Each mission is also set up differently which will prompt players to change up their strategies. For instance, the game features a variety of playable characters such as a locksmith that can unlock safes faster. As a result, the game encourages players to swap between characters when a mission may call for a particular set of skills. Likewise, since this game features up to four-player support, if planned out these heists can be completed without a hitch or they can become a chaotic mess.

#12 Darksiders Genesis

If you enjoyed the original Darksiders games then you might want to dive into Darksiders: Genesis as it throws players into a prequel. In this game, players take on the role of Strife, the last horseman who is given the task of hunting down Lucifer. As a result, you’ll go through all kinds of demonic forces in an epic hack and slash action-packed installment. As well this is the first time for the franchise to receive a cooperative multiplayer mode.

Players can go through the game together both online or locally in split-screen. You can still enjoy this game if you haven’t played a Darksiders title before and it might even lead you to the past mainline installments to see how the narrative continues.

#11 Pummel Party

Pummel Party is an excellent game to play if you were a fan of the old Mario Party titles. However, this is a more adult version of Mario Party with players going through board games and participating in a slew of mini-games. Up to eight players are allowed to join a game both online or locally. Players will make their way through the hazardous terrains of the board game in hopes of winning the match while at the end of players turns you’ll get tossed into a mini-game. Of course, if you don’t have enough players to fill a lobby then you can allow bots to join in and allow the insane mayhem to commence.

#10 Spelunky 2

In Spelunky 2 players control a spelunker that is in search of treasure within a series of different caves. While underground, players will also be susceptible to enemies, traps, and, of course, the damsels in need of rescuing. Spelunky can be entertaining and unique as levels are randomly generated with four distinct areas that increase in difficulty. The second installment only adds to the fun of the first game with more treasure to loot, dangerous caverns to explore, and people in need of rescue. Best of all the sequel added the ability for cooperative gameplay with secondary player options available both locally and online.

#9 We Were Here

We Were Here is a puzzle game that requires two players and an online connection. The game throws players into an abandoned castle where you get separated. However, because you both have access to walkie-talkies, players can stay in communication and work out how to complete puzzles and escape the castle together. Similar to other titles on this list, you have to play through the game with a secondary player as the game requires communication to explain where you’re located and the puzzles that need to be solved. This is also not a very long game either as it can be completed in about three hours.

#8 Tick Tock: A Tale For Two

Tick Tock: A Tale For Two adapts a Scandinavian fairy tale into a puzzle video game made for two players. In the narrative, players are trapped in an unusual world, and to escape, you’ll need to solve several cryptic clues. However, the entire puzzle is not shown on any one particular screen. Instead, this game is played with two devices as you talk with each other through voice chat.

From there, players must figure out how to solve the puzzles by explaining what is shown on their screens. The puzzles can get frustrating so talking through the problem is crucial, but if you’re after a longer game then you might find this to be a bust. It’s a short title that won’t take more than two hours to complete.

#7 Outward

Outward is a survival RPG that can be played with a friend both locally and online. In this game, players are set to survival the world of Aurai but to do so, you’ll need to be prepared for the worse. It’s all about exploration and questing in this game with the large open-world map and you’ll get used to your surroundings. With a map that doesn’t offer any guidance, players will have to figure out not only where to head but where they are currently located. As mentioned, survival is a big key to this game as well, the world is harsh and you’ll need to monitor your vitals such as ensuring your character is not thirsty or has the necessary gear equipped to stay warm or cool.

Outside of that, the combat is broken up between melee style weapon and spellcasting, which you’ll have to use against an assortment of monstrous enemies that roam the world. This is a fairly new title as well with the game coming out in 2019 and so far, two DLC expansions help add even more content into the world of Outward.

#6 Castle Crashers

Castle Crashers is a pretty iconic indie title from development team The Behemoth. The studio has gone on to create other video games, but you’ve likely played Castle Crashers before or at least have heard about this game. It’s a hack and slash title where players take on the role of being a knight that must defend the kingdom from all sorts of enemies.

Visually, the game is set up to be a 2D side-scroller where players face a series of boss battles. Up to four players can join into the battle in what will take most players about seven hours to complete. If you haven’t tried this game yet then you’re missing out on a gem.

#5 Overcooked 2

The Overcooked franchise offers a fun party game. In Overcooked 2, players take the role of cooks in a wacky over-the-top kitchen layout. However, you’ll find that your roles are changing in the game due to the kitchen constantly shifting around. With passages being blocked off, players will have to swap roles and complete them correctly while also being on time.

It’s a constant struggle to move around and the levels will throw players into some wacky situations such as cooking in a makeshift kitchen between two rafts floating down a river. It’s chaotic, intense, and all-around a hilariously fun time.

#4 Stardew valley

Stardew Valley is a farming style simulation title where players take on the role of a character who inherits their grandfather’s dilapidated farm. This game was inspired by the classic era of Harvest Moon video games. Within the game, players will have to tend to their crops along with their livestock. Additionally, the game will give players the ability to craft goods, mine, and attend social activities.

Best of all, Stardew Valley eventually received an update that allowed multiplayer support so now up to four players can join into the same world. Players can even decide if they want to combine wallets or allow players to spend funds separately. While all the players will share the same farmland, they will have their skills, energy bar and can interact with NPCs.

#3 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is an indie title that might be a bit obscure. In this game, players are in control of a ship and must fight off enemy ships. If you have a few friends, this is a perfect game to play as Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime offers up to four-player multiplayer. Players will find that to control a ship they must travel to various departments of their spacecraft making it a constant battle to defeat the enemy and keeping your ship safe. There’s even some replay value because the level layouts are randomized so gameplay should feel a bit different each time you go through the game.

#2 Portal 2

The Portal franchise from Valve only has two mainline installments and if you’re planning on going through the game cooperatively then you’ll need to pick up Portal 2. This game came out in 2011 and it’s a lot like The Witness, a game we mentioned earlier. Overall, Portal is a puzzle game but it’s a puzzle game that focuses on a device that can create wormholes.

Portal 2 offers players a new collection of levels to complete. With the use of a Portal Gun, players can create wormholes that connect. It’s a bit difficult to explain in writing but once you see some footage you’ll immediately understand the gameplay premise. These levels will have players thinking outside of the box and it can be quite challenging. However, it certainly feels rewarding once you manage to solve the puzzle and can progress to the next level.

#1 A Way Out

A Way Out is a bit unique in this list as you need a secondary player just to go through this game. It’s often described as Shawshank Redemption the video game because you’re playing two characters that are locked up in prison to escape and finish some business on the outside. The game is set up in a third-person perspective while the screen is split-screen, showing exactly what the other player is doing.

The development team made A Way Out feel like a cinematic experience. Likewise, because of the split-screen, the game puts a focus on helping each other out. For instance, one player may need to create a distraction that allows the secondary character to slip by without being noticed. Cooperative gameplay is a primary focus throughout the game. Fortunately, it’s not a long game either so you can get through it in about six hours with most of the focus being on the story and less on the actual gameplay mechanics making it easy for less seasoned gamers to enjoy.